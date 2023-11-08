SECTION B: MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

THIS SECTION IS AIMED AT HELPING BUSINESSES DEMONSTRATE THE STRUCTURES, POLICIES AND PROCESSES PUT IN PLACE TOWARDS ADOPTING THE NGRBC PRINCIPLES AND CORE ELEMENTS.

P1 Businesses should conduct and govern themselves with integrity in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable P2 Businesses should provide goods and services in a manner that is sustainable and safe

P3 Businesses should respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains P4 Businesses should respect the interests of and be responsive towards all its stakeholders

P5 Businesses should respect and promote human rights

P6 Businesses should respect, protect and make efforts to restore the environment

P7 Businesses when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent

P8 Businesses should promote inclusive growth and equitable development

P9 Businesses should engage with and provide value to their consumers in a responsible manner

Disclosure Question a. Whether your entity's policy/ b. Has the policy been approved by policies cover each principle the Board? (Yes/No) and its core elements of the NGRBCs. (Yes/No) Policy and management processes P1 Ethics & Transparency Yes Yes P2 Product Responsibility Yes Yes P3 Human Resources Yes Yes P4 Responsiveness to Stakeholders Yes Yes P5 Respect for Human Rights Yes Yes P6 Responsible Lending Yes Yes P7 Public Policy Advocacy Yes Yes P8 Inclusive Growth Yes Yes P9 Customer Engagement Yes Yes