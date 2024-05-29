NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2024 AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Shares", and holders thereof, the "Shareholders") of Almonty Industries Inc. (the "Company") will be held in the North Boardroom at the offices of Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver time) (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the "Meeting"). The following business of the Company will be transacted at the Meeting: to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, together with the auditor's report thereon; to set the number of directors and to elect directors to serve for the ensuing year; to confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration; to consider, and if thought fit, to approve, by way of disinterested shareholder approval, the extension of the term of 700,000 share purchase warrants originally due to expire on February 19, 2024, to February 19, 2025; to consider, and if thought fit, to approve, the extension of the term of 714,285 share purchase warrants originally due to expire on May 11, 2024, to May 12, 2025 to consider, and if thought fit, to pass a resolution approving unallocated entitlements under the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan until June 28, 2027, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular (the " Circular ") accompanying this Notice of Meeting; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting. NOTICE-AND-ACCESS The Company has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions ("Notice-and-Access") under National Instrument 54-101Communications with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations to distribute the proxy-related materials pertaining to the Meeting, including Notice of Meeting and accompanying Information Circular to Shareholders. Notice-and-Access allows the Company to post electronic versions of the Meeting materials on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, rather than mailing paper copies to Shareholders. This alternative means of distribution of the Company's proxy-related materials in respect of the Meeting is more environmentally friendly by reducing paper use, and also reduces printing and mailing costs of the Company. Note that Shareholders still have the right to request paper copies of the Meeting materials posted online by the Company under Notice-and-Access if they so choose. The Company will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to its use of the Notice-and-Access provisions in relation to the Meeting. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer using Notice-and-Access provides a paper copy of the relevant circular to some, but not all, shareholders with the notice package in relation to the relevant meeting. Accessing Meeting Materials Online The Meeting materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on the Company's website at https://almonty.com/investors/agm/.

Requesting Printed Meeting Materials Registered holders may request paper copies of the Information Circular and/or audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related management's discussion and analysis to be sent to them by postal delivery at no cost to them. In order to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular and/or audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related management's discussion and analysis, please call the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") toll free at 1-866-962-0498 (within North America) or direct (1-514-982-8716) from outside North America and entering your control number as indicated on your Proxy or Voting Instruction Form. Beneficial holders who wish to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular and/or audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related management's discussion and analysis, should contact Broadridge Investor Communications Solutions, Canada at 1-877-907-7643 or outside North America at 303-562-9305. Shareholders who wish to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular and/or audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related management's discussion and analysis in advance of the Meeting should make such request to the Company by no later than June 7, 2024, in order to allow reasonable time to receive and review the Information Circular prior to the proxy deadline of 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 26, 2024. The Information Circular will be sent to Shareholders within three (3) business days of their request if such request is made prior to the date of the Meeting. Following the Meeting, the Information Circular will be sent to such shareholders within 10 days of their request. To obtain additional information about the Notice-and-Access process, a shareholder may contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, toll free at 1-866-962-0492. Shareholders may also request a copy of the Information Circular and/or audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related management's discussion and analysis up to the date of the Meeting by emailing the Company's Corporate Secretary at mcgrath@iocorporate.com Proxies Shareholders are requested to complete, date and sign the form of proxy contained in the Notice Package (in the return envelope provided for that purpose), or, alternatively, to vote over the internet, in each case in accordance with the instructions set out in the Notice Package. The completed proxy form must be deposited at the office of Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare"), 100 University Avenue 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, Attn: Proxy Department, by mail, by fax at 1.416.263.9524 or toll free at 1.866.249.7775, or online at www.investorvote.com, or the proxy vote must otherwise be registered in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice Package. Non-registered Shareholders who receive the proxy-related materials through their broker or other intermediary should complete and send the form of proxy or voting instruction form delivered in the Notice Package in accordance with the instructions provided by their broker or intermediary. To be effective, a proxy must be received by Computershare not later than 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on June 26, 2024, or in the case of any postponement or adjournment of the Meeting, not less than 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, prior to the time of the postponed or adjourned meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chairperson of the Meeting in his or her discretion. The Chairperson is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. As set out in the notes to the Proxy, the enclosed proxy is solicited by management, but you may amend it, if you so desire, by striking out the names listed therein and inserting in the space provided, the name of the person you wish to represent you at the Meeting. The record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting is the close of business on May 15, 2024 (the "Record Date"). Only Shareholders whose names have been entered in the register of Shareholders as of the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

