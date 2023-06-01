Unveiling the Marvels of Panasqueira Crystals: A Journey from Mine to Museum

Almonty's Chairman and CEO, Lewis Black recently visited the natural history museums in both New York and London, where our Panasqueira Crystal specimens are on display. With 21 crystals in the New York exhibit and over 100 in London, we are proud to be the largest single source of such magnificent specimens in both locations.
A Rare Showcase of Panasqueira Crystals:
The Panasqueira Mine has earned its place as a global treasure trove of mineral specimens. Nestled in the picturesque mountains of Portugal, this mine has consistently yielded some of the world's most extraordinary crystals. The crystals from Panasqueira exhibit a captivating range of colours, shapes, and formations, making them highly sought after by mineral collectors and museums alike.
The Natural History Museum, New York:
Lewis' recent visit to the natural history museum in New York allowed for an exciting discovery. Our Panasqueira Crystals take centre stage in a new exhibit, showcasing the exceptional beauty and geological significance of these specimens. With 21 crystals on display, visitors can admire the intricate formations, vibrant hues, and sheer brilliance of these natural wonders. The exhibit serves as a testament to the remarkable geological processes that have shaped the Panasqueira Mine and highlights the importance of preserving our planet's natural resources.
Ferberite with Quartz
Panasqueira Mine, Covilha, Centro Region, Portugal
Ferberite with Arsenopyrite and Muscovite
Panasqueira Mine, Covilha, Centro Region, Portugal
The Natural History Museum, London:
Crossing the Atlantic, our Panasqueira Crystals have also found a prominent place in the natural history museum in London. This prestigious institution proudly houses over 100 specimens sourced exclusively from our Panasqueira Mine, representing the largest collection from a single source in both New York and London. This remarkable feat emphasises the unparalleled richness of our mine and the global recognition it has garnered within the scientific and mineralogy communities.
Fluorapatite
Panasqueira Mine, Covilha, Centro Region, Portugal
Fluorapatite with Quartz
Panasqueira Mine, Covilha, Centro Region, Portugal
The Wonders of Panasqueira Mine:
What makes the Panasqueira Mine truly exceptional is its ability to produce mineral specimens of unrivalled quality and diversity. The geological forces at play in this region have created an environment conducive to the formation of unique crystals. From the breathtaking quartz crystals with their prismatic beauty to the captivating tourmalines in a myriad of shades, Panasqueira showcases a kaleidoscope of natural marvels.
Preserving Nature's Treasures:
As we celebrate the presence of our Panasqueira Crystals in prestigious museums, it is crucial to emphasise the significance of responsible mining practices. Almonty Industries is deeply committed to sustainable mining operations that prioritise environmental conservation, local communities, and the wellbeing of our workforce. We have a strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program in place, and recognize the delicate balance between extracting Earth's treasures and preserving them for future generations to appreciate and learn from.
The exhibition of Almonty's Panasqueira Crystals in the natural history museums of New York and London is a testament to the extraordinary geological wealth found within our mine in Portugal. The exceptional quality, beauty, and diversity of our crystals have captivated audiences and solidified Panasqueira's reputation as a world-class source of mineral specimens. As we continue our mining endeavours, we remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainable practices and the responsible preservation of our planet's natural wonders.
