Almonty Industries : Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials
May 28, 2024 at 09:06 pm EDT
Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials for
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. Annual General and Special Meeting
Meeting Date and Location:
When:
June 28, 2024
Where:
Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street,
10:00 am (Pacific Time)
Vancouver, BC
You are receiving this notice to advise that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholders' meeting are available on the Internet. This communication presents only an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We remind you to access and review all of the important information contained in the information circular and other proxy materials before voting.
The information circular and other relevant materials are available at:
https://almonty.com/investors/agm/
OR
www.sedarplus.ca
How to Obtain Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials
Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the current meeting materials by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made using your Control Number as it appears on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy. To ensure you receive the materials in advance of the voting deadline and meeting date, all requests must be received no later than June 18, 2024. If you do request the current materials, please note that another Voting Instruction Form/Proxy will not be sent; please retain your current one for voting purposes.
For Holders with a 15 digit Control Number:
For Holders with a 16 digit Control Number:
Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-866-962-0498 or direct, from Outside of North America - (514) 982-8716 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.
Request materials by calling Toll Free, within North America - 1-877-907-7643 or direct, from Outside of North America - 1-303-562-9305 and entering your control number as indicated on your Voting Instruction Form.
Dual
Securityholder Meeting Notice
The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting are listed below along with the Sections within the Information Circular where disclosure regarding the matter can be found.
Number of Directors - Number of Directors
Election of Directors - Election of Directors
Appointment of Auditors - Appointment of Auditors
Special Business - Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants - Special Business - Amendment of 700,000 Insider Warrants
Special Business - Amendment to 714,285 Warrants - Special Business - Amendment to 714,285 Warrants
Special Business - Approval Of Unallocated Entitlements Under The Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan - Special Business - Approval Of Unallocated Entitlements Under The Company's 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan
Voting
PLEASE NOTE - YOU CANNOT VOTE BY RETURNING THIS NOTICE. To vote your securities you must vote
using the methods reflected on your enclosed Voting Instruction Form or Proxy.
PLEASE VIEW THE INFORMATION CIRCULAR PRIORTO VOTING
Annual Financial statement delivery
No Annual Report (or Annual Financial Statements) is (are) included in this mailing
Almonty Industries Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate, as well as the exploration and evaluation its projects. The Company operates through four segments: Los Santos Mine, Panasquiera Mine, Valtreixal Project, and Woulfe. The Los Santos Mine is located in Spain whose operations relate to the exploration and mining of Tungsten. The Panasqueira Mine is located in Covilha Castelo Branco, Portugal whose operations relate to the exploration and mining of tungsten, as well as the production of copper and tin concentrate by-products. The Valtreixal Project is located in Spain whose operations relate to the exploration and evaluation activities of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project. Woulfeâs properties are located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea. The Woulfe's operations relate primarily to the exploration, evaluation and development of the Sangdong Project.