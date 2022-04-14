Log in
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

04/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
168.46 USD   +5.56%
08:31aAlnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04/12HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $400 From $350, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/05ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Retirement of Steven Paul, M.D. from Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

04/14/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Management will provide an update on the Company and discuss first quarter 2022 results as well as expectations for the future via conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial 877-312-7507 (domestic) or +1-631-813-4828 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 2758447. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:30 am ET on the day of the call. To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and refer to conference ID 2758447.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Alnylam website approximately two hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran) being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 162 M - -
Net income 2022 -822 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 336 M 20 336 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,4x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akshay K. Vaishnaw President
Jeffrey V. Poulton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Bonney Independent Director
Pushkal P. Garg Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
