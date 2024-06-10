Almirall: extension of indication in actinic keratosis

Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall announced on Monday that the FDA had granted an extension of indication for its Klisyri in the treatment of actinic keratosis, a type of precancerous lesion caused by prolonged exposure to the sun.



While this topical drug was previously approved for use on skin areas of up to 25 cm2, it will now be able to be used on larger areas of the face and skull, up to 100 cm2.



This should boost sales of Klysiri, making it more relevant for the treatment of actinic keratosis", commented analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.



"Last year, sales of Klysiri in the United States totalled just six million euros", recalled RBC.



With this indication extension, US sales should climb to over 100 million euros by the end of the decade", predicts the research firm.



On the Madrid stock exchange, Almirall shares rose by almost 2% on Monday morning following this news.



