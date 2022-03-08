Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Almonty Industries Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AII   CA0203981034

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(AII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Almonty Industries : Statement of CDIs on issue - AII

03/08/2022 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

only

1.1

Name of +Entity

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

1.2

Registered Number Type

ARBN

1.3

ASX issuer code

AII

For personal use

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Registration Number

648673714

1 / 6

Statement of CDIs on Issue

For personal use only

Statement of CDIs on Issue

2 / 6

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue

2.1 Statement for month and year

February-2022

personal use only

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue

ASX +Security Code and Description

CDI Ratio

AII : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

1:1

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX

Net Difference (A-B)

at end of statement month (A)

at end of previous month (B)

-1,949,463

14,048,167

15,997,630

Reason for change:

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

as quoted / held on

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAA : COMMON SHARES

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,949,463

195,156,387

193,206,924

Reason for change:

Movement between Common Share and CDIs

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAC : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JUN-2022 EX CAD 1.02

For

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

50,000

50,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAD : OPTION EXPIRING 28-MAY-2023 EX CAD 1.07

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Statement of CDIs on Issue

3 / 6

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

200,000

200,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAE : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2023 EX CAD 0.80

only

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

100,000

100,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAF : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2025 EX CAD 0.65

Net Difference (A-B)

0

use

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

450,000

450,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAG : OPTION EXPIRING 10-FEB-2025 EX CAD 0.69

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

250,000

250,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAH : OPTION EXPIRING 16-APR-2025 EX CAD 0.64

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

50,000

50,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAI : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUN-2025 EX CAD 0.64

Net Difference (A-B)

0

For personal

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

250,000

250,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 09-NOV-2025 EX CAD 0.50

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

50,000

50,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAK : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2025 EX CAD 0.80

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Statement of CDIs on Issue

4 / 6

Statement of CDIs on Issue

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

0

900,000

900,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAL : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2027 EX CAD 0.33

only

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,725,000

1,725,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUN-2028 EX CAD 0.87

Net Difference (A-B)

0

use

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

1,275,000

1,275,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAN : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2030 EX CAD 0.49

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

500,000

500,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2031 EX CAD 0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

750,000

750,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAP : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAR-2031 EX CAD 1.23

Net Difference (A-B)

0

For personal

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

50,000

50,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAQ : WARRANTS EXPIRING 09-DEC-2022 EX CAD 0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

statement month (A)

previous month (B)

920,000

920,000

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAR : WARRANTS EXPIRING 17-DEC-2022 EX CAD 0.75

Net Difference (A-B)

0

Total number of securities at end of

Total number of securities at end of

Statement of CDIs on Issue

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Almonty Industries Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
12:21aALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Statement of CDIs on issue - AII
PU
02/28ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Application for quotation of securities - AII
PU
02/21Almonty Industries Inc. announced that it expects to receive AUD 1.5 million in funding
CI
02/07Almonty Industries Secures KfW US$75 Million Loan; Up 6.3% in Frankfurt Trading
MT
02/07Drawdown of KfW US$75 Million Loan Imminent Following Satisfaction of All Conditions Pr..
BU
02/07Almonty Industries Inc. Updates Relation to the KfW USD 75.1 million Loan Facility
CI
02/07ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Drawdown of KfW US$75m Loan Imminent Following Satisfaction of All Co..
PU
01/07ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Yeongwol Tungsten Mine Restarts After 20 Years… Korea reimagin..
PU
2021ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Signs an MOU with Local High School to Provide Job-Related Field Trai..
PU
2021ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Q3 September 30, 2021 MD&A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net income 2020 -9,06 M -7,09 M -7,09 M
Net Debt 2020 59,2 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 205 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
EV / Sales 2020 7,04x
Nbr of Employees 384
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Almonty Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,98 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Black Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer
Mark A. Trachuk Independent Director
Thomas Gutschlag Independent Director
Michael Francis Costa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.5.62%154
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.20.08%72 899
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.37%59 218
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.39.77%14 563
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.64%14 463
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED27.09%6 306