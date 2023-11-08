Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES
- DETAILS
1
Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity
L17110DN1986PLC000334
2
Name of the Listed Entity
Alok Industries Limited ("Alok/ the Company")
3
Year of incorporation
12-03-1986
4
Registered office address
Survey Nos. 17/5/1 & 521/1, Village Rakholi/ Saily, Silvassa -
396230, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.
5
Corporate address
Peninsula Business Park, Tower B, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Ganpatrao
Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
6
investor.relations@alokind.com
7
Telephone
022 61787000
8
Website
www.alokind.com
9
Financial year for which reporting is being done
2022-23
10
Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed
BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited
11
Paid-up Capital (in `)
7,46,52,40,401
12 Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report
Name of contact person
Mr. Hitesh Kanani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Contact number of contact person
022 61787000
Email of contact person
investor.relations@alokind.com
13
Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report
Standalone basis
made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a
consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which
form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken,
together).
- PRODUCTS/ SERVICES
14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
S. No.
Description of main activity
Description of business activity
% of turnover
1
Manufacturing
Textile, leather and other apparel products
100
15. Products/ services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):
S. No.
niC Code
% of total Turnover contributed
1
Apparel Fabric- Garments
20081410
3
2
Apparel Fabric- Knits Fabrics
20081391
3
3
Home Textiles
20081392
12
4
Home Textiles- Woven fabrics
20081312
11
5
Polyester Yarn and other Yarns
20082030
71
100
- OPERATIONS
16. Number of locations where plants and/ or operations/ offices of the entity are situated:
Location
Number of plants
Number of offices
Total
National
16
4
20
International
0
0
0
1
17. Markets served by the entity:
a. Number of locations
Location
Number
National (No. of States)
14
International (No. of Countries)
63
- What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? 16.5 %
- A brief on types of customers
Retailers, Private Labels, Brands, Importers, Garment Exporters, Garment Convertors, Buying Houses, Agents.
IV. EMPLOYEES
18. Details as at the end of Financial year:
a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):
S.
Particulars
Total
Male
Female
Others
No
(A)
No. (B)
% (B/A)
No. (C)
% (C/A)
No. (H)
% (H/A)
EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
3,263
3,102
95.07
161
4.93
0
0.00
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
25
25
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
3.
Total employees (D + E)
3,288
3,127
95.10
161
4.90
0
0.00
WORKERS
4.
Permanent (F)
11,655
9,858
84.58
1,797
15.42
0
0.00
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
7,667
5,283
68.91
2,384
31.09
0
0.00
6.
Total workers (F + G)
19,322
15,141
78.36
4,181
21.64
0
0.00
- Total Employee includes permanent and contractual employees and Total Workers include permanent and contractual workers.
- Differently abled Employees and workers:
S.
Particulars
Total
Male
Female
Others
No
(A)
No. (B)
% (B/A)
No. (C)
% (C/A)
No. (H)
% (H/A)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES
1.
Permanent (D)
2
2
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
2.
Other than Permanent (E)
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
3.
Total differently
abled
2
2
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
employees (D + E)
DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS
4.
Permanent (F)
7
7
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
5.
Other than Permanent (G)
0
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
6.
Total differently
abled workers
7
7
100.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
(F + G)
19. Participation/ Inclusion/ Representation of women
Total (A)
No. and percentage of Females
No. (B)
% (B / A)
Board of Directors
7
1
14.29
Key Management Personnel
3
0
0.00
20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trends for the past 3 years)
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
FY 2020-21 (Turnover rate in the year
(Turnover rate in current FY)
(Turnover rate in previous FY)
prior to the previous FY)
Male
Female
Others
Total
Male
Female
Others
Total
Male
Female
Others
Total
Permanent Employees
23.37
14.91
0.00
22.95
35.51
37.74
0.00
35.56
15.47
10.95
0.00
15.27
Permanent Workers
55.44
197.94
0.00
77.41
78.13
56.98
0.00
75.80
43.75
30.68
0.00
42.52
- HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES) 21. (a) Names of holding/ subsidiary/ associate companies/ joint ventures
S.
