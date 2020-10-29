Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    ALNY

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals : Named a Top Biopharma Employer by Science Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced that, for the second year in a row, Science magazine has named the company a top employer in its annual survey of the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

“We are thrilled to be named a top employer by Science for the second year in a row, as we continue to build a top-tier, independent biopharmaceutical company founded on RNAi,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “This continued recognition is a testament to the efforts of our nearly 1,500 employees around the world who say ‘Challenge Accepted’ to advancing RNAi therapeutics as a new class of innovative medicines to patients in need. It also embodies the bold scientific endeavor and pioneering spirit that spurred our founding over 18 years ago. We are pleased to see our collaborators Regeneron reclaim the top ranking this year, as we share a commitment to innovation and similarly bold science focused on bringing new treatment options to patients.”

Results were based on 7,650 surveys of people in the industry who rated companies on attributes such as corporate image, leadership and direction, work culture/environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. According to Science, the 2020 global survey results were based on responses from North America (67 percent), Europe (19 percent) and the Asia/Pacific Rim (10 percent).

Science has long recognized leaders in innovation within our industry, and we are thrilled to be ranked on this esteemed list for the second year in a row among our respected peers,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President, Research & Development, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “It’s exciting to have our science and culture continue to be recognized as we work hard to discover and develop the next wave of RNAi therapeutics for patients with serious diseases.”

For the complete feature and company rankings, please visit: https://www.sciencemag.org/features/2020/10/top-employers-rapid-response-covid-19-diversity-and-innovation

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), approved in the U.S., EU, Canada, Japan, Brazil, and Switzerland, and GIVLAARI® (givosiran), approved in the U.S., Brazil and the EU. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
03:07pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Named a Top Biopharma Employer by Science Magazine
BU
10/23ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 20..
AQ
10/23ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Results from ILLUMINATE-B Phase 3 st..
AQ
10/22ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 20..
BU
10/22ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Positive Results from ILLUMINATE-B Phase 3 St..
BU
10/19ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for OXLUMO for the Trea..
AQ
10/16ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for OXLUMO™ (luma..
BU
10/14VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : and Alnylam to Webcast tual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright..
AQ
10/02ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
10/02SAGE THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Barry Greene to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 467 M - -
Net income 2020 -711 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 482 M 14 482 M -
EV / Sales 2020 28,3x
EV / Sales 2021 16,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 323
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 163,17 $
Last Close Price 124,88 $
Spread / Highest target 80,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Maraganore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yvonne L. Greenstreet President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael W. Bonney Chairman
Jeffrey Poulton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Akshay K. Vaishnaw President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.8.43%14 482
LONZA GROUP AG57.42%45 407
SEAGEN INC.70.53%33 903
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.78%29 854
CELLTRION, INC.39.78%28 585
MODERNA, INC.236.09%25 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group