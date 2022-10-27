Alnylam Recognized by Science Magazine as Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year

- Annual Survey has Ranked Alnylam within the Top Three on the Best Employers List Since 2019 -

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced its second place ranking in Science Magazine’s 2022 Top Employer Survey. This marks the fourth year Alnylam was featured as one of the top three companies in the annual survey of more than 6,200 professionals across biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals and related industries.

“Having been selected to be on Science’s Top Employers List for four consecutive years is something that we are immensely proud of and is a true testament of our commitment to our people - one of the core values that we hold dear,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President of Alnylam. “We are in the business of delivering transformative medicines to those around the world who have unmet needs and our success is driven by our organization's highly collaborative and inclusive culture paired with our collective passion for excellence and fierce innovation.”

The survey assesses companies on areas such as corporate image, leadership and direction, work culture/environment, and academic and intellectual challenge. Survey respondents spanned the globe with 63% from North America, 15% from Europe, and 17% from the Asia/Pacific Rim. Alnylam’s top attributes included, “Innovative leaders in the industry”; “Treats employees with respect”; and “Is socially responsible”.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.