Name of the holding/ subsidiary/ associate
Indicate whether
% of shares held
Does the entity
No.
companies/ joint ventures (A)
holding/
by listed entity
indicated at column
subsidiary/
A, participate in the
associate/ joint
Business Responsibility
venture
initiatives of the listed
entity? (Yes/No)
1
Alok Infrastructure Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
2
Alok International Inc.
Subsidiary
100
No
3
Alok International (Middle East) FZE
Subsidiary
100
No
4
Alok Global Trading (Middle East) FZE (Business
Subsidiary
100
No
license cancelled on 12th Sept, 2017)
5
Alok Singapore PTE Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
6
Alok Worldwide Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
7
Alok Industries International Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
8
Grabal Alok International Limited
Subsidiary
100
No
9
Grabal Alok (UK) Limited (Under liquidation
Subsidiary
100
No
effective 10th July, 2017)
10
Mileta, a.s.
Subsidiary
100
No
11
New City of Bombay Manufacturing Mills Limited
Joint Venture
49
No
12
Aurangabad Textiles and Apparel Parks Limited
Joint Venture
49
No
VI. CSR DETAILS 22. CSR Details
(i)
Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013
Yes
(ii)
Turnover (in `)
71,50,91,08,973
(iii)
Net worth (in `)
(1,64,50,04,63,428)
3
VII. TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURES COMPLIANCES
23. Complaints/ Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ("NGRBC"):
Stakeholder
Grievance
if yes, then provide web-link for
group from
Redressal
grievance redress policy
whom
Mechanism
complaint is
in Place
received
(Yes/No)
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
Number of
Number of Remarks
Number of
Number of Remarks
complaints
complaints
complaints
complaints
filed during
pending
filed during
pending
the year
resolution
the year
resolution
at close of
at close of
the year
the year
Communities
Yes
Community members can send
0
0
-
0
0
-
any concerns or grievances to the
Company's registered office or email
address, which will be addressed by
the Company in a just, fair and timely
manner.
The policy is available on our
Company's Website and can be
accessed through the link: https://
www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-
pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/
Alok-Grievance_Redressal_Policy.pdf.
Investors
No
There are no Investors (other than
0
0
-
0
0
-
(other than
shareholders).
shareholders)
Shareholders
Yes
The Company has a designated
5
0
-
8
0
-
Email-ID:investor.relations@alokind.
com for shareholders to enable them
to raise their grievances.
Shareholder grievances are resolved
by the Company through its Share
Transfer Agent (Link Intime India
Private Limited).
The policy is available on our
Company's Website and can be
accessed through the link: https://
www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-
pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/
Alok-Grievance_Redressal_Policy.pdf
Employees
Yes
The Company has a well-defined
0
0
-
0
0
-
and workers
vigilance framework which provides
a platform to the employees and the
Directors to lodge their grievances/
complaints. The Company's Vigil
Mechanism and Whistle-Blower Policy
is available at https://www.alokind.
com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/
Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf
Customers
Yes
All concerns and grievances to be
0
0
-
0
0
-
sent to the email id mailto: customer.
relations@alokind.com. The policy is
available on the Company's Website
and can be accessed through the link:
https://www.alokind.com/Investor_
Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_
Policies/Alok-Grievance_Redressal_
Policy.pdf
Stakeholder
Grievance
if yes, then provide web-link for
group from
Redressal
grievance redress policy
whom
Mechanism
complaint is
in Place
received
(Yes/No)
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
Number of
Number of Remarks
Number of
Number of Remarks
complaints
complaints
complaints
complaints
filed during
pending
filed during
pending
the year
resolution
the year
resolution
at close of
at close of
the year
the year
Value Chain Yes
Channel partners can raise their
0
0
-
0
0
-
Partners
grievances via call/ e-mail (vendor.
relations@alokind.com)/ letter.
The policy is available on our Company's Website and can be accessed through the link: https://www.alokind.com/Investor_ Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok-Grievance_Redressal_ Policy.pdf
24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues
Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format:
S.
Material issue
Indicate
Rationale
for identifying the
risk
In case of risk, approach to adapt or
Financial implications
No.
identified
whether
opportunity
mitigate
of the risk or
risk or
opportunity (Indicate
opportunity
positive or negative
(R/O)
implications)
1
Climate
R
Climate change presents a significant
We
have
set
goals
to
reduce
Negative Implications
Change
risk to any business as it can impact the
our emissions impact and have
availability and cost of raw materials,
implemented
various
measures
to
supply
chain
disruptions,
and
reduce our emissions, such as energy
regulatory
compliance. Additionally,
efficiency
improvements,
renewable
business
activities contribute
to
energy
sourcing,
and
carbon
greenhouse gas
emissions, which
offsetting.
We
are
also
working
can exacerbate climate change. This
with our suppliers and customers to
can however be converted into an
reduce emissions across our value
opportunity if we are able to mitigate
chain.
the effects
of climate change and be a
first mover in this regard.
2
Carbon
R
Increasingly, international buyers are
1.
Conduct
a
carbon
footprint
Negative Implications
neutrality
insisting on supply of carbon neutral
assessment:
A carbon
footprint
products. This is due to enhanced
assessment can help businesses
global concern for health and
identify their major sources of
environment. Inability of vendors to
emissions and prioritize actions to
adapt to this scenario i.e. supply of
reduce them.
carbon neutral products can adversely
2.
Set
carbon
reduction
targets:
impact business associations.
Setting ambitious and achievable
carbon
reduction
targets
can
help businesses stay on track
and
measure progress
towards
achieving carbon neutrality.
3.
Engage suppliers: Businesses can
engage their suppliers to ensure
that they are also taking steps
to reduce their carbon footprint
and support the journey towards
carbon neutrality.
4.
Invest
in
renewable
energy:
Investing
in
renewable
energy
sources such as wind or solar
can help businesses reduce their
reliance on fossil fuels and reduce
their carbon emissions.
S.
Material issue
Indicate
Rationale
for identifying
the
risk
In case of risk, approach to adapt or
Financial implications
No.
identified
whether
opportunity
mitigate
of the risk or
risk or
opportunity (Indicate
opportunity
positive or negative
(R/O)
implications)
3
Community
R
Investing in community development
The Company runs a skill
Negative Implications
Development
initiatives can have positive social and
development center at its factories
- Social
economic impact on local communities.
where rural community is given
upliftment
This can lead to increased customer
preference for training on various
loyalty,
improved
brand
reputation,
trades of textiles with a stipend,
and enhanced market opportunities
thereby
increasing
employability
and hence benefit both the community
within the community. It also supports
and the business in the long run. It is a
various
local
community
events,
risk if the organization fails to engage
sports, as also extends infrastructural
with the local community or fails to
benefits
and facilities.
address the community's needs; it can
result in negative social and economic
impact that can harm the business's
reputation,
damage its
relationship
with the community, and even lead to
regulatory action.
4
Women
R
Empowering
women
can
have
The Company adopts an inclusive
Negative Implications
Empowerment
positive social and economic impact,
approach when it comes to hiring.
including poverty reduction, increased
Women employees constitute around
economic
growth,
and
improved
19% of our work force currently based
health and wellbeing, which can
on the nature of work. Our cut and
benefit
both
the
business
and the
sew operations have over 50% of
wider community. Gender equality and
total women employees as compared
women's
empowerment
can avoid
to total employees of the division.
legal and regulatory risks, including
Our training centers at the plants
fines,
penalties,
and
reputational
engage in upskilling rural women
damage.
and providing them with employment
opportunities
thereby
raising
the
quality of their life as well as the
community they dwell in.
