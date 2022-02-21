Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Almirall, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALM   ES0157097017

ALMIRALL, S.A.

(ALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Spain's Almirall swings to FY loss amid leadership change

02/21/2022 | 01:34am EST
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Almirall said on Monday it swung to a net loss of 40.9 million euros ($46.5 million) in 2021 due to the write-down of a drug, while the Spanish pharmaceutical company achieved its outlook target and announced a leadership change.

The company had posted a profit of 74.3 million euros in 2020.

Almirall, which had already posted a loss in the second and third quarters of last year, delivered core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 211 million euros, a 16.7% year-to-year hike, reaching its target to end 2021 at between 200 million euros and 215 million euros.

Almirall said Jorge Gallardo Ballart would end its tenure as the council's chairman and member in May, and be replaced by his son Carlos Gallardo Pique.

($1 = 0.8802 euros)

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 821 M 930 M 930 M
Net income 2021 -27,4 M -31,1 M -31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 289 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 -69,4x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 1 909 M 2 164 M 2 164 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 787
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart ALMIRALL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Almirall, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMIRALL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 14,30 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gianfranco Nazzi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge Gallardo Ballart Chairman & President
Michael McClellan Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Volker Koscielny Chief Medical Officer
Karl Ziegelbauer Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMIRALL, S.A.-6.02%2 164
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.51%429 517
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.64%301 134
PFIZER, INC.-17.82%272 392
ABBVIE INC.6.37%254 754
NOVO NORDISK A/S-9.96%229 661