All non-registered Shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the voting instruction form and in the Circular to ensure that such Shareholders' Shares will be voted at the Meeting. If you hold your Shares in a brokerage account, you are not a registered Shareholder. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Toronto, Ontario (signed) "Lewis Black" May 15, 2024 Lewis Black Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2024 This Management Information Circular (the "Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of Almonty Industries Inc. (the "Company"), a corporation governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"), for use at the Annual General and Special Meeting of the holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shares", and holders thereof, the "Shareholders") to be held in the North Boardroom at the offices of Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver time) (together with any adjournment or postponement thereof, the "Meeting") for the purposes set out in the accompanying notice of Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting"). Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this Circular is given as at May 15, 2024, and all dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars. GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION SOLICITATION OF PROXIES The accompanying proxy is being solicited by or on behalf of the management of the Company and the cost of such solicitation will be borne by the Company. It is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, though proxies may also be solicited, without special compensation, in person or by telephone, fax, email, or other means of communication by directors, officers or regular employees of the Company. The Company may pay investment dealers or other persons holding Shares in their own names or in the names of nominees (collectively, "intermediaries") for their reasonable expenses incurred in sending this Circular and the accompanying Notice of Meeting, and form of proxy or a voting instruction form, to non-registered,beneficial owners of Shares. This Circular, together with the accompanying Notice of Meeting, Notice and Access Notice and form of proxy, is being sent to both Registered Shareholders (as hereinafter defined) and Beneficial Shareholders (as hereinafter defined). If you are a Beneficial Shareholder and the Company or its agent has sent these materials directly to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of Shares have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the intermediary who holds your Shares on your behalf. HOW TO VOTE YOUR SHARES Registered Shareholders A registered Shareholder ("Registered Shareholder") is a Shareholder whose share certificate bears the name of that Shareholder. Registered Shareholders are entitled to vote their Shares in person at the Meeting or by proxy, and such Shareholders may be able to vote their proxies over the internet, by telephone or by mail in accordance with the instructions set out in the accompanying form of proxy. If you are a Registered Shareholder and wish to vote in person at the Meeting, you should not complete or return the accompanying form of proxy, as your vote will be taken and counted at the Meeting. Shareholders wishing to vote in person must register their attendance with the scrutineer upon arrival at the Meeting. If you are a Registered Shareholder and do not wish to attend the Meeting or to vote in person, you may vote by proxy by properly completing, signing and depositing the accompanying form of proxy with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Transfer Agent"). Registered Shareholders who elect to submit a proxy may do so online at www.investorvote.com, by telephone at 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) (for Shareholders within North America) or 1-312-588-4290 (for Shareholders outside North America), or by mail to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in all cases in accordance with the instructions provided by the - 1 -

Transfer Agent in the accompanying form of proxy and ensuring that the proxy is received not later than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the Meeting, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Beneficial Shareholders If your Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary, rather than in your own name, you are a beneficial Shareholder (a "Beneficial Shareholder"). Beneficial Shareholders should note that the only proxies that can be recognized and acted upon at the Meeting are those deposited by Registered Shareholders (those whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Shares) or as set out in the following disclosure. If Shares are listed in an account statement provided to a Shareholder by a broker, then in almost all cases those Shares will not be registered in the Shareholder's name on the records of the Company. Such Shares will more likely be registered under the names of the Shareholder's broker or an agent of that broker. In Canada, the vast majority of such Shares are registered under the name of CDS & Co. (the registration name for The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, which acts as nominee for many Canadian brokerage firms), and in the United States under the name of Cede & Co. as nominee for The Depository Trust Company (which acts as depositary for many United States brokerage firms and custodian banks). Intermediaries are required to seek voting instructions from Beneficial Shareholders in advance of shareholders' meetings. Every intermediary has its own mailing procedures and provides its own return instructions to clients. There are two kinds of Beneficial Shareholders: those who object to their name being made known to the issuers of securities which they own (referred to as "OBOs" for objecting beneficial owners) and those who do not object to the issuers of the securities they own knowing who they are (referred to as "NOBOs" for non-objecting beneficial owners). Non-Objecting Beneficial Owners The Company is taking advantage of those provisions of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer of the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA"), which permits the Company to deliver proxy-related materials directly to its NOBOs. As a result, NOBOs can expect to receive a scannable Voting Instruction Form ("VIF"). These VIFs are to be completed and returned to the Transfer Agent online at www.investorvote.com, by telephone at 1-866-734-VOTE (8683) (for Shareholders within North America) or 1-312-588-4291 (for Shareholders outside North America), or by mail to 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, in