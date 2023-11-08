Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

SECTION A: GENERAL DISCLOSURES

  1. DETAILS

1

Corporate Identity Number (CIN) of the Listed Entity

L17110DN1986PLC000334

2

Name of the Listed Entity

Alok Industries Limited ("Alok/ the Company")

3

Year of incorporation

12-03-1986

4

Registered office address

Survey Nos. 17/5/1 & 521/1, Village Rakholi/ Saily, Silvassa -

396230, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

5

Corporate address

Peninsula Business Park, Tower B, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Ganpatrao

Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

6

E-mail

investor.relations@alokind.com

7

Telephone

022 61787000

8

Website

www.alokind.com

9

Financial year for which reporting is being done

2022-23

10

Name of the Stock Exchange(s) where shares are listed

BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited

11

Paid-up Capital (in `)

7,46,52,40,401

12 Name and contact details (telephone, email address) of the person who may be contacted in case of any queries on the BRSR report

Name of contact person

Mr. Hitesh Kanani, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Contact number of contact person

022 61787000

Email of contact person

investor.relations@alokind.com

13

Reporting boundary - Are the disclosures under this report

Standalone basis

made on a standalone basis (i.e. only for the entity) or on a

consolidated basis (i.e. for the entity and all the entities which

form a part of its consolidated financial statements, taken,

together).

  1. PRODUCTS/ SERVICES
    14. Details of business activities (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):

S. No.

Description of main activity

Description of business activity

% of turnover

1

Manufacturing

Textile, leather and other apparel products

100

15. Products/ services sold by the entity (accounting for 90% of the entity's Turnover):

S. No.

niC Code

% of total Turnover contributed

1

Apparel Fabric- Garments

20081410

3

2

Apparel Fabric- Knits Fabrics

20081391

3

3

Home Textiles

20081392

12

4

Home Textiles- Woven fabrics

20081312

11

5

Polyester Yarn and other Yarns

20082030

71

100

  1. OPERATIONS
    16. Number of locations where plants and/ or operations/ offices of the entity are situated:

Location

Number of plants

Number of offices

Total

National

16

4

20

International

0

0

0

FINANCIAL REPORT STATUTORY REPORT CORPORATE OVERVIEW

NOTICE

36th Annual Report 2022-23

1

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

17. Markets served by the entity:

a. Number of locations

Location

Number

National (No. of States)

14

International (No. of Countries)

63

  1. What is the contribution of exports as a percentage of the total turnover of the entity? 16.5 %
  2. A brief on types of customers

Retailers, Private Labels, Brands, Importers, Garment Exporters, Garment Convertors, Buying Houses, Agents.

IV. EMPLOYEES

18. Details as at the end of Financial year:

a. Employees and workers (including differently abled):

S.

Particulars

Total

Male

Female

Others

No

(A)

No. (B)

% (B/A)

No. (C)

% (C/A)

No. (H)

% (H/A)

EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

3,263

3,102

95.07

161

4.93

0

0.00

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

25

25

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

3.

Total employees (D + E)

3,288

3,127

95.10

161

4.90

0

0.00

WORKERS

4.

Permanent (F)

11,655

9,858

84.58

1,797

15.42

0

0.00

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

7,667

5,283

68.91

2,384

31.09

0

0.00

6.

Total workers (F + G)

19,322

15,141

78.36

4,181

21.64

0

0.00

    • Total Employee includes permanent and contractual employees and Total Workers include permanent and contractual workers.
  2. Differently abled Employees and workers:

S.

Particulars

Total

Male

Female

Others

No

(A)

No. (B)

% (B/A)

No. (C)

% (C/A)

No. (H)

% (H/A)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED EMPLOYEES

1.

Permanent (D)

2

2

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

2.

Other than Permanent (E)

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

3.

Total differently

abled

2

2

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

employees (D + E)

DIFFERENTLY ABLED WORKERS

4.

Permanent (F)

7

7

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

5.

Other than Permanent (G)

0

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

6.

Total differently

abled workers

7

7

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

(F + G)

2

36th Annual Report 2022-23

19. Participation/ Inclusion/ Representation of women

Total (A)

No. and percentage of Females

No. (B)

% (B / A)

Board of Directors

7

1

14.29

Key Management Personnel

3

0

0.00

20. Turnover rate for permanent employees and workers (Disclose trends for the past 3 years)

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

FY 2020-21 (Turnover rate in the year

(Turnover rate in current FY)

(Turnover rate in previous FY)

prior to the previous FY)

Male

Female

Others

Total

Male

Female

Others

Total

Male

Female

Others

Total

Permanent Employees

23.37

14.91

0.00

22.95

35.51

37.74

0.00

35.56

15.47

10.95

0.00

15.27

Permanent Workers

55.44

197.94

0.00

77.41

78.13

56.98

0.00

75.80

43.75

30.68

0.00

42.52

  1. HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES) 21. (a) Names of holding/ subsidiary/ associate companies/ joint ventures

S.

Name of the holding/ subsidiary/ associate

Indicate whether

% of shares held

Does the entity

No.

companies/ joint ventures (A)

holding/

by listed entity

indicated at column

subsidiary/

A, participate in the

associate/ joint

Business Responsibility

venture

initiatives of the listed

entity? (Yes/No)

1

Alok Infrastructure Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

2

Alok International Inc.

Subsidiary

100

No

3

Alok International (Middle East) FZE

Subsidiary

100

No

4

Alok Global Trading (Middle East) FZE (Business

Subsidiary

100

No

license cancelled on 12th Sept, 2017)

5

Alok Singapore PTE Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

6

Alok Worldwide Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

7

Alok Industries International Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

8

Grabal Alok International Limited

Subsidiary

100

No

9

Grabal Alok (UK) Limited (Under liquidation

Subsidiary

100

No

effective 10th July, 2017)

10

Mileta, a.s.

Subsidiary

100

No

11

New City of Bombay Manufacturing Mills Limited

Joint Venture

49

No

12

Aurangabad Textiles and Apparel Parks Limited

Joint Venture

49

No

VI. CSR DETAILS 22. CSR Details

(i)

Whether CSR is applicable as per section 135 of Companies Act, 2013

Yes

(ii)

Turnover (in `)

71,50,91,08,973

(iii)

Net worth (in `)

(1,64,50,04,63,428)

FINANCIAL REPORT STATUTORY REPORT CORPORATE OVERVIEW

NOTICE

36th Annual Report 2022-23

3

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

VII. TRANSPARENCY AND DISCLOSURES COMPLIANCES

23. Complaints/ Grievances on any of the principles (Principles 1 to 9) under the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct ("NGRBC"):

Stakeholder

Grievance

if yes, then provide web-link for

group from

Redressal

grievance redress policy

whom

Mechanism

complaint is

in Place

received

(Yes/No)

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

Number of

Number of Remarks

Number of

Number of Remarks

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

filed during

pending

filed during

pending

the year

resolution

the year

resolution

at close of

at close of

the year

the year

Communities

Yes

Community members can send

0

0

-

0

0

-

any concerns or grievances to the

Company's registered office or email

address, which will be addressed by

the Company in a just, fair and timely

manner.

The policy is available on our

Company's Website and can be

accessed through the link: https://

www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-

pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/

Alok-Grievance_Redressal_Policy.pdf.

Investors

No

There are no Investors (other than

0

0

-

0

0

-

(other than

shareholders).

shareholders)

Shareholders

Yes

The Company has a designated

5

0

-

8

0

-

Email-ID:investor.relations@alokind.

com for shareholders to enable them

to raise their grievances.

Shareholder grievances are resolved

by the Company through its Share

Transfer Agent (Link Intime India

Private Limited).

The policy is available on our

Company's Website and can be

accessed through the link: https://

www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-

pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/

Alok-Grievance_Redressal_Policy.pdf

Employees

Yes

The Company has a well-defined

0

0

-

0

0

-

and workers

vigilance framework which provides

a platform to the employees and the

Directors to lodge their grievances/

complaints. The Company's Vigil

Mechanism and Whistle-Blower Policy

is available at https://www.alokind.

com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/

Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf

Customers

Yes

All concerns and grievances to be

0

0

-

0

0

-

sent to the email id mailto: customer.

relations@alokind.com. The policy is

available on the Company's Website

and can be accessed through the link:

https://www.alokind.com/Investor_

Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_

Policies/Alok-Grievance_Redressal_

Policy.pdf

4

36th Annual Report 2022-23

Stakeholder

Grievance

if yes, then provide web-link for

group from

Redressal

grievance redress policy

whom

Mechanism

complaint is

in Place

received

(Yes/No)

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

Number of

Number of Remarks

Number of

Number of Remarks

complaints

complaints

complaints

complaints

filed during

pending

filed during

pending

the year

resolution

the year

resolution

at close of

at close of

the year

the year

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Value Chain Yes

Channel partners can raise their

0

0

-

0

0

-

Partners

grievances via call/ e-mail (vendor.

relations@alokind.com)/ letter.

