Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Conference Call to Discuss FDA Approval of OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Presentation ›

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Introduction John Maraganore, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Label & Data Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D. President of R&D Commercialization Strategy Andy Orth

Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Business Q&A Session 2 Alnylam Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements. These important factors include: the direct or indirect impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic or any future pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays in diagnoses of rare diseases, initiation or continuation of treatment for diseases addressed by our products, or in patient enrollment in clinical trials, potential supply chain disruptions, and other potential impacts to our business, the effectiveness or timeliness of steps taken by us to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, and our ability to execute business continuity plans to address disruptions caused by the COVID- 19 or any future pandemic; our ability to discover and develop novel drug candidates and delivery approaches and successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our product candidates, pre-clinical and clinical results for our product candidates; actions or advice of regulatory agencies; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates and our marketed products, including OXLUMOTM (lumasiran); intellectual property matters including potential patent litigation relating to our platform, products or product candidates; our and our partner's ability to obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates, including inclisiran, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval and obtain pricing and reimbursement for products, including ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran) and OXLUMO; our ability to successfully launch, market and sell our approved products globally, including ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI and OXLUMO, and achieve net product revenues for ONPATTRO within our further revised expected range during 2020; our ability to successfully expand the indication for ONPATTRO in the future; competition from others using similar technology and developing products for similar uses; our ability to manage our growth and operating expenses within the reduced ranges of guidance provided by us through implementation of further discipline in operations to moderate spend and our ability to achieve a self-sustainable financial profile in the future without the need for future equity financing; our ability to establish and maintain business alliances; our dependence on third parties, including Novartis, for the development, manufacture and commercialization of inclisiran, Regeneron, for development, manufacture and commercialization of certain products, including eye and CNS products such as ALN-APP and Vir for the development of ALN-COV and other potential RNAi therapeutics targeting SARS-CoV-2 and host factors for SARS-CoV-2; the outcome of litigation; and the risk of government investigations; as well as those risks and other factors more fully discussed in our most recent annual, quarterly and current reports filed with the SEC. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update such statements. 3 John Maraganore, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer Introduction 4 The third RNAi therapeutic is NOW APPROVED IN THE U.S. & EU 5 Additional Launches Planned Over Next 18 Months 2018 ONPATTRO is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults1 2019 GIVLAARI is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria2 2020 OXLUMO is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients3 2020 LEQVIO®* Hypercholesterolemia Ph3 NDA/MAA accepted Received positive CHMP opinion 2021-2022 Vutrisiran Fitusiran* ATTR amyloidosis Hemophilia HELIOS-A Phase 3 topline Two of three Phase 3 results in early 2021 studies fully enrolled 6 Robust pipelinefuels sustainableproduct launches beyond 2021,leveraging global commercialinfrastructure * Novartis is leading and funding development of inclisiran and will commercialize inclisiran, assuming regulatory approvals; Sanofi Genzyme is leading and funding development of fitusiran and will commercialize fitusiran, if successful 1 ONPATTRO is approved in the U.S. and Canada for the PN of hATTR amyloidosis in adults, and in the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. For additional information on ONPATTRO, see Full Prescribing Information 2 GIVLAARI is approved in the EU for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) in adults and adolescents over 12 years old, and in Brazil for the treatment of AHP in adults; Alnylam has filed or plans to file for marketing authorization for givosiran in Japan and other countries in 2020; For additional information on GIVLAARI, see Full Prescribing Information 3 For additional information on OXLUMO, see Full Prescribing Information Anticipated dates of launch based on current development timelines for investigational therapeutics and assuming positive pivotal study data and regulatory approval Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D. President of R&D OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Label & Data 7 Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 Lumasiran Description Rare autosomal recessive disorder of increased oxalate synthesis resulting in kidney stones and renal failure, with subsequent oxalate accumulation in extra-renal tissues Onset generally pediatric very limited treatment options Patient Population ~3,000 potentially symptomatic in U.S./EU1 Benson Living with Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 Retinal Oxalosis Cardiomyopathy Nephrocalcinosis Renal stones ESRD Skeletal Involvement 1 Includes patients that are presymptomatic, subclinical, or symptomatic Lumasiran Phase 3 Study Met Primary and All Tested Secondary Endpoints with Encouraging Safety and Tolerability Profile Rapid and sustained reduction in 24hr urinary oxalate levels from baseline to Month 6 Urinary ± SEM) 20 0 from Baseline in 24hr Corrected for BSA (%; -20 -40 -60 -80 LS Mean Average (M3 - M6) -11.8% Placebo (N=13) Change Oxalate -100 -65.4% Lumasiran (N=26) BL M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 Dosing Patients (N) 13 13 12 13 13 13 13 26 24 26 24 23 25 25 -53% -76% Majority of patients achieved near-normalization (≤1.5 x ULN) or normalization (≤ULN) in 24hr urinary oxalate levels at Month 6 100 84% Lumasiran 75 Placebo p*=8.3 x 10-7 52% (%) 50 Patients p*=0.0010 25 0% 0% 0 Near-Normalization Normalization Safety No deaths, severe, or serious AEs. All AEs mild or moderate

