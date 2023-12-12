Almirall SA is a Spain-based company principally engaged in the pharmaceuticals manufacture. The Company focuses on development and marketing of drugs applied in various therapeutic areas, such as nervous system, gastrointestinal, dermatological, respiratory system, antiinfectives, as well as antineoplastic and immunomodulating agents. The Company's activities are divided into four business segments: Own network, which focuses on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals through own brand names; Licenses, which sells product rights to third parties; Research and development (R&D), which is responsible for the creation of drug candidates, as well as Dermatology, which includes sale of dermatological medicines in the United States. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Sector Pharmaceuticals