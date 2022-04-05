Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Announces Retirement of Steven Paul, M.D. from Board of Directors - Form 8-K

Alnylam Announces Retirement of Steven Paul, M.D. from Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., - April 5, 2022 - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced that Steven Paul, M.D. is retiring from the Board of Directors effective April 16, 2022.

Dr. Paul has served as a member of the Alnylam Board of Directors since September 2010. He brought to the Board more than 25 years of management experience in the pharmaceutical industry and 35 years of scientific research experience during his time of service. He is widely recognized as a leader across many dimensions of medical research and drug development, including in the central nervous system (CNS), and late-stage clinical development. Dr. Paul is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

"For more than a decade, Steve has played an instrumental role on our Board of Directors, and has helped guide our transformation into a multi-product, global commercial company. Steve's contributions to Alnylam have been significant and meaningful. His extensive knowledge and experience in all facets of drug development have been invaluable to enable the company to launch three products in the past three years and develop a rich and sustainable product engine for future growth," said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, CEO of Alnylam. "On behalf of the Board and the entire Alnylam team, I want to thank Steve for his service and we wish him all the best in his next endeavors."

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases