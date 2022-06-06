Almonty Industries : 2022 Information Circular 06/06/2022 | 05:22pm EDT Send by mail :

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30, 2022 AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30, 2022 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Shares", and holders thereof, the "Shareholders") of Almonty Industries Inc. (the "Company") will be held in the North Boardroom at the offices of Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver time) (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the "Meeting"). The following business of the Company will be transacted at the Meeting: to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon; to set the number of directors and to elect directors to serve for the ensuing year; to confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration; to consider, and if thought fit, to pass a resolution approving unallocated options under the Company's Stock Option Plan until June 30, 2025, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular (the " Circular ") accompanying this Notice of Meeting; to consider, and if thought fit, to approve by ordinary resolution certain amendments to the Company's By- Laws, as more particularly described in the Circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting. This notice is accompanied by the Circular and a form of proxy, which together provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. The record date for determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting was the close of business on May 26, 2022, (the "Record Date"). Only Shareholders whose names were entered in the register of holders of Shares on the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting. Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote at the Meeting either in person or by proxy. Regardless of whether a Shareholder plans to attend the Meeting in person, please complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy and in the Circular. To be valid, such proxies must be deposited with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., not later than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the Meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. All non-registered Shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the voting instruction form and in the Circular to ensure that such Shareholders' Shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your Shares in a brokerage account, you are not a registered Shareholder. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Toronto, Ontario (signed) "Lewis Black" May 26, 2022 Lewis Black Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 30, 2022 This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Almonty Industries Inc. (the "Company"), a corporation governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"), for use at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shares", and holders thereof, the "Shareholders") to be held in the North Boardroom at the offices of Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver time) (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the "Meeting") for the purposes set out in the accompanying notice of Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"). Information contained in this Circular is given as at May 26, 2022, and all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION SOLICITATION OF PROXIES The accompanying proxy is being solicited by or on behalf of the management of the Company and the cost of such solicitation will be borne by the Company. It is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, though proxies may also be solicited, without special compensation, in person or by telephone, fax, email, or other means of communication by directors, officers or regular employees of the Company. The Company may pay investment dealers or other persons holding Shares in their own names or in the names of nominees (collectively, "intermediaries") for their reasonable expenses incurred in sending this Circular and the accompanying Notice of Meeting and form of proxy or a voting instruction form, to non-registered,beneficial owners of Shares. This Circular, together with the accompanying Notice of Meeting and form of proxy, is being sent to both Registered Shareholders (as hereinafter defined) and Beneficial Shareholders (as hereinafter defined). If you are a Beneficial Shareholder and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of Shares have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary who holds your Shares on your behalf. HOW TO VOTE YOUR SHARES Registered Shareholders A registered Shareholder ("Registered Shareholder") is a Shareholder whose share certificate bears the name of that Shareholder. Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote their Shares in person at the Meeting or by proxy, and such Shareholders may be able to vote their proxies over the internet, by telephone or by mail in accordance with the instructions set out in the accompanying form of proxy. If you are a Registered Shareholder and wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you should not complete or return the accompanying form of proxy, as your vote will be taken and counted at the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to vote in person must register their attendance with the scrutineer upon arrival at the Meeting. If you are a Registered Shareholder and do not wish to attend the Meeting or to vote in person, you may vote by proxy by properly completing, signing and depositing the accompanying form of proxy with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"). Registered Shareholders who elect to submit a proxy may do so online at www.investorvote.com, by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (for Shareholders within North America) or 1-312-588-4290 (for Shareholders outside North America), or by mail to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in all cases in accordance with the instructions provided by the Transfer Agent in the accompanying form of proxy and ensuring that the proxy is received not later than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the Meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Beneficial Shareholders If your Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary, rather than in your own name, you are a beneficial Shareholder (a "Beneficial Shareholder"). Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Shares) or as set out in the following disclosure. If Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms), and in the United States under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many United States brokerage firms and custodian banks). Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: those who object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (referred to as "OBOs" for objecting beneficial owners) and those who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are (referred to as "NOBOs" for non-objecting beneficial owners). Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners The Company is taking advantage of those provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA"), which permits the Company to deliver proxy-related materials directly to its NOBOs. As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a scannable Voting Instruction Form ("VIF"). These VIFs are to be completed and returned to the Transfer Agent online at www.investorvote.com, by telephone at 1-866-734-VOTE (8683) (for Shareholders within North America) or 1-312-588-4291 (for Shareholders outside North America), or by mail to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in all cases in accordance with the instructions provided in the VIF. The Transfer Agent will tabulate the results of the VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the Shares represented by the VIFs it receives. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding your Shares on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your VIF as specified in your request for voting instructions that you receive. NOBOs who wish to attend and vote in person at the Meeting must insert their own name in the space provided on the VIF to appoint the NOBO (or the name of another person the NOBO wishes to attend the Meeting and vote on the NOBOs behalf) as proxy holder and otherwise follow the instructions on the VIF. Beneficial Shareholders who appoint themselves as proxy holders should present themselves at the Meeting to a representative of the Transfer Agent. Beneficial Shareholders wishing to attend and vote in person at the Meeting should not otherwise complete the VIF. - 2 - Objecting Beneficial Owners Management of the Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to deliver proxy-related materials to OBOs under NI 54-101. OBOs will not receive the proxy-related materials in respect of the Meeting unless the intermediary holding shares on behalf of the OBO assumes the cost of delivery. Beneficial Shareholders who are OBOs and receive proxy-related materials in respect of the Meeting from their intermediaries should carefully follow the instructions of their broker or intermediary in order to ensure that their Shares are voted at the Meeting. The form of proxy that will be supplied by your broker will be similar to the proxy provided to Registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediary how to vote your Shares on your behalf. Most brokers delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge will mail a VIF in lieu of a proxy provided by the Company. The VIF will name the same persons as the Company's proxy to represent your Shares at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Beneficial Shareholder) other than any of the persons designated in the VIF to represent your Shares at the Meeting and that person may be you. To exercise this right, you should insert the name of your desired representative (which may be yourself) in the blank space provided in the VIF. The completed VIF must then be returned to Broadridge in accordance with Broadridge's instructions. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at the Meeting and the appointment of any Shareholder's representative. If you receive a VIF from Broadridge, the VIF must be returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to have your Shares voted at the Meeting, or to have an alternative representative duly appointed to attend and to vote your Shares at the Meeting. Voting by Proxyholder If voting instructions are given on your form of proxy or request for voting instructions, then your proxyholder must vote, or withhold from voting, your Shares in accordance with your instructions. If no voting instructions are given, then your proxyholder may vote your Shares or withhold from voting as he, she or it sees fit. If you appoint the proxyholders named on the accompanying form of proxy, and do not provide instructions as to how they should vote your Shares, your Shares will be voted "FOR" each of the matters set out in the form of proxy. As of the date of this Circular, none of the directors or officers of the Company are aware of any amendments or variations to the matters set out in the Notice of Meeting, nor of any other matter to be presented at the Meeting. However, if any amendment, variation or other business is properly brought before the Meeting, the accompanying form of proxy confers discretion on the persons named thereon to vote on any amendment or variation of the matters set out in the Notice of Meeting or any such other business in accordance with their best judgment. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDER The persons named in the form of proxy accompanying this Circular have been selected by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and have indicated their willingness to represent as proxyholders the Shareholders who appoint them. A Shareholder has the right to appoint as his, her or its proxyholder a person or company (who need not be a Shareholder) other than the persons designated in the accompanying form of proxy to attend and act on that Shareholder's behalf at the Meeting. As a Shareholder, you may exercise this right by inserting the name of such person or company in the blank space provided in the form of proxy and striking out the other names or by properly completing and signing another proper form of proxy and, in either case, depositing such form of proxy with the Transfer Agent at the location and within the time limits set out above. 