Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Conference Call to Discuss FDA Approval of OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Presentation ›

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements. These important factors include: the direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic or any future pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays in diagnoses of rare diseases, initiation or continuation of treatment for diseases addressed by our products, or in patient enrollment in clinical trials, potential supply chain disruptions, and other potential impacts to our business, the effectiveness or timeliness of steps taken by us to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, and our ability to execute business continuity plans to address disruptions caused by the COVID- 19 or any future pandemic; our ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and delivery approaches and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our product candidates, pre-clinical and clinical results for our product candidates; actions or advice of regulatory agencies; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates and our marketed products, including OXLUMOTM (lumasiran); intellectual property matters including potential patent litigation relating to our platform, products or product candidates; our and our partner's ability to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates, including inclisiran, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval and obtain pricing and reimbursement for products, including ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran) and OXLUMO; our ability to successfully launch, market and sell our approved products globally, including ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO, and achieve net product revenues for ONPATTRO within our further revised expected range during 2020; our ability to successfully expand the indication for ONPATTRO in the future; competition from others using similar technology and developing products for similar uses; our ability to manage our growth and operating expenses within the reduced ranges of guidance provided by us through implementation of further discipline in operations to moderate spend and our ability to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile in the future without the need for future equity financing; our ability to establish and maintain business alliances; our dependence on third parties, including Novartis, for the development, manufacture and commercialization of inclisiran, Regeneron, for development, manufacture and commercialization of certain products, including eye and CNS products such as ALN-APP and Vir for the development of ALN-COV and other potential RNAi therapeutics targeting SARS-CoV-2 and host factors for SARS-CoV-2; the outcome of litigation; and the risk of government investigations; as well as those risks and other factors more fully discussed in our most recent annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements.
John Maraganore, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer

Introduction
Introduction
The third RNAi therapeutic is
NOW APPROVED IN THE U.S. & EU
Additional Launches Planned Over Next 18 Months
2018
ONPATTRO is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults1
2019
GIVLAARI is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria2
2020
OXLUMO is indicated in the
U.S. for the treatment of
primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients3
2020
LEQVIO®*
Hypercholesterolemia
Ph3
NDA/MAA accepted
Received positive
CHMP opinion
2021-2022
Vutrisiran
Fitusiran*
ATTR amyloidosis
Hemophilia
HELIOS-A Phase 3 topline
Two of three Phase 3
results in early 2021
studies fully enrolled
Robust pipelinefuels sustainableproduct launchesbeyond 2021,leveraging global commercialinfrastructure
* Novartis is leading and funding development of inclisiran and will commercialize inclisiran, assuming regulatory approvals; Sanofi Genzyme is leading and funding development of fitusiran and will commercialize fitusiran, if successful
1 ONPATTRO is approved in the U.S. and Canada for the PN of hATTR amyloidosis in adults, and in the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. For additional information on ONPATTRO, see Full Prescribing Information
2 GIVLAARI is approved in the EU for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) in adults and adolescents over 12 years old, and in Brazil for the treatment of AHP in adults; Alnylam has filed or plans to file for marketing authorization for givosiran in Japan and other countries in 2020; For additional information on GIVLAARI, see Full Prescribing Information
3 For additional information on OXLUMO, see Full Prescribing Information
Anticipated dates of launch based on current development timelines for investigational therapeutics and assuming positive pivotal study data and regulatory approval
Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D.
