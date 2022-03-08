Almonty Industries : Statement of CDIs on issue - AII

2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue ASX +Security Code and Description CDI Ratio AII : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1 1:1 Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX Net Difference (A-B) at end of statement month (A) at end of previous month (B) -1,949,463 14,048,167 15,997,630

Reason for change:

Common share

Net transfers of securities between CDIs and

TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)

as quoted / held on

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAA : COMMON SHARES

Total number of securities at end of Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B) statement month (A) previous month (B) 1,949,463 195,156,387 193,206,924

Reason for change:

Movement between Common Share and CDIs

ASX +Security Code and Description

AIIAC : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JUN-2022 EX CAD 1.02