The policy is available on our Company's Website and can be accessed through the link: https://www.alokind.com/Investor_ Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok-Grievance_Redressal_ Policy.pdf

24. Overview of the entity's material responsible business conduct issues

Please indicate material responsible business conduct and sustainability issues pertaining to environmental and social matters that present a risk or an opportunity to your business, rationale for identifying the same, approach to adapt or mitigate the risk along-with its financial implications, as per the following format:

S.

Material issue

Indicate

Rationale

for identifying the

risk

In case of risk, approach to adapt or

Financial implications

No.

identified

whether

opportunity

mitigate

of the risk or

risk or

opportunity (Indicate

opportunity

positive or negative

(R/O)

implications)

1

Climate

R

Climate change presents a significant

We

have

set

goals

to

reduce

Negative Implications

Change

risk to any business as it can impact the

our emissions impact and have

availability and cost of raw materials,

implemented

various

measures

to

supply

chain

disruptions,

and

reduce our emissions, such as energy

regulatory

compliance. Additionally,

efficiency

improvements,

renewable

business

activities contribute

to

energy

sourcing,

and

carbon

greenhouse gas

emissions, which

offsetting.

We

are

also

working

can exacerbate climate change. This

with our suppliers and customers to

can however be converted into an

reduce emissions across our value

opportunity if we are able to mitigate

chain.

the effects

of climate change and be a

first mover in this regard.

2

Carbon

R

Increasingly, international buyers are

1.

Conduct

a

carbon

footprint

Negative Implications

neutrality

insisting on supply of carbon neutral

assessment:

A carbon

footprint

products. This is due to enhanced

assessment can help businesses

global concern for health and

identify their major sources of

environment. Inability of vendors to

emissions and prioritize actions to

adapt to this scenario i.e. supply of

reduce them.

carbon neutral products can adversely

2.

Set

carbon

reduction

targets:

impact business associations.

Setting ambitious and achievable

carbon

reduction

targets

can

help businesses stay on track

and

measure progress

towards

achieving carbon neutrality.

3.

Engage suppliers: Businesses can

engage their suppliers to ensure

that they are also taking steps

to reduce their carbon footprint

and support the journey towards

carbon neutrality.

4.

Invest

in

renewable

energy:

Investing

in

renewable

energy

sources such as wind or solar

can help businesses reduce their

reliance on fossil fuels and reduce

their carbon emissions.

FINANCIAL REPORT STATUTORY REPORT

NOTICE

36th Annual Report 2022-23

5

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

S.

Material issue

Indicate

Rationale

for identifying

the

risk

In case of risk, approach to adapt or

Financial implications

No.

identified

whether

opportunity

mitigate

of the risk or

risk or

opportunity (Indicate

opportunity

positive or negative

(R/O)

implications)

3

Community

R

Investing in community development

The Company runs a skill

Negative Implications

Development

initiatives can have positive social and

development center at its factories

- Social

economic impact on local communities.

where rural community is given

upliftment

This can lead to increased customer

preference for training on various

loyalty,

improved

brand

reputation,

trades of textiles with a stipend,

and enhanced market opportunities

thereby

increasing

employability

and hence benefit both the community

within the community. It also supports

and the business in the long run. It is a

various

local

community

events,

risk if the organization fails to engage

sports, as also extends infrastructural

with the local community or fails to

benefits

and facilities.

address the community's needs; it can

result in negative social and economic

impact that can harm the business's

reputation,

damage its

relationship

with the community, and even lead to

regulatory action.

4

Women

R

Empowering

women

can

have

The Company adopts an inclusive

Negative Implications

Empowerment

positive social and economic impact,

approach when it comes to hiring.

including poverty reduction, increased

Women employees constitute around

economic

growth,

and

improved

19% of our work force currently based

health and wellbeing, which can

on the nature of work. Our cut and

benefit

both

the

business

and the

sew operations have over 50% of

wider community. Gender equality and

total women employees as compared

women's

empowerment

can avoid

to total employees of the division.

legal and regulatory risks, including

Our training centers at the plants

fines,

penalties,

and

reputational

engage in upskilling rural women

damage.

and providing them with employment

opportunities

thereby

raising

the

quality of their life as well as the

community they dwell in.