5
Fair trade
R
Legal
and
Regulatory
Risks:
We are
committed
to
establishing
Negative Implications
across supply
Businesses that engage in unethical
a fair and transparent
trade
with
chain
practices such as forced labor or child
all our stakeholders including our
labor can face legal and regulatory
supply chain. We have developed
risks, such as fines, legal
action,
and
and implemented a
comprehensive
damage to their reputation.
supply chain management policy that
Reputational
Risks:
Companies
that
includes
ethical sourcing
practices,
engage in unethical sourcing practices
transparent
supply
chains,
and
can face reputational risks, which can
regular audits to ensure compliance.
impact their customer base, investor
We encourage small suppliers to
relations, and employee morale.
adopt fair trade practices by providing
incentives and support. We educate
Supply Chain Disruptions: Companies
employees, and stakeholders about
that do not have transparent supply
the importance of fair trade practices
chains can experience disruptions to
and the company's commitment to
their supply chains, leading to delays,
ethical sourcing. We undertake formal
increased costs, and loss of business.
as well
as informal
audits/ visits to
our supply chain partners offices to encourage them to comply with fair trade practices. Our trade practices require our suppliers to commit to our code of conduct on fair trade practices.
SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
THIS SECTION IS AIMED AT HELPING BUSINESSES DEMONSTRATE THE STRUCTURES, POLICIES AND PROCESSES PUT IN PLACE TOWARDS ADOPTING THE NGRBC PRINCIPLES AND CORE ELEMENTS.
P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe
P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive towards all its stakeholders
P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights
P6 Businesses should respect, protect and make efforts to restore the environment
P7 Businesses when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent
P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development
P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner
1.
Disclosure Question
a. Whether
your
entity's policy/ b.
Has the policy been approved by
policies
cover
each principle
the Board? (Yes/No)
and its core elements of the
NGRBCs. (Yes/No)
Policy and management processes
P1
Ethics & Transparency
Yes
Yes
P2
Product Responsibility
Yes
Yes
P3
Human Resources
Yes
Yes
P4
Responsiveness to Stakeholders
Yes
Yes
P5
Respect for Human Rights
Yes
Yes
P6
Responsible Lending
Yes
Yes
P7
Public Policy Advocacy
Yes
Yes
P8
Inclusive Growth
Yes
Yes
P9
Customer Engagement
Yes
Yes
- Web Link of the Policies, if available
- Code of Business Conduct and ethics - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/Code_of_Conduct.pdf
- Corporate Social Responsibility Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/CSR_Policy.pdf
- Code of Employees' Conduct - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok-Code_of_ Employees_Conduct.pdf
- Health, Safety and Environment Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok- Health_Safet_and_Environment_Policy.pdf
- Whistle Blower Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf
- Product Responsibility Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok_Product_ Responsibility_Policy.pdf
Disclosure Question
2. Whether the
3. Do the enlisted
4. Name of the national and international
entity has
policies extend
codes/
certifications/ labels/
standards
translated the
to your value
(e.g.
Forest Stewardship
Council,
policy into
chain partners?
Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustea)
procedures.
(yes/No)
standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO,
(yes / No)
BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped
to each principle.
Policy and management processes
P1
Ethics & Transparency
Yes
Yes
P2
Product Responsibility
Yes
Yes
P3
Human Resources
Yes
Yes
P4
Responsiveness to Stakeholders
Yes
Yes
P5
Respect for Human Rights
Yes
Yes
P6
Responsible Lending
Yes
Yes
P7
Public Policy Advocacy
Yes
Yes
P8
Inclusive Growth
Yes
Yes
P9
Customer Engagement
Yes
Yes
TheCompanyhasframedpoliciesthatconform to different applicable statutes/ guidelines/ rules/ policies etc., issued by Government of India from time to time. Industry practices and national/ international standards such as BIS, OISD etc., as applicable, are widely adopted by the Company.
Disclosure Question
5. Specific commitments, goals and
6. Performance of the entity against
targets set by the entity with defined
the specific commitments, goals and
timelines, if any.
targets along-with reasons in case
the same are not met.
Policy and management processes
P1 Ethics & Transparency
P2 Product Responsibility
P3 Human Resources
P4 Responsiveness to Stakeholders
P5 Respect for Human Rights
P6 Responsible Lending
P7 Public Policy Advocacy
P8 Inclusive Growth
P9 Customer Engagement
The Company is committed to build trust through choices and decisions by doing the right thing, acting diligently at all times and encouraging employees to report actual or suspected violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct.
Respect for human rights is the cornerstone of the Company's philosophy in which everyone feels included and gets equal opportunity to make a contribution.
