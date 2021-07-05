Almirall S A : launches new call to establish partnerships in innovative therapies for skin diseases

Almirall launches new call to establish partnerships in innovative therapies for skin diseases 05 July 2021

BARCELONA, Spain. July 5, 2021 - Almirall S.A. (BME: ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, launches today its 6 th call for proposals with the aim of establishing collaborations in dermatological research to find innovative therapies for skin diseases. The call is launched through AlmirallShare, the company's R&D open innovation platform, and looks for partnering opportunities for new assets in order to offer breakthrough innovation and accelerate the generation of new treatments for skin conditions. Each call aims to respond to a specific challenge.

Assets submitted for consideration should involve any therapeutic modality, such as small molecules, biologics or advanced therapies, in research or preclinical development stages, and target immuno-inflammatory pathways or be suitable for dermato-oncological or rare dermatological indications.

The submitted proposals may be eligible for an advanced research or preclinical development collaboration with Almirall, research grants, and further asset characterisation on key dermatological assays by Almirall. They may also have the potential to establish a long-term business partnership with the company.

AlmirallShare is an open innovation platform which aims to empower scientists to improve skin health by fostering collaborative projects with partners worldwide. Since its launch in 2017, more than 1,000 scientists have shown interest in participating and 410 proposals have been received. To date, eight collaborations have been established, based on new therapies (IDIBAPS, University of Turin, University of South Australia, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau), new targets (Dublin City University, University of Namur), and new preclinical models (University College Dublin, University of Sheffield).

'AlmirallShare has increasingly earned recognition from the scientific community since the first call was launched in 2017. We truly believe in groundbreaking innovation and cross collaboration as the way to succeed, and AlmirallShare allows us to strengthen our network to identify new opportunities in Medical Dermatology' says Maribel Crespo, Almirall's Research Alliances and AlmirallShare Leader.

The initiative allows the company to extend its academic collaboration network, develop a deep understanding of disease drivers and patient needs, and access innovation. AlmirallShare platform combines the science and creativity of experts from around the world with the company's knowledge and expertise.

Scientists affiliated with start-ups, biotechs, universities, research centres, and pharmaceutical companies from anywhere in the world may submit their proposals on sharedinnovation.almirall.com until October 31st, 2021.

AlmirallShare. Bringing Science and creativity together

AlmirallShare was launched in 2017 as an open innovation R&D platform designed to facilitate the establishment of collaborations in dermatological research and find innovative solutions in medical dermatology. By bringing together the science and creativity of experts from around the world and Almirall's own expertise, the AlmirallShare initiative accelerates the generation of new treatments for skin conditions. The main objectives of this project are to open up the innovation process by fostering collaboration projects with partners worldwide, to share opportunities and knowledge with the scientific community in a structured, agile, and transparent manner, as well as to identify innovative solutions to dermatological needs and challenges. AlmirallShare aims to reach out to scientists at universities, public or private research institutions, hospitals, start-ups, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to address challenges such as the identification of therapeutic targets and experimental disease models, the development of new therapeutic treatments as well as novel technologies in dermatology. Almirall converts these challenges into Calls for Proposals (CFPs) which are then published on sharedinnovation.almirall.com

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: 'Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life'. We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients in need.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange and is a member of the IBEX35 (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 78-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Currently, Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, through 13 subsidiaries, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2020 were 814.5 million euros.

For more information, please visit almirall.com