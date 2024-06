Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, Descartes-08, is an autologous mRNA CAR-T directed against the B cell maturation antigen (BCMA). Descartes-08 targets BCMA, which exists on the surface of long-lived plasma cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells. Descartes-08 is in Phase IIb clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). Its other product candidate includes Descartes-15 and Descartes-33. Descartes-15 is a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. Using its proprietary technology and manufacturing platform, it designed Descartes-15 to be more resistant than Descartes-08 to recycling of the CAR upon multiple antigen exposures. It is developing Descartes-33 to deliver a combination of therapeutic proteins that target key drivers in the pathogenesis of autoimmunity.