5

Fair trade

R

Legal

and

Regulatory

Risks:

We are

committed

to

establishing

Negative Implications

across supply

Businesses that engage in unethical

a fair and transparent

trade

with

chain

practices such as forced labor or child

all our stakeholders including our

labor can face legal and regulatory

supply chain. We have developed

risks, such as fines, legal

action,

and

and implemented a

comprehensive

damage to their reputation.

supply chain management policy that

Reputational

Risks:

Companies

that

includes

ethical sourcing

practices,

engage in unethical sourcing practices

transparent

supply

chains,

and

can face reputational risks, which can

regular audits to ensure compliance.

impact their customer base, investor

We encourage small suppliers to

relations, and employee morale.

adopt fair trade practices by providing

incentives and support. We educate

Supply Chain Disruptions: Companies

employees, and stakeholders about

that do not have transparent supply

the importance of fair trade practices

chains can experience disruptions to

and the company's commitment to

their supply chains, leading to delays,

ethical sourcing. We undertake formal

increased costs, and loss of business.

as well

as informal

audits/ visits to

our supply chain partners offices to encourage them to comply with fair trade practices. Our trade practices require our suppliers to commit to our code of conduct on fair trade practices.

6

36th Annual Report 2022-23

SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

THIS SECTION IS AIMED AT HELPING BUSINESSES DEMONSTRATE THE STRUCTURES, POLICIES AND PROCESSES PUT IN PLACE TOWARDS ADOPTING THE NGRBC PRINCIPLES AND CORE ELEMENTS.

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive towards all its stakeholders

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 Businesses should respect, protect and make efforts to restore the environment

P7 Businesses when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent

P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner

1.

Disclosure Question

a. Whether

your

entity's policy/ b.

Has the policy been approved by

policies

cover

each principle

the Board? (Yes/No)

and its core elements of the

NGRBCs. (Yes/No)

Policy and management processes

P1

Ethics & Transparency

Yes

Yes

P2

Product Responsibility

Yes

Yes

P3

Human Resources

Yes

Yes

P4

Responsiveness to Stakeholders

Yes

Yes

P5

Respect for Human Rights

Yes

Yes

P6

Responsible Lending

Yes

Yes

P7

Public Policy Advocacy

Yes

Yes

P8

Inclusive Growth

Yes

Yes

P9

Customer Engagement

Yes

Yes

    1. Web Link of the Policies, if available
  2. Code of Business Conduct and ethics - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/Code_of_Conduct.pdf
  3. Corporate Social Responsibility Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/CSR_Policy.pdf
  4. Code of Employees' Conduct - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok-Code_of_ Employees_Conduct.pdf
  5. Health, Safety and Environment Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok- Health_Safet_and_Environment_Policy.pdf
  6. Whistle Blower Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf
  7. Product Responsibility Policy - https://www.alokind.com/Investor_Relations-pdf/Policies/BRSR_Related_Policies/Alok_Product_ Responsibility_Policy.pdf

FINANCIAL REPORT STATUTORY REPORT CORPORATE OVERVIEW

NOTICE

36th Annual Report 2022-23

7

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Disclosure Question

2. Whether the

3. Do the enlisted

4. Name of the national and international

entity has

policies extend

codes/

certifications/ labels/

standards

translated the

to your value

(e.g.

Forest Stewardship

Council,

policy into

chain partners?

Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustea)

procedures.

(yes/No)

standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO,

(yes / No)

BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped

to each principle.

Policy and management processes

P1

Ethics & Transparency

Yes

Yes

P2

Product Responsibility

Yes

Yes

P3

Human Resources

Yes

Yes

P4

Responsiveness to Stakeholders

Yes

Yes

P5

Respect for Human Rights

Yes

Yes

P6

Responsible Lending

Yes

Yes

P7

Public Policy Advocacy

Yes

Yes

P8

Inclusive Growth

Yes

Yes

P9

Customer Engagement

Yes

Yes

TheCompanyhasframedpoliciesthatconform to different applicable statutes/ guidelines/ rules/ policies etc., issued by Government of India from time to time. Industry practices and national/ international standards such as BIS, OISD etc., as applicable, are widely adopted by the Company.

Disclosure Question

5. Specific commitments, goals and

6. Performance of the entity against

targets set by the entity with defined

the specific commitments, goals and

timelines, if any.

targets along-with reasons in case

the same are not met.

Policy and management processes

P1 Ethics & Transparency

P2 Product Responsibility

P3 Human Resources

P4 Responsiveness to Stakeholders

P5 Respect for Human Rights

P6 Responsible Lending

P7 Public Policy Advocacy

P8 Inclusive Growth

P9 Customer Engagement

The Company is committed to build trust through choices and decisions by doing the right thing, acting diligently at all times and encouraging employees to report actual or suspected violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct.

Respect for human rights is the cornerstone of the Company's philosophy in which everyone feels included and gets equal opportunity to make a contribution.

The Company has set various commitments and goals. It has aligned its efforts to targets, community support and environment sustainability. It remains steadfast in its commitment to contribute towards achieving the goals.

