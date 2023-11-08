DRAFT
FORM NO. MGT-7
Annual Return
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company
L17110DN1986PLC000334
Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(ii)
(a) Name of the company
ALOK INDUSTRIES LIMITED
(b) Registered office address
17/5/1, 521/1,
Village Rakholi/ Saily,
Silvassa
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
396230
India
(c) *e-mail ID of the company
investor.relations@alokind.com
(d) *Telephone number with STD code
02261787000
(e) Website
www.alokind.com
(iii)
Date of Incorporation
12/03/1986
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
Public Company
Company limited by shares
Indian Non-Government company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
BSE Limited (BSE)
1
2
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
1,024
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
U67190MH1999PTC118368
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,
Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(vii) *Financial year From date
01/04/2022
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2023
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2023
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities 1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
1
C
Manufacturing
C2
Textile, leather and other apparel products
100
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 12
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
1
ALOK INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITE
U45201MH2006PLC164267
Subsidiary
100
2
ALOK INTERNATIONAL INC.
Subsidiary
100
3
Alok International (Middle East
Subsidiary
100
4
Alok Global Trading (Middle Ea
Subsidiary
100
5
Alok Singapore PTE Limited
Subsidiary
100
6
Alok Worldwide Limited
Subsidiary
100
7
Alok Industries International Li
Subsidiary
100
8
Grabal Alok International Limit
Subsidiary
100
9
Grabal Alok (UK) Limited
Subsidiary
100
10
Mileta, a.s.
Subsidiary
100
11
NEW CITY OF BOMBAY MANUF U17291MH2007GOI195493
Joint Venture
49
12
AURANGABAD TEXTILES AND A U17121MH2007GOI195403
Joint Venture
49
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
35,000,000,000
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
Total amount of equity shares (in
35,000,000,000
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
EQUITY SHARES
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
35,000,000,000
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
1
1
1
1
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
35,000,000,000
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
4,965,240,401
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
5,000,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
Total amount of preference shares
5,000,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
(in rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
PREFERENCE SHARES
capital
capital
capital
Paid up capital
Number of preference shares
5,000,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
1
1
1
1
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
5,000,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
2,500,000,000
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Authorised Capital
Total amount of unclassified shares
0
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
2,228,575
4,963,011,8
4965240401
4,965,240,4
4,965,240,
Increase during the year
0
54,885
54885
0
0
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
0
0
0
0
0
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
0
54,885
54885
0
0
Increased due to dematerialisation of physical sh
a
Decrease during the year
54,885
0
54885
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
54,885
0
54885
0
0
Decreased due to dematerialisation of physical sha
At the end of the year
2,173,690
4,963,066,7 4965240401 4,965,240,4 4,965,240,
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
2,500,000,0 2500000000 2,500,000,0 2,500,000,
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
0
2,500,000,0 2500000000 2,500,000,0 2,500,000,
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE270A01029
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
- Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Date of the previous annual general meeting
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Surname
middle name
first name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
Surname
middle name
first name
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Surname
middle name
first name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
Surname
middle name
first name
(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)
Particulars
Number of units
Nominal value per
Total value
unit
Non-convertible debentures
0
0
0
Partly convertible debentures
0
00
0
Fully convertible debentures
0
0
0
Total
0
Class of debentures
Outstanding as at
Increase during the
Decrease during the
Outstanding as at
the beginning of the
year
year
the end of the year
year
Non-convertible debentures
0
0
0
0
Partly convertible debentures
0
0
0
0
Fully convertible debentures
0
0
0
0
(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)
Type of
Number of
Nominal Value of
Total Nominal
Paid up Value of
Total Paid up Value
Securities
Securities
each Unit
Value
each Unit
Total
V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)
(i) Turnover
67,483,140,723
(ii) Net worth of the Company
-173,207,221,703
VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares
Percentage
1.
Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
0
0
0
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
0
0
0
0
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
0
0
0
0
2.
Government
(i) Central Government
0
0
0
0
(ii) State Government
0
0
0
0
(iii) Government companies
0
0
0
0
3.
Insurance companies
0
0
0
0
4.
Banks
0
0
0
0
5.
Financial institutions
0
0
0
0
6.
Foreign institutional investors
0
0
0
0
7.
Mutual funds
0
0
0
0
8.
Venture capital
0
0
0
0
9.
Body corporate
3,723,845,177
75
2,500,000,000
100
(not mentioned above)
10.
Others
0
0
0
0
Total
3,723,845,177
75
2,500,000,000
100
Total number of shareholders (promoters)
2
- *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares
Percentage
1.
Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
1,058,207,742
21.31
0
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
22,495,294
0.45
0
0
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
0
0
0
0
2.
Government
(i) Central Government
15,508
0
0
0
(ii) State Government
0
0
0
0
(iii) Government companies
0
0
0
0
3.
Insurance companies
17,271,870
0.35
0
0
4.
Banks
83,001
0
0
0
5.
Financial institutions
0
0
0
0
6.
Foreign institutional investors
2,000,000
0.04
0
0
7.
Mutual funds
9,042
0
0
0
8.
Venture capital
0
0
0
0
9.
Body corporate
33,450,952
0.67
0
0
(not mentioned above)
10.
Others
FPIs, NBFCs, KMPs, IEPF, Tru
107,861,815
2.18
0
0
Total
1,241,395,224
25.00
0
0
Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 532,282
Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/
Other than promoters)
532,284
- *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company
Name of the FII
Address
Date of Incorporation
Country of Incorporation
Number of shares % of shares held held
VII. *NUMBER OF PROMOTERS, MEMBERS, DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Details, Promoters, Members (other than promoters), Debenture holders)
Details
At the beginning of the year
At the end of the year
Promoters
2
2
Members
529,849
532,282
(other than promoters)
Debenture holders
0
0
VIII. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
- *Composition of Board of Directors
Category
Number of directors at the
Number of directors at the end
Percentage of shares held by
beginning of the year
of the year
directors as at the end of year
Executive
Non-executive
Executive
Non-executive
Executive
Non-executive
A. Promoter
0
0
0
0
0
0
B. Non-Promoter
0
3
0
3
0
0
(i) Non-Independent
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Independent
0
3
0
3
0
0
C. Nominee Directors
0
4
0
4
0
0
representing
(i) Banks & FIs
0
0
0
0
0
0
(ii) Investing institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iii) Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
(iv) Small share holders
0
0
0
0
0
0
(v) Others
0
4
0
4
0
0
Total
0
7
0
7
0
0
Number of Directors and Key managerial personnel (who is not director) as on the financial year end date
10
(B) (i) *Details of directors and Key managerial personnel as on the closure of financial year
Name
DIN/PAN
Designation
Number of equity
Date of cessation (after closure of
financial year : If any)
share(s) held
Hemant Ishwarlal Desai
00008531
Nominee director
0