all cases in accordance with the instructions provided in the VIF. The Transfer Agent will tabulate the results of the VIFs received from NOBOs and will provide appropriate instructions at the Meeting with respect to the Shares represented by the VIFs it receives. By choosing to send these materials to you directly, the Company (and not the intermediary holding your Shares on your behalf) has assumed responsibility for (i) delivering these materials to you, and (ii) executing your proper voting instructions. Please return your VIF as specified in your request for voting instructions that you receive. NOBOs who wish to attend and vote in person at the Meeting must insert their own name in the space provided on the VIF to appoint the NOBO (or the name of another person the NOBO wishes to attend the Meeting and vote on the NOBOs behalf) as proxy holder and otherwise follow the instructions on the VIF. Beneficial Shareholders who appoint themselves as proxy holders should present themselves at the Meeting to a representative of the Transfer Agent. Beneficial Shareholders wishing to attend and vote in person at the Meeting should not otherwise complete the VIF. Objecting Beneficial Owners Management of the Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to deliver proxy-related materials to OBOs under NI 54-101. OBOs will not receive the proxy-related materials in respect of the Meeting unless the intermediary holding shares on behalf of the OBO assumes the cost of delivery. Beneficial Shareholders who are OBOs and receive proxy-related materials in respect of the Meeting from their intermediaries should carefully follow the instructions of their broker or intermediary in order to ensure that their Shares are voted at the Meeting. - 2 -

The form of proxy that will be supplied by your broker will be similar to the proxy provided to Registered Shareholders by the Company. However, its purpose is limited to instructing the intermediary how to vote your Shares on your behalf. Most brokers delegate responsibility for obtaining instructions from clients to Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. ("Broadridge"). Broadridge will mail a VIF in lieu of a proxy provided by the Company. The VIF will name the same persons as the Company's proxy to represent your Shares at the Meeting. You have the right to appoint a person (who need not be a Beneficial Shareholder) other than any of the persons designated in the VIF to represent your Shares at the Meeting and that person may be you. To exercise this right, you should insert the name of your desired representative (which may be yourself) in the blank space provided in the VIF. The completed VIF must then be returned to Broadridge in accordance with Broadridge's instructions. Broadridge then tabulates the results of all instructions received and provides appropriate instructions respecting the voting of Shares to be represented at the Meeting and the appointment of any Shareholder's representative. If you receive a VIF from Broadridge, the VIF must be returned to Broadridge, in accordance with its instructions, well in advance of the Meeting in order to have your Shares voted at the Meeting, or to have an alternative representative duly appointed to attend and to vote your Shares at the Meeting. Voting by Proxyholder If voting instructions are given on your form of proxy or request for voting instructions, then your proxyholder must vote, or withhold from voting, your Shares in accordance with your instructions. If no voting instructions are given, then your proxyholder may vote your Shares or withhold from voting as he, she or it sees fit. If you appoint the proxyholders named on the accompanying form of proxy, and do not provide instructions as to how they should vote your Shares, your Shares will be voted "FOR" each of the matters set out in the form of proxy. As of the date of this Circular, none of the directors or officers of the Company are aware of any amendments or variations to the matters set out in the Notice of Meeting, nor of any other matter to be presented at the Meeting. However, if any amendment, variation or other business is properly brought before the Meeting, the accompanying form of proxy confers discretion on the persons named thereon to vote on any amendment or variation of the matters set out in the Notice of Meeting or any such other business in accordance with their best judgment. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDER The persons named in the form of proxy accompanying this Circular have been selected by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and have indicated their willingness to represent as proxyholders the Shareholders who appoint them. A Shareholder has the right to appoint as his, her or its proxyholder a person or company (who need not be a Shareholder) other than the persons designated in the accompanying form of proxy to attend and act on that Shareholder's behalf at the Meeting. As a Shareholder, you may exercise this right by inserting the name of such person or company in the blank space provided in the form of proxy and striking out the other names or by properly completing and signing another proper form of proxy and, in either case, depositing such form of proxy with the Transfer Agent at the location and within the time limits set out above. If you appoint some other person to represent you, it is your responsibility as a Shareholder to inform that other person or company that he, she or it has been so appointed and to ensure that your proxy has been signed by you or your attorney authorized in writing (or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal and signed by a director, officer or attorney thereof, duly authorized). REVOCATION OF PROXIES If you are a Registered Shareholder and you have submitted a proxy and later wish to revoke it, you can do so by: completing and signing a form of proxy bearing a later date and depositing it with the Transfer Agent at the location and within the time limits set out above; depositing an instrument in writing signed by you or your attorney authorized in writing (or, for Shareholders that are corporations, under such Shareholder's corporate seal and signed by a director, officer or attorney thereof, duly authorized), with either: (i) the Transfer Agent, at the address noted above, or at the registered office of the Company at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting at which the proxy is to be used, or (ii) the chairman of the Meeting prior to the commencement of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting; or 3 -

following any other manner permitted by law. Any Registered Shareholder attending the Meeting has the right to vote in person and, if you, as a Registered Shareholder, elect to do so, your proxy will be nullified with respect to any matters upon which you vote, and in respect of any subsequent matters to be voted upon at the Meeting. Beneficial Shareholders should note that only Registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. Beneficial Shareholders who wish to change their vote must make appropriate arrangements with their respective intermediaries. Beneficial Shareholders should also be aware that intermediaries may set deadlines earlier than those set out in this Circular or otherwise for the receipt of requests for voting instructions or proxies from Beneficial Shareholders, and are not required to act on any revocation that is not received by the intermediary prior to the deadlines set by that intermediary. As such, Beneficial Shareholders who wish to revoke their voting instruction form or proxy and to vote should contact their intermediary as soon as possible, and in any event well in advance of the Meeting. NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES This solicitation of proxies involves securities of an issuer located in Canada and is being effected in accordance with the corporate laws of Canada and the securities laws of the provinces of Canada. The proxy solicitation rules under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not applicable to the Company or this solicitation, and this solicitation has been prepared in accordance with the disclosure requirements of the securities laws of the provinces of Canada. Shareholders should be aware that disclosure requirements under the securities laws of the provinces of Canada differ from the disclosure requirements under United States securities laws. The enforcement by Shareholders of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws may be affected adversely by the fact that the Company is governed by the CBCA, certain of its directors and officers are residents of Canada and countries other than the United States, and all of the assets of the Company and a substantial portion of the assets of such persons are located outside the United States. Shareholders may not be able to sue a foreign company or its officers or directors in a foreign court for violations of United States federal securities laws. It may be difficult to compel a foreign company and its officers and directors to subject themselves to a judgment by a United States court. NOTICE AND ACCESS The Company is using the Notice-and-Access system under National Instrument 54-101 Communications with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations to distribute its proxy-related materials to Shareholders. Under Notice-and-Access, rather than the Company mailing paper copies of the proxy-related materials to Shareholders, the materials can be accessed online under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website at https://almonty.com/investors/agm/The Company has adopted this alternative means of delivery for its proxy-related materials in order to reduce paper use and printing and mailing costs. Shareholders will receive a Notice Package by prepaid mail, which will contain, among other things, information on Notice-and-Access and how Shareholders may access an electronic copy of the proxy-related materials, and how they may request a paper copy of the Information Circular, if they so choose, in advance of the Meeting and for a full year following the Meeting. Shareholders will not receive a paper copy of the Information Circular unless they contact the Company by email at mcgrath@iocorporate.com. For Shareholders who wish to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular in advance of the voting deadline for the Meeting, requests must be received no later than June 7, 2024. Shareholders with questions about Notice-and-Access may contact Computershare at 1-866-962-0492. - 4 -

VOTING SHARES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SHARES DESCRIPTION OF SHARE CAPITAL The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares ("Shares"). As of the close of business on May 15, 2024, there were 252,589,498 Shares issued and outstanding. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Shares are the only class of securities entitled to vote at the Meeting. No group of Shareholders has the right to elect a specified number of directors, nor are there cumulative or similar voting rights attached to the Shares. As of the date hereof, the Shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "AII" and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the symbol "AII". QUORUM The quorum necessary for the Meeting is the holders of 25% of the shares entitled to vote at the meeting are present in person or represented by proxy, provided that a quorum shall not be less than two persons. A quorum need not be present throughout the Meeting provided that a quorum is present at the opening of the Meeting. RECORD DATE The Board has fixed May 15, 2024, as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining those Shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the Meeting. Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date who either attend the Meeting personally or complete, sign and deliver a form of proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above will be entitled to vote or to have their Shares voted at the Meeting. OWNERSHIP OF SHARES To the knowledge of the directors and officers of the Company, the only persons or companies that beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, securities carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to any class of voting securities of the Company as at May 15, 2024, are: Type of Number of Shares Name of Shareholder Ownership Controlled Percentage of Issued Shares (4) Lewis Black (1) Direct and Indirect 25,944,670 10.28% Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. (2) Direct 38,149,556 15.17% Deutsche Rohstoff AG (3) Direct 30,886,426 12.24% Notes: (1) Lewis Black is the registered holder of 12,050,750 Shares. In addition, Lewis Black, together with Daniel D'Amato, have direction and control over shareholdings of Almonty Partners LLC, which is a privately held investment company specializing in tungsten mining investments. Almonty Partners LLC is the registered holder of 13,893,920 Shares. (2) Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. develops, manufactures and markets refractory metal powders and specialty products such as semi- finished parts for the aerospace and defense industry. (3) Deutsche Rohstoff AG is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. Thomas Gutschlag, a director of the Company, is the former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Rohstoff AG. (4) Based on 252,589,498 Shares outstanding as at the date hereof. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Except as otherwise disclosed herein under the heading "Amendment of Warrants", "Election of Directors" or "Approval Of Unallocated Entitlements Under The Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan", no director or officer of the Company, nor any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the most recently completed fiscal year of the Company, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted. - 5 -