Most common related AEs were injection-site reactions (N=10; 38%)

injection-site reactions (N=10; 38%) All generally mild; no discontinuation of treatment Most common symptoms: erythema, pain, pruritus, and swelling

Difference in LS mean average M3-M6 Mean maximal reduction • No hepatic AEs reported in either group • No clinically relevant changes in laboratory measures, vital signs, or (Lumasiran-Placebo) (p=1.7 x 10-14) electrocardiograms related to lumasiran observed 9 BL, baseline; BSA, body surface area; hr, hour; LS, least squares; M, month; ULN, upper limit of normal; AE, adverse event * p-value is based on Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel test stratified by baseline 24 hr urinary oxalate corrected for BSA (≤1.70 vs >1.70 mmol/24 hr/1.73 m2) Lumasiran Phase 3 Study Efficacy Results and Safety Profile in Pediatric Patients Similar to Those Observed in ILLUMINATE-A Rapid and sustained reduction in spot urinary Primary Endpoint Result oxalate:creatinine ratio across all weight groups ChangePercentfrom Baseline in Oxalate:CreatinineUrinarySpot 0 -72% (mmom/mmol)Ratio -90 <10 kg (N=3) lumasiran1 -10 -20 10 to <20 kg (N=12) LS mean reduction in spot urinary -30 oxalate:creatinine ration from BL to M6 ≥20 kg (N=3) (average change of M3-M6) -40 All lumasiran treated (N=18) -50 Safety -60 • No deaths, discontinuations or withdrawals, or severe -70 AEs -80 • One serious AE occurred, considered not related to BL M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 • Most common related AE was injection-site reactions Visit - All mild and transient in severity • No clinically relevant changes in laboratory measures, N= 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 vital signs, or electrocardiograms related to lumasiran N= 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 observed N= 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 • No hepatic events reported N= 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 Data in graph are presented as mean ± SEM of observed values 10 1Viral infection, considered not related to the study drug by the Investigator BL, baseline; M, month; SEM, standard error of the mean; ULN, upper limit of normal; AE, adverse event; SAE, serious adverse event OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) Label for U.S. Indication Dosing & Administration Safety OXLUMO is indicated for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) to lower urinary oxalate levels in pediatric and adult patients The recommended dosing regimen of OXLUMO consists of loading doses followed by maintenance doses administered subcutaneously. Dosing is based on actual body weight. Contraindications None Warnings and Precautions None