President of R&D
OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Label & Data
Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
Lumasiran
Description
Rare autosomal recessive disorder of increased oxalate synthesis resulting in kidney stones and renal failure, with subsequent oxalate accumulation in extra-renal tissues
Onset generally
pediatric
very limited treatment options
Patient Population
~3,000
potentially symptomatic in U.S./EU1
Benson
Living with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1
Retinal Oxalosis
Cardiomyopathy
Nephrocalcinosis Renal stones
ESRD
Skeletal
Involvement
1 Includes patients that are presymptomatic, subclinical, or symptomatic
Lumasiran
Phase 3 Study
Met Primary and All Tested Secondary Endpoints with Encouraging Safety and Tolerability Profile
Rapid and sustained reduction in 24hr urinary
oxalate levels from baseline to Month 6
Urinary
± SEM)
20
0
from Baseline in 24hr
Corrected for BSA (%;
-20
-40
-60
-80
LS Mean Average (M3 - M6)
-11.8%
Placebo (N=13)
Change
Oxalate
-100
-65.4%
Lumasiran (N=26)
BL
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
Dosing
Patients (N)
13
13
12
13
13
13
13
26
24
26
24
23
25
25
-53%
-76%
Majority of patients achieved near-normalization (≤1.5 x ULN) or
normalization (≤ULN) in 24hr urinary oxalate levels at Month 6
100
84%
Lumasiran
75
Placebo
p*=8.3 x 10-7
52%
(%)
50
Patients
p*=0.0010
25
0%
0%
0
Near-Normalization
Normalization
Safety
No deaths, severe, or serious AEs. All AEs mild or moderate
Most common related AEs were injection-site reactions (N=10; 38%)
All generally mild; no discontinuation of treatment
Most common symptoms: erythema, pain, pruritus, and swelling
Difference in LS mean average M3-M6
Mean maximal reduction
• No hepatic AEs reported in either group
• No clinically relevant changes in laboratory measures, vital signs, or
(Lumasiran-Placebo) (p=1.7 x 10-14)
electrocardiograms related to lumasiran observed
Lumasiran
Phase 3 Study
Efficacy Results and Safety Profile in Pediatric Patients Similar to Those Observed in ILLUMINATE-A
Rapid and sustained reduction in spot urinary
Primary Endpoint Result
oxalate:creatinine ratio across all weight groups
ChangePercentfrom Baseline in
Oxalate:CreatinineUrinarySpot
0
-72%
(mmom/mmol)Ratio
-90
<10 kg (N=3)
lumasiran1
-10
-20
10 to <20 kg (N=12)
LS mean reduction in spot urinary
-30
oxalate:creatinine ration from BL to M6
≥20 kg (N=3)
(average change of M3-M6)
-40
All lumasiran treated (N=18)
-50
Safety
-60
• No deaths, discontinuations or withdrawals, or severe
-70
AEs
-80
• One serious AE occurred, considered not related to
BL
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
• Most common related AE was injection-site reactions
Visit
- All mild and transient in severity
• No clinically relevant changes in laboratory measures,
N=
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
vital signs, or electrocardiograms related to lumasiran
N=
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
observed
N=
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
• No hepatic events reported
N=
18
18
18
18
18
18
18
Data in graph are presented as mean ± SEM of observed values
101Viral infection, considered not related to the study drug by the Investigator
BL, baseline; M, month; SEM, standard error of the mean; ULN, upper limit of normal; AE, adverse event; SAE, serious adverse event
OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Label for U.S.
Indication
Dosing & Administration
Safety
OXLUMO is indicated for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients
The recommended dosing regimen of OXLUMO consists of loading doses followed by maintenance doses administered subcutaneously.
Dosing is based on actual body weight.
Contraindications
None
Warnings and Precautions
None
For additional Important Safety Information on OXLUMO, see full Prescribing Information
Lumasiran Phase 3 Studies
Robust Registrational Program Evaluating Lumasiran Across all Ages and Full PH1 Disease Spectrum
Double-blind, placebo-
Single arm, open-label study
Single arm, open-label study
controlled trial in PH1
in PH1 patients less than 6
in PH1 patients with impaired
patients at least 6 years old
years old with preserved
renal function, including
with preserved renal function
renal function
advanced disease
Full results presented
Full results presented
Topline results
June 2020
October 2020
expected in 2021
Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) for PH1 patients initiated in U.S. and Europe
Andy Orth
Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Business
Commercialization Strategy
OXLUMO Market Opportunity
Estimated U.S./EU Prevalence and Addressable Population
Patients in the U.S. / EU†
MUTATION
PREVALENCE1
~4.3
per Million
(U.S./EU)
POTENTIALLY
DIAGNOSED
DIAGNOSED
SYMPTOMATIC
& NON-
PREVALENCE2-4
PREVALENCE^
TRANSPLANTED5
~3.5 to 4.0
~1.5 to 2.5
~1.2 to 2.0
per Million
per Million
per Million
(U.S./EU)
(U.S./EU)
(U.S./EU)
POTENTIALLY SYMPTOMATIC
~2,900 - 3,400
DIAGNOSED ~1,300 - 2,100
NON-
TRANSPLANTED
~1,000 -
1,700
Opportunity for growth with increased awareness and diagnosis, as well as global commercial expansion
† US population=328MM, EU population (including UK) = 513MM
^ Includes patients that are presymptomatic, subclinical, or symptomatic
Sources: 1. Hopp K, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015 Feb 2; 2. Cochat et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 3-7; 3. Kopp and Leumann. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 2224-2227; 4. van Woerden, et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2003; 18: 273-279; 5. Data on
14 file. Alnylam chart review studies (US and EU) estimated 17% transplant rate, rounded up to 20%; 6. Cochat P, et al. N Engl J Med. 2013 Nov 28;369(22):2163; 7. Harambat J. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2012 Mar;7(3):458-65; 8. Kamoun A. Pediatr Nephrol. 1996 Aug;10(4):479-82.
