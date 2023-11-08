VII. *NUMBER OF PROMOTERS, MEMBERS, DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Details, Promoters, Members (other than promoters), Debenture holders)

(other than promoters)

At the end of the year

At the beginning of the year

VIII. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Category Number of directors at the Number of directors at the end Percentage of shares held by

beginning of the year of the year directors as at the end of year

Executive Non-executive Executive Non-executive Executive Non-executive

A. Promoter 0 0 0 0 0 0

B. Non-Promoter 0 3 0 3 0 0

(i) Non-Independent 0 0 0 0 0 0

(ii) Independent 0 3 0 3 0 0

C. Nominee Directors 0 4 0 4 0 0

representing

(i) Banks & FIs 0 0 0 0 0 0

(ii) Investing institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0

(iii) Government 0 0 0 0 0 0

(iv) Small share holders 0 0 0 0 0 0

(v) Others 0 4 0 4 0 0

Total 0 7 0 7 0 0

Number of Directors and Key managerial personnel (who is not director) as on the financial year end date 10

(B) (i) *Details of directors and Key managerial personnel as on the closure of financial year

Name DIN/PAN Designation Number of equity Date of cessation (after closure of

financial year : If any)

share(s) held