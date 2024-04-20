Alok Industries Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 14,693.1 million compared to INR 15,704.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 14,772 million compared to INR 15,787 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 2,159.3 million compared to INR 2,975.5 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.43 compared to INR 0.6 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.43 compared to INR 0.6 a year ago.