OXLUMO Market Opportunity
First-in-Class Product in Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease
PREVALENCEDIAGNOSISDISEASE BURDEN COST BURDEN
~1,300-2,100
~50%
30-65%
$1M+
patients with a confirmed PH1
currently diagnosed4; mean time
reach end-stage renal
average cost (transplant &
diagnosis in U.S./EU1-3
to diagnosis ~6 years5
disease before diagnosis5
lifelong immunosuppression)
LUMASIRAN | PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1
>$500M potential market opportunity
15 1. Cochat et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 3-7; 2. Kopp and Leumann. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 2224-2227; 3. van Woerden, et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2003; 18: 273-279; 4.Hopp R, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;26:2559-2570; 5. Harambat J, et al. Kidney Int. 2010;77(5):443-449.
Alnylam's Patient Access Philosophy
Critical excerpts from Alnylam's Patient Access
Philosophy
• Demonstrate evidence-based value objectively and transparently
• Establish responsible pricing that reflects value delivered to patients, caregivers and society
• Proactively pursue reimbursement through value-based agreements and other innovative approaches
• Commit to growth through continuous innovations, not arbitrary price increases in the U.S.
Help Patients
Deliver Value
Be Proactive
Pricing, Cost & Access Considerations
DEBILITATING DISEASE, CHILDHOOD ONSET
Inherited disease typically presenting in childhood
Oxalate overproduction causes painful, recurrent kidney stones leading to irreversible renal failure & multi-organ damage
RISKS OF RENAL FAILURE & TRANSPLANT WITH SoC
Inevitable progression to renal failure can require 6-7 sessions of dialysis per week
Some patients endure 10-12 hours of dialysis per day and night, until they can undergo a dual or sequential liver/kidney transplant
ULTRA-RARE POPULATION
Estimated genetic prevalence in the range of 4 individuals per million in the US and EU
OXLUMO may be a good option for ~1000-1700 of these patients with a confirmed PH1 diagnosis who have not received a transplant
FIRST THERAPY TO TREAT PH1
1st FDA-approved therapy to substantially reduce oxalate production in PH1
53% reduction in urinary oxalate (vs placebo)
Safety profile understood in pediatric and adult patients
REDUCED BARRIERS TO ACCESS
New value-based agreement (VBA) framework and innovative Patient Need Adjustment (PNA) seek to mitigate barriers to access
Agreements aim to address payers' concerns on budget predictability:
Administration across a broad age range of patients
Unpredictable prevalence in rare and ultra-rare diseases
Average Annual WAC
$490,000 - before mandatory
rebates to government
institutions
Average Effective Net Price
$380,000
Price may vary per individual
dosing, since OXLUMO is
indicated for both pediatric and
adult patients and is dosed according to body weight
Launching in a Pandemic
Execution Tailored to Meet Needs of Customers
Leading with
New Engagement
Digital
Models
Disease awareness being
driven by digital and in-person
education
•
Sales representatives
•
Medical Science Liaisons
•
Field Reimbursement
Specialists
Broad Support
Proactive Payer
Services
Engagement
Comprehensive patient
Value-Based Agreements tied to
services program offering
clinical experience
support to patients throughout
treatment via wide range of
Price increase protection
personalized services:
Patient Need Adjustment to
•
In-house Case Managers
support patient access to therapy
•
Field-based Patient
by providing budget predictability
Education Liaisons
for payers
Includes financial support for
Prevalence-Based Adjustment to
eligible patients
address uncertainty in plan
patient prevalence
OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) FDA Approval
Q&A Session
To those who say "impossible, impractical, unrealistic," we say:
