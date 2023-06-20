Almirall launches Nina, the first series to highlight the major impact of psoriasis on patient's wellbeing

Psoriasis is a chronic dermatological disease that not only affects the skin but also their mental and social wellbeing. The disease has an impact on all aspects of daily lives and almost 77% of people living with psoriatic disease believe that it negatively affects their daily activities, causing a heavy physical, emotional and social burden that affects their mental health1 and wellbeing2. Despite its high prevalence - approximately 1.52% of the UK population (1.01 million people estimated)5 and 3% of the population in Europe4,5 - there is still a significant lack of knowledge about the challenges faced by patients suffering from this disease. To raise awareness of these challenges, Almirall has launched Nina, an inspiring 3-episode series about the life of an enigmatic fashion designer suffering from psoriasis that shows a journey from darkness and depression to self-confidence and light.

Nina narrates the story of a reserved and introverted designer portrayed by Spanish actress Alba Ribas (Cable Girls, Netflix). One day, during a photo shoot, she meets Marco, a self-confident, transparent, and optimistic model, who approaches her and discovers her secret. The pressure of her environment, her psoriasis, her obsessions and her unavoidable attraction to Marco begin to overwhelm her. The guidance of her dermatologist and the unconditional support of her father, played by the Spanish actor Lluís Marco (Hospital Central) will help Nina to open her heart and mind to a new life.

Through this life story, Almirall aims to focus on the impact on the wellbeing of patients with psoriasis and to send a positive message to people suffering from the disease by showing that, despite the harsh effect of psoriasis on people's daily lives, the spirit of self-improvement and scientific advances are key to improving their wellbeing. Furthermore, by raising awareness of the effects of psoriasis, the company aims to improve understanding the impact of the disease and break down the stigma that society has about it, thus contributing to improved wellbeing for people living with the condition.

The series has been developed with the support of the IFPA (International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations) and Acción Psoriasis association and with the collaboration of Dr. Eva Vilarrasa, dermatologist at the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau in Barcelona, who has provided medical advice. The series was directed by Dani Torres, director of films such as La vida secreta de las palabras and Por nada.

“Psoriatic disease is more than skin deep. People living with psoriatic disease cope with more than physical symptoms. Beyond pain and itching, social stigma, isolation, stress over the unpredictable future, and the financial burden of missing work and paying for treatment all weigh on people living with this condition and their loved ones. Recent research shows us that by taking into account the multifaceted impact of psoriatic disease and addressing it from the inside out, we can support everyone affected by psoriatic disease to thrive,” asserts Frida Dunger Johnsson, IFPA’s Executive Director.

“The impact of psoriasis goes beyond the visible severity of the skin lesions; it is a disease that disrupts all aspects of the daily lives of the people who live with it and their immediate environment. Through Nina we want to give visibility to the symptoms that often go unnoticed by the society at large but have a huge impact on the quality of life of patients. Our aim is to transform patients' lives by offering a comprehensive approach that not only takes into account physical symptoms, but also those closely associated with wellbeing and mental health”, states Volker Koscielny, MD, Almirall’s Chief Medical Officer.

The entire series is now available in English, Spanish, German and Italian on the website www.ninainpsoriasis.com, where you can also find interesting resources to learn more about psoriatic disease. It will soon be available in French and with subtitle options in Portuguese, Dutch and Polish.

About Psoriasis Vulgaris

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, chronic skin disease, with no clear cause or cure. The negative impact of psoriasis on people’s lives can be immense as it affects the appearance of the skin with red, scaly plaques. Psoriasis affects people of all ages, and in all countries. The reported prevalence of psoriasis in Europe varies from 0.6% to 6.5% with an average of approximately 3% of the population6,7, making psoriasis a serious global problem with about 60 million individuals affected worldwide8. The flares of psoriasis can be unpredictable and significant comorbidities are common, including arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and depression.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: "Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life". We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients’ needs.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2022 were 878.5 million euros.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

