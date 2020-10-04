Almonty Industries : Sustainability in Mining – Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal)
Toronto - October 02, 2020 - Almonty Industries Inc. ('Almonty' or the 'Company') (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR)
At Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal), S.A. (BTW) we are committed to embrace every single one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, connected to our activity and stakeholders.
As an operator in a European country, with very restricted legal framework, both communitarian and national, we have to comply with the most exigent regulations worldwide in terms of operation governance, environmental impact, social impact, energy efficiency and climate change.
The Panasqueira Mine operates under an environmental license within the scope of mining waste. In the document, all major parameters are considered, and monitoring and compulsory reports are determined. That includes: Energy, Water, Waste (mining and industrial), Noise, Air Emissions and Raw Materials and Products used.
Being located in a low density population area, most of the people are somehow related to the company and economically benefiting with it, as workers, worker's families, small suppliers, etc.
Here are some of the BTW's good practices in each goal:
No Poverty
The company has straight relation with local authorities and associations, providing financing and donations to several events in different areas. Although is not a wealthy population area, there are no known cases of severe poverty.
Zero Hunger
The company provides daily feeding fund for all workers, many times providing, when required, monetary help during the ongoing month as cash advance or others. No cases of hunger are known among workers or local community.
Good Health & Well-being
With a Health and Safety department, the company provides medical care for all workers, including systematic monitoring and follow up by check-up's. The medical facilities are also available to local community for small treatments, vaccines or light medical screenings. The Safety Team is focused on preventing accidents and professional injuries.
Quality Education
The company provides initial training and complementary education courses in several areas, mainly safety but also technical specific areas. Every worker has the right to 40 hours of training or professional qualification per year.
Gender Equality
The company complies with European legal framework in this matter, giving equal opportunities to access for a new job and promoting equal opportunities for career progress and retributions. Also under the legal framework, the company has internal special dedicated procedure for harassment in any form.
Clean Water & Sanitation
(Non Applicable. The mining site and region are served with these basic services.)
Affordable & Clean Energy
As an intensive consumer of energy, the company is requested to submit 8-year plans for energy efficiency, proposing measures to reduce consumption of electricity and diesel. From replacing old equipment for more efficient ones, to substitution of road transport for conveyor belts, and a solar photovoltaic installation project, everything is considered and implemented.
Decent Work & Economic Growth
The national and European legal framework in what the company operates regarding labor is very protective about workers and work conditions. The entry remuneration level at the company is 2.6% above minimum wage at the surface positions and 27% above minimum wage at the mine. The company workers are represented in labor negotiations by a local union affiliated of a national one. Workers are also called to intervene in all relevant issues concerning Health and Safety and other relevant issues related to work and community.
Industry, innovation & Infrastructure
With more than 100 years of ongoing activity, BTW is itself a case study of resilience, constant innovation and adaptive capacity. Introducing and promoting new technologies as well as adopting best available techniques is the key to such long mining activity, based on a world class mineral deposit.
Reduced Inequalities
(Non Applicable as Inequalities among countries.)
Sustainable cities & Communities
(Not Applicable as it depends on government or municipal regulations.)
Responsible Consumption & Construction
Company focus on health and safety of all workers promotes productivity, contributing for risk prevention culture and healthier life style.
Climate Action
Efficient use of energy, with reducing targets in electricity and diesel, is an ongoing practice.
Life Below Water
Among the facilities at the mine site, there is a state of the art water treatment plant. All the water from the mine, plant and surface spillages is treated in closed circuit and only excess is released to the river. In place there is a monitoring program with more than 10 points where monthly water samples are collected and analyzed by external and certified laboratory. The results are reported to the authorities. Collecting points are distributed from upstream of the treated water discharge up to 10 kilometers downstream, in the main river.
Life On Land
As an underground mine with more than 100 years of ongoing activity, the impact on biodiversity is stabilized. Mining waste and tailings are properly managed, with rigorous controls and monitoring. Major known spillages are conducted to water treatment plant. All parameters are sampled and analyzed and the company reports to the authorities, within the determined schedule.
Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions
(Not Applicable as it depends on government regulations.)
Partnerships For The Goals
At local and regional level, the company works closely with authorities and associations in many different areas. Mainly regarding health and safety, but also in international projects for tailings recovering or reuse (REMINE, ERA-MIN, BIOCritical Metals, etc.), mine closure and rehabilitation, water treatment, and others. The Mine Closure Plan, revised every 5 years, is a process where all stakeholders are invited and allowed to propose their interest to be discussed and, eventually, considered.
