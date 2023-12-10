Certain Shares of Almirall, S.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 180 days starting from 13-JUN-2023 to 10-DEC-2023.
The Company, Grupo Plafín and Grupo Corporativo Landon, S.L. will be subject to a lock-up undertaking of 180 days from the closing of the Capital Increase, subject to market standard exceptions.
December 09, 2023