For additional Important Safety Information on OXLUMO, see full Prescribing Information 11 Lumasiran Phase 3 Studies Robust Registrational Program Evaluating Lumasiran Across all Ages and Full PH1 Disease Spectrum Double-blind, placebo- Single arm, open-label study Single arm, open-label study controlled trial in PH1 in PH1 patients less than 6 in PH1 patients with impaired patients at least 6 years old years old with preserved renal function, including with preserved renal function renal function advanced disease Full results presented Full results presented Topline results June 2020 October 2020 expected in 2021 Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) for PH1 patients initiated in U.S. and Europe 12 Andy Orth Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Business Commercialization Strategy 13 OXLUMO Market Opportunity Estimated U.S./EU Prevalence and Addressable Population Patients in the U.S. / EU† MUTATION PREVALENCE1 ~4.3 per Million (U.S./EU) POTENTIALLY DIAGNOSED DIAGNOSED SYMPTOMATIC & NON- PREVALENCE2-4 PREVALENCE^ TRANSPLANTED5 ~3.5 to 4.0 ~1.5 to 2.5 ~1.2 to 2.0 per Million per Million per Million (U.S./EU) (U.S./EU) (U.S./EU) POTENTIALLY SYMPTOMATIC ~2,900 - 3,400 DIAGNOSED ~1,300 - 2,100 NON- TRANSPLANTED ~1,000 - 1,700 Opportunity for growth with increased awareness and diagnosis, as well as global commercial expansion † US population=328MM, EU population (including UK) = 513MM ^ Includes patients that are presymptomatic, subclinical, or symptomatic Sources: 1. Hopp K, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015 Feb 2; 2. Cochat et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 3-7; 3. Kopp and Leumann. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 2224-2227; 4. van Woerden, et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2003; 18: 273-279; 5. Data on 14 file. Alnylam chart review studies (US and EU) estimated 17% transplant rate, rounded up to 20%; 6. Cochat P, et al. N Engl J Med. 2013 Nov 28;369(22):2163; 7. Harambat J. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2012 Mar;7(3):458-65; 8. Kamoun A. Pediatr Nephrol. 1996 Aug;10(4):479-82. OXLUMO Market Opportunity First-in-Class Product in Ultra-Rare Orphan Disease PREVALENCEDIAGNOSISDISEASE BURDEN COST BURDEN ~1,300-2,100 ~50% 30-65% $1M+ patients with a confirmed PH1 currently diagnosed4; mean time reach end-stage renal average cost (transplant & diagnosis in U.S./EU1-3 to diagnosis ~6 years5 disease before diagnosis5 lifelong immunosuppression) LUMASIRAN | PRIMARY HYPEROXALURIA TYPE 1 >$500M potential market opportunity 15 1. Cochat et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 3-7; 2. Kopp and Leumann. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 1995; 10: 2224-2227; 3. van Woerden, et al. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2003; 18: 273-279; 4.Hopp R, et al. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;26:2559-2570; 5. Harambat J, et al. Kidney Int. 2010;77(5):443-449. Alnylam's Patient Access Philosophy Critical excerpts from Alnylam's Patient Access Philosophy • Demonstrate evidence-based value objectively and transparently • Establish responsible pricing that reflects value delivered to patients, caregivers and society • Proactively pursue reimbursement through value-based agreements and other innovative approaches • Commit to growth through continuous innovations, not arbitrary price increases in the U.S. Help Patients Deliver Value Be Proactive 16 Pricing, Cost & Access Considerations DEBILITATING DISEASE, CHILDHOOD ONSET Inherited disease typically presenting in childhood

Oxalate overproduction causes painful, recurrent kidney stones leading to irreversible renal failure & multi-organ damage RISKS OF RENAL FAILURE & TRANSPLANT WITH SoC Inevitable progression to renal failure can require 6-7 sessions of dialysis per week

6-7 sessions of dialysis per week Some patients endure 10-12 hours of dialysis per day and night, until they can undergo a dual or sequential liver/kidney transplant ULTRA-RARE POPULATION Estimated genetic prevalence in the range of 4 individuals per million in the US and EU

OXLUMO may be a good option for ~1000-1700 of these patients with a confirmed PH1 diagnosis who have not received a transplant FIRST THERAPY TO TREAT PH1 1 st FDA-approved therapy to substantially reduce oxalate production in PH1

FDA-approved therapy to substantially reduce oxalate production in PH1 53% reduction in urinary oxalate (vs placebo)

Safety profile understood in pediatric and adult patients REDUCED BARRIERS TO ACCESS New value-based agreement (VBA) framework and innovative Patient Need Adjustment (PNA) seek to mitigate barriers to access

value-based agreement (VBA) framework and innovative Patient Need Adjustment (PNA) seek to mitigate barriers to access Agreements aim to address payers' concerns on budget predictability:

Administration across a broad age range of patients Unpredictable prevalence in rare and ultra-rare diseases

Average Annual WAC $490,000 - before mandatory rebates to government institutions Average Effective Net Price $380,000 Price may vary per individual dosing, since OXLUMO is indicated for both pediatric and adult patients and is dosed according to body weight 17 Launching in a Pandemic Execution Tailored to Meet Needs of Customers Leading with New Engagement Digital Models Disease awareness being driven by digital and in-person education • Sales representatives • Medical Science Liaisons • Field Reimbursement Specialists Broad Support Proactive Payer Services Engagement Comprehensive patient Value-Based Agreements tied to services program offering clinical experience support to patients throughout treatment via wide range of Price increase protection personalized services: Patient Need Adjustment to • In-house Case Managers support patient access to therapy • Field-based Patient by providing budget predictability Education Liaisons for payers Includes financial support for Prevalence-Based Adjustment to eligible patients address uncertainty in plan patient prevalence 18 OXLUMO™ (lumasiran) FDA Approval Q&A Session 19 To those who say "impossible, impractical, unrealistic," we say: CHALLENGE ACCEPTED © 2020 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Attachments Original document

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 13:24:00 UTC

