Almirall announced on Tuesday the signing of an alliance with Belgian company etherna to develop messenger RNA therapeutics for skin diseases.

The Spanish biopharmaceutical laboratory says it wants to combine its expertise in dermatology with etherna's proprietary platform for mRNA construct design and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

The aim of the partnership is to discover new therapeutic agents for the treatment of diseases such as non-melanoma skin cancers.