Governance, leadership and oversight

7. Statement by director responsible for the business responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements.

Health, Safety and Environment ("HSE") is fundamental to the conduct of the Company's business. The Company attaches highest priority to occupational health, safety and protection of environment in and around its operational areas and uphold the principles of Corporate Governance to ensure transparency, integrity and accountability in its functioning. The Company strongly believes that embedding Environmental, Social and Governance principles in its business operations is its essential responsibility. Adherence to these principles helps build resilience and transform culture to systematically manage risks and secure the interests of all the Company's stakeholders.

  1. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
  2. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (yes / No). If yes, provide details.

Yes

Name: Mr. Anil Kumar Rajbanshi

DIN: 03370674

Designation: Non-Executive Director

8

36th Annual Report 2022-23

10. Details of Review of NGRBCs by the Company:

Subject for Review

Indicate whether review was undertaken by Director/ Committee of the

Board/ Any other Committee

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

Performance against above policies and follow

Yes, the Board/ Committees of Board meet periodically to review the

up action

performance against the above policies.

Compliance with statutory requirements of

Yes, by the Board/ Committees of Board.

relevance to the principles, and, rectification of

The Company complies with all applicable laws.

any non-compliances

Subject for Review

Frequency (Annually/ Half yearly/ Quarterly/ Any other - please specify)

Performance against above policies and follow

up action

Periodically

Compliance with statutory requirements of

relevance to the principles and rectification of

any non-compliances

11. Has the entity carried out independent

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

assessment/ evaluation of the working of its

Yes, by third party certification agencies like WRAP, SEDEX, BSCI etc.

policies by an external agency? (yes/No). If yes,

provide name of the agency.

12. If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:

Question

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

The entity does not consider the Principles

material to its business (Yes/No)

Not Applicable

The entity is not at a stage where it is in a

position to formulate and implement the policies

on specified

principles (Yes/No)

The entity does not have the financial or/ human and technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)

It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/No)

Any other reason (please specify)

FINANCIAL REPORT STATUTORY REPORT CORPORATE OVERVIEW

NOTICE

36th Annual Report 2022-23

9

Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

SECTION C: PRINCIPLE WISE PERFORMANCE DISCLOSURE

PRINCIPLE 1

Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity, and in a manner that is Ethical, Transparent and Accountable.

Essential Indicators

1. Percentage coverage by training and awareness programmes on any of the Principles during the financial year:

Segment

Total number

Topics/ principles covered under the training and its

% age of persons

of training and

impact

in respective

awareness

category covered

programmes

by the awareness

held

programmes

Board of Directors

09

Alok Industries Limited ('the Company') conducts

100

familiarisation programmes for its Board of Directors at

regular intervals which covers topics such as Corporate

Governance Practices, update on Business operations,

ESG, cybersecurity and various other regulatory updates.

Key Managerial Personnel

Employees other than BoD and KMPs

09 1. Code of Conduct & Ethics - This training outlines the six values that form the foundation of the Code and helps employees understand the elements of vigil mechanism.

122 2. Anti-Bribery Management System ("ABMS") describes the concept of bribery, how it happens and how employees can recognise the red flags of bribery. Thus, it helps employees prevent and overcome bribery and also uphold the Code of Conduct. It also guides employees on ABMS reporting.

  1. Cybersecurity Awareness - This helps employees identify situations that may lead to breach of Cyber Security at the Company and how they can demonstrate correct behavior to protect the organisation from external threats.
  2. Creating a Respectful Workplace helps employees understand what constitutes sexual harassment at the workplace and the impact on the individual as well as the organisation thus preventing such instances. It guides employees on the mechanism for reporting sexual harassment.

100

86

Workers

403

Safety guidelines.

71

2. Details of fines/ penalties/ punishment/ award/ compounding fees/ settlement amount paid in proceedings (by the entity or by directors/ KMPs) with regulators/ law enforcement agencies/ judicial institutions, in the financial year, in the following format (Note: the entity shall make disclosures on the basis of materiality as specified in Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as disclosed on the entity's website):

Monetary

NGRBC

Name of the regulatory/ enforcement

Amount

Brief of

Has an appeal been

Principle

agencies/ judicial institutions

(In `)

the Case

preferred? (yes/No)

Penalty/ Fine

Settlement

Nil

Compounding fee

Non-Monetary

NGRBC

Name of the regulatory/ enforcement

Brief of the Case

Has an appeal been

Principle

agencies/ judicial institutions

preferred? (yes/No)

Imprisonment

Nil

Punishment

10

36th Annual Report 2022-23

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Alok Industries Limited published this content on 08 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2023 15:44:50 UTC.