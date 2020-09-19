Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Almonty Industries Inc.    AII   CA0203981034

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.

(AII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

News | Financial – Almonty Industries: Access To Critical Raw Materials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 05:20am EDT

News | Financial - https://news.financial has published an article titled 'Developments Of Great Importance' in which Almonty Industries lists as an emerging force in its increasing ability to supply the raw material Tungsten to a resurging global manufacturing industry:

Article by Mario Hose, News|Financial:We live in a global business environment, though currently we seem detached due to the fight against the Corona Pandemic, business goes on and this too shall pass. Elon Musk is already preparing for the conquest of space with SpaceX and the fierce battle for market share in the automotive sector continues. Raw materials are a key component of the manufacturing industry. Therefore those who can secure access to rare raw materials often gain a decisive competitive advantage. These raw materials can also come in the form of gases and are of crucial importance, especially if they are irreplaceable and cannot be produced artificially.

ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC - ACCESS TO CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS

Tungsten is one of the hardest materials on earth. The use of this metal is diverse and often significant. In the past, probably the best known use of tungsten was as a filament in light bulbs. Nowadays the raw material is very often used in the production of alloys. But tungsten is also used in the production of electronic components. Due to its special hardness, components and products made of tungsten are used in the military and aerospace industries.

The EU has classified tungsten as a critical raw material. Anyone who has access to this raw material in legally secure regions can count on state support. Almonty is one company that benefits from this advantage, because the company owns the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, where the worlds largest tungsten deposits are believed to be found. To enable the company to press ahead with the extraction of the raw material, the German Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) has committed a senior project financing loan of USD 76 million. First Berlin analysts, recommend Almonty stock as a 'buy' with a target price of CAD 1.45.

Disclaimer

Almonty Industries Inc. published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 09:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
05:20aNEWS | FINANCIAL &NDASH; ALMONTY IND : Access To Critical Raw Materials
PU
09/10ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : The Korea Times Interviews Almonty's CEO Lewis Black and Fo..
PU
09/09ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Second update for its sangdong mine us$75 million project f..
AQ
09/08ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Second Update For Sangdong Mine US$75M Project Financing An..
PU
09/08ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. : Second Update for Its Sangdong Mine US$75 Million Proj..
BU
09/03U.S. Trade Gap Widened in July -- Update
DJ
09/03U.S. Trade Gap Widened in July
DJ
08/26ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC. : Update for Its Sangdong Mine US$75 Million Project Fin..
BU
08/11ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : - A Survey of US Manufacturing Executives Illustrates the C..
AQ
08/10ALMONTY INDUSTRIES : A Tourist Development Agreement was signed yesterday at the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,8 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net income 2020 -8,69 M -6,57 M -6,57 M
Net Debt 2020 88,0 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,74x
EV / Sales 2021 6,71x
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Almonty Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,45 CAD
Last Close Price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 93,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis Black Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark N. Gelmon Chief Financial Officer
Daniel D'Amato Non-Independent Director
Mark A. Trachuk Independent Director
Thomas Gutschlag Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC.78.57%104
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-16.63%40 796
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.42%36 481
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.29.57%24 731
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-7.78%11 944
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-0.56%9 165
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group