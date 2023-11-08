DRAFT

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L17110DN1986PLC000334

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

ALOK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

17/5/1, 521/1,

Village Rakholi/ Saily,

Silvassa

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

396230

India

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

investor.relations@alokind.com

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

02261787000

(e) Website

www.alokind.com

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

12/03/1986

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Indian Non-Government company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BSE Limited (BSE)

1

2

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U67190MH1999PTC118368

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

LINK INTIME INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West)

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2022

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2023

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2023

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

C

Manufacturing

C2

Textile, leather and other apparel products

100

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 12

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

ALOK INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITE

U45201MH2006PLC164267

Subsidiary

100

2

ALOK INTERNATIONAL INC.

Subsidiary

100

3

Alok International (Middle East

Subsidiary

100

4

Alok Global Trading (Middle Ea

Subsidiary

100

5

Alok Singapore PTE Limited

Subsidiary

100

6

Alok Worldwide Limited

Subsidiary

100

7

Alok Industries International Li

Subsidiary

100

8

Grabal Alok International Limit

Subsidiary

100

9

Grabal Alok (UK) Limited

Subsidiary

100

10

Mileta, a.s.

Subsidiary

100

11

NEW CITY OF BOMBAY MANUF U17291MH2007GOI195493

Joint Venture

49

12

AURANGABAD TEXTILES AND A U17121MH2007GOI195403

Joint Venture

49

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

35,000,000,000

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

Total amount of equity shares (in

35,000,000,000

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

EQUITY SHARES

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

35,000,000,000

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

1

1

1

1

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

35,000,000,000

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

4,965,240,401

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

5,000,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

Total amount of preference shares

5,000,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

PREFERENCE SHARES

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

5,000,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

1

1

1

1

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

5,000,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

2,500,000,000

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

2,228,575

4,963,011,8

4965240401

4,965,240,4

4,965,240,

Increase during the year

0

54,885

54885

0

0

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

0

0

0

0

0

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

0

54,885

54885

0

0

Increased due to dematerialisation of physical sh

a

Decrease during the year

54,885

0

54885

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

54,885

0

54885

0

0

Decreased due to dematerialisation of physical sha

At the end of the year

2,173,690

4,963,066,7 4965240401 4,965,240,4 4,965,240,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

2,500,000,0 2500000000 2,500,000,0 2,500,000,

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

2,500,000,0 2500000000 2,500,000,0 2,500,000,

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE270A01029

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

0

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

Date of the previous annual general meeting

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Surname

middle name

first name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Surname

middle name

first name

Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)

Type of transfer

1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock

Number of Shares/ Debentures/

Amount per Share/

Units Transferred

Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)

Ledger Folio of Transferor

Transferor's Name

Surname

middle name

first name

Ledger Folio of Transferee

Transferee's Name

Surname

middle name

first name

(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)

Particulars

Number of units

Nominal value per

Total value

unit

Non-convertible debentures

0

0

0

Partly convertible debentures

0

00

0

Fully convertible debentures

0

0

0

Total

0

Details of debentures

Class of debentures

Outstanding as at

Increase during the

Decrease during the

Outstanding as at

the beginning of the

year

year

the end of the year

year

Non-convertible debentures

0

0

0

0

Partly convertible debentures

0

0

0

0

Fully convertible debentures

0

0

0

0

(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)

0

Type of

Number of

Nominal Value of

Total Nominal

Paid up Value of

Total Paid up Value

Securities

Securities

each Unit

Value

each Unit

Total

V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)

(i) Turnover

67,483,140,723

(ii) Net worth of the Company

-173,207,221,703

VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Preference

Number of shares

Percentage

Number of shares

Percentage

1.

Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

0

0

0

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

0

0

0

0

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

0

0

2.

Government

(i) Central Government

0

0

0

0

(ii) State Government

0

0

0

0

(iii) Government companies

0

0

0

0

3.

Insurance companies

0

0

0

0

4.

Banks

0

0

0

0

5.

Financial institutions

0

0

0

0

6.

Foreign institutional investors

0

0

0

0

7.

Mutual funds

0

0

0

0

8.

Venture capital

0

0

0

0

9.

Body corporate

3,723,845,177

75

2,500,000,000

100

(not mentioned above)

10.

Others

0

0

0

0

Total

3,723,845,177

75

2,500,000,000

100

Total number of shareholders (promoters)

2

  1. *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters

S. No.

Category

Equity

Preference

Number of shares

Percentage

Number of shares

Percentage

1.

Individual/Hindu Undivided Family

(i) Indian

1,058,207,742

21.31

0

0

(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)

22,495,294

0.45

0

0

(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)

0

0

0

0

2.

Government

(i) Central Government

15,508

0

0

0

(ii) State Government

0

0

0

0

(iii) Government companies

0

0

0

0

3.

Insurance companies

17,271,870

0.35

0

0

4.

Banks

83,001

0

0

0

5.

Financial institutions

0

0

0

0

6.

Foreign institutional investors

2,000,000

0.04

0

0

7.

Mutual funds

9,042

0

0

0

8.

Venture capital

0

0

0

0

9.

Body corporate

33,450,952

0.67

0

0

(not mentioned above)

10.

Others

FPIs, NBFCs, KMPs, IEPF, Tru

107,861,815

2.18

0

0

Total

1,241,395,224

25.00

0

0

Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 532,282

Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/

Other than promoters)

532,284

  1. *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company

Name of the FII

Address

Date of Incorporation

Country of Incorporation

Number of shares % of shares held held

VII. *NUMBER OF PROMOTERS, MEMBERS, DEBENTURE HOLDERS (Details, Promoters, Members (other than promoters), Debenture holders)

Details

At the beginning of the year

At the end of the year

Promoters

2

2

Members

529,849

532,282

(other than promoters)

Debenture holders

0

0

VIII. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

  1. *Composition of Board of Directors

Category

Number of directors at the

Number of directors at the end

Percentage of shares held by

beginning of the year

of the year

directors as at the end of year

Executive

Non-executive

Executive

Non-executive

Executive

Non-executive

A. Promoter

0

0

0

0

0

0

B. Non-Promoter

0

3

0

3

0

0

(i) Non-Independent

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Independent

0

3

0

3

0

0

C. Nominee Directors

0

4

0

4

0

0

representing

(i) Banks & FIs

0

0

0

0

0

0

(ii) Investing institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iii) Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

(iv) Small share holders

0

0

0

0

0

0

(v) Others

0

4

0

4

0

0

Total

0

7

0

7

0

0

Number of Directors and Key managerial personnel (who is not director) as on the financial year end date

10

(B) (i) *Details of directors and Key managerial personnel as on the closure of financial year

Name

DIN/PAN

Designation

Number of equity

Date of cessation (after closure of

financial year : If any)

share(s) held

Hemant Ishwarlal Desai

00008531

Nominee director

0

