Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNY   US02043Q1076

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2023-01-03 pm EST
232.88 USD   -2.01%
04:01pAlnylam to Webcast Presentation at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Files Application to Start Phase 1/2 Trial in Canada for Potential Type 2 Diabetes Treatment
MT
2022Alnylam Submits CTA Application for ALN-KHK, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2023 | 04:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview and participate in a Q&A session at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 9:45 am PT (12:45 pm ET) at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2022 global net product revenues.

A live audio webcast of both the presentation and Q&A session will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:01pAlnylam to Webcast Presentation at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2022Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Files Application to Start Phase 1/2 Trial in Canada for Potent..
MT
2022Alnylam Submits CTA Application for ALN-KHK, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for th..
BU
2022Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Submits CTA Application for Aln-Khk, an Investigational R..
CI
2022Piper Sandler Ups Price Target on Alnylam to $253 From $226, Affirms Overweight Rating
MT
2022Transcript : Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
CI
2022Alnylam Announces 2023 Product and Pipeline Goals and Provides Program Updates at R&D D..
BU
2022Terray Therapeutics Appoints John Maraganore Ph.D., as Strategic Advisor
AQ
2022Alnylam Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ..
AQ
2022Alnylam Submits Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 017 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 131 M - -
Net cash 2022 892 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 238 M 29 238 M -
EV / Sales 2022 27,9x
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 237,65 $
Average target price 240,43 $
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akshay K. Vaishnaw President
Jeffrey V. Poulton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael W. Bonney Independent Director
Pushkal P. Garg Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%29 238
MODERNA, INC.0.00%69 006
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%38 056
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%36 325
SEAGEN INC.0.00%23 860
CELLTRION, INC.-0.93%18 043