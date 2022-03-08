Almonty Industries : Statement of CDIs on issue - AII
03/08/2022 | 12:21am EST
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
only
1.1
Name of +Entity
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
1.2
Registered Number Type
ARBN
1.3
ASX issuer code
AII
For personal use
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5
Date of this announcement
8/3/2022
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Registration Number
648673714
1 / 6
Statement of CDIs on Issue
For personal use only
Statement of CDIs on Issue
2 / 6
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Part 2 - Details of CDIs and other securities on issue
2.1 Statement for month and year
February-2022
personal use only
2.2a Number and class of all ASX-quoted CDIs on issue
ASX +Security Code and Description
CDI Ratio
AII : CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
1:1
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX
Net Difference (A-B)
at end of statement month (A)
at end of previous month (B)
-1,949,463
14,048,167
15,997,630
Reason for change:
Common share
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and
TSX (Toronto Stock Exchange)
as quoted / held on
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
2.2b Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAA : COMMON SHARES
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
1,949,463
195,156,387
193,206,924
Reason for change:
Movement between Common Share and CDIs
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAC : OPTION EXPIRING 18-JUN-2022 EX CAD 1.02
For
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
50,000
50,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAD : OPTION EXPIRING 28-MAY-2023 EX CAD 1.07
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Statement of CDIs on Issue
3 / 6
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
200,000
200,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAE : OPTION EXPIRING 08-NOV-2023 EX CAD 0.80
only
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
100,000
100,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAF : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2025 EX CAD 0.65
Net Difference (A-B)
0
use
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
450,000
450,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAG : OPTION EXPIRING 10-FEB-2025 EX CAD 0.69
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
250,000
250,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAH : OPTION EXPIRING 16-APR-2025 EX CAD 0.64
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
50,000
50,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAI : OPTION EXPIRING 23-JUN-2025 EX CAD 0.64
Net Difference (A-B)
0
For personal
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
250,000
250,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 09-NOV-2025 EX CAD 0.50
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
50,000
50,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAK : OPTION EXPIRING 23-DEC-2025 EX CAD 0.80
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Statement of CDIs on Issue
4 / 6
Statement of CDIs on Issue
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of Net Difference (A-B)
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
0
900,000
900,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAL : OPTION EXPIRING 17-AUG-2027 EX CAD 0.33
only
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
1,725,000
1,725,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JUN-2028 EX CAD 0.87
Net Difference (A-B)
0
use
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
1,275,000
1,275,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAN : OPTION EXPIRING 07-JAN-2030 EX CAD 0.49
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
500,000
500,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2031 EX CAD 0.75
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
750,000
750,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAP : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAR-2031 EX CAD 1.23
Net Difference (A-B)
0
For personal
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
50,000
50,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAQ : WARRANTS EXPIRING 09-DEC-2022 EX CAD 0.75
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
statement month (A)
previous month (B)
920,000
920,000
ASX +Security Code and Description
AIIAR : WARRANTS EXPIRING 17-DEC-2022 EX CAD 0.75
Net Difference (A-B)
0
Total number of securities at end of
Total number of securities at end of
Statement of CDIs on Issue
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Almonty Industries Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 05:20:05 UTC.