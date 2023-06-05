Advanced search
    ALNY   US02043Q1076

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ALNY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:55:52 2023-06-05 pm EDT
192.52 USD   -0.59%
04:01pAlnylam to Webcast Presentation at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/02Several good news lift Wall Street
MS
06/02Analyst recommendations: AJ Bell, Dollar General, Quaker, Salesforce...
MS
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/05/2023 | 04:01pm EDT
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET) at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.alnylam.com/events. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after each event.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam’s partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its “Alnylam P5x25” strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam, on LinkedIn, or on Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 391 M - -
Net income 2023 -774 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 014 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -31,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24 117 M 24 117 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
EV / Sales 2024 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 002
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 193,67 $
Average target price 245,72 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yvonne L. Greenstreet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Akshay K. Vaishnaw President
Jeffrey V. Poulton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Amy L. Schulman Chairman
Pushkal P. Garg Chief Medical Officer & EVP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%24 117
MODERNA, INC.-27.34%49 752
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.72%37 364
SEAGEN INC.52.03%36 635
CELLTRION, INC.7.29%18 978