The Company has set various commitments and goals. It has aligned its efforts to targets, community support and environment sustainability. It remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute towards achieving the goals.
Governance, leadership and oversight
7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements.
Health, Safety and Environment ("HSE") is fundamental to the conduct of the Company's business. The Company attaches highest priority to occupational health, safety and protection of environment in and around its operational areas and uphold the principles of Corporate Governance to ensure transparency, integrity and accountability in its functioning. The Company strongly believes that embedding Environmental, Social and Governance principles in its business operations is its essential responsibility. Adherence to these principles helps build resilience and transform culture to systematically manage risks and secure the interests of all the Company's stakeholders.
- Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
- Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (yes / No). If yes, provide details.
Yes
Name: Mr. Anil Kumar Rajbanshi
DIN: 03370674
Designation: Non-Executive Director
10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:
Subject for Review
Indicate whether review was undertaken by Director/ Committee of the
Board/ Any other Committee
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
Performance against above policies and follow
Yes, the Board/ Committees of Board meet periodically to review the
up action
performance against the above policies.
Compliance with statutory requirements of
Yes, by the Board/ Committees of Board.
relevance to the principles, and, rectification of
The Company complies with all applicable laws.
any non-compliances
Subject for Review
Frequency (Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/ Any other - please specify)
Performance against above policies and follow
up action
Periodically
Compliance with statutory requirements of
relevance to the principles and rectification of
any non-compliances
11. Has the entity carried out independent
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
assessment/ evaluation of the working of its
Yes, by third party certification agencies like WRAP, SEDEX, BSCI etc.
policies by an external agency? (yes/No). If yes,
provide name of the agency.
12. If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:
Question
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
The entity does not consider the Principles
material to its business (Yes/No)
Not Applicable
The entity is not at a stage where it is in a
position to formulate and implement the policies
on specified
principles (Yes/No)
The entity does not have the financial or/ human and technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)
It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/No)
Any other reason (please specify)
SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE
PRINCIPLE 1
Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable.
Essential Indicators
1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programmes on any of the Principles during the financial year:
Segment
Total number
Topics/ principles covered under the training and its
% age of persons
of training and
impact
in respective
awareness
category covered
programmes
by the awareness
held
programmes
Board of Directors
09
Alok Industries Limited ('the Company') conducts
100
familiarisation programmes for its Board of Directors at
regular intervals which covers topics such as Corporate
Governance Practices, update on Business operations,
ESG, cybersecurity and various other regulatory updates.
Key Managerial Personnel
Employees other than BoD and KMPs
09 1. Code of Conduct & Ethics - This training outlines the six values that form the foundation of the Code and helps employees understand the elements of vigil mechanism.
122 2. Anti-Bribery Management System ("ABMS") describes the concept of bribery, how it happens and how employees can recognise the red flags of bribery. Thus, it helps employees prevent and overcome bribery and also uphold the Code of Conduct. It also guides employees on ABMS reporting.
- Cybersecurity Awareness - This helps employees identify situations that may lead to breach of Cyber Security at the Company and how they can demonstrate correct behavior to protect the organisation from external threats.
- Creating a Respectful Workplace helps employees understand what constitutes sexual harassment at the workplace and the impact on the individual as well as the organisation thus preventing such instances. It guides employees on the mechanism for reporting sexual harassment.
100
86
Workers
403
Safety guidelines.
71
2. Details of fines/ penalties/ punishment/ award/ compounding fees/ settlement amount paid in proceedings (by the entity or by directors/ KMPs) with regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, in the financial year, in the following format (Note: the entity shall make disclosures on the basis of materiality as specified in Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as disclosed on the entity's website):
Monetary
NGRBC
Name of the regulatory/ enforcement
Amount
Brief of
Has an appeal been
Principle
agencies/ judicial institutions
(In `)
the Case
preferred? (yes/No)
Penalty/ Fine
Settlement
Nil
Compounding fee
Non-Monetary
NGRBC
Name of the regulatory/ enforcement
Brief of the Case
Has an appeal been
Principle
agencies/ judicial institutions
preferred? (yes/No)
Imprisonment
Nil
Punishment
