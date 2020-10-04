Almonty Industries : Sustainability in Mining – Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal)

Toronto - October 02, 2020 - Almonty Industries Inc. ('Almonty' or the 'Company') (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR)

At Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal), S.A. (BTW) we are committed to embrace every single one of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, connected to our activity and stakeholders.

As an operator in a European country, with very restricted legal framework, both communitarian and national, we have to comply with the most exigent regulations worldwide in terms of operation governance, environmental impact, social impact, energy efficiency and climate change.

The Panasqueira Mine operates under an environmental license within the scope of mining waste. In the document, all major parameters are considered, and monitoring and compulsory reports are determined. That includes: Energy, Water, Waste (mining and industrial), Noise, Air Emissions and Raw Materials and Products used.

Being located in a low density population area, most of the people are somehow related to the company and economically benefiting with it, as workers, worker's families, small suppliers, etc.