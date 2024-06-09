This document constitutes an unofficial translation of the original Hebrew document. The Hebrew version is the binding version. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

  • This presentation was prepared by Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd. ("the Company"), and is intended solely for investors. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell securities of the Company or an invitation to receive bids, as noted, and is intended solely to provide information. The information presented does not constitute a basis for reaching an investment decision, recommendation or opinion and is not a substitute for the investor's judgment.
  • The contents of the presentation, in all that relates to an analysis of the operations of the Company and its investees, is merely a summary, and in order to obtain a complete picture of the Company's activities and the risks with which the Company contends, one should review the Company's shelf prospectus, its immediate, periodic and quarterly reports that are reported through the MAGNA system ("the public information"). The presentation includes data and information that are presented and edited differently than the data included in the said reports or such that could be calculated from the data included in the Company's reports. The information presented herein is not a substitute for the public information.
  • Forecasts, assessments, estimates, data related to future events, whose materialization is not certain and is not under the control of the Company and its investees, macroeconomic forecasts, development of trends in the real estate and energy markets, changes in rental prices and occupancies, changes in electricity prices and the quantity produced, revenue forecasts, calculations of NOI and FFO forecasts, the calculation of projected NOI and yield rates on a stabilized basis, dividends forecast for 2024, the initiation and construction of projects, including projects in the energy field (expected timetables, construction costs, data related to expected connection of plants to the electricity grids and future revenues), are forward- looking information, as defined in Section 32A of the Securities Law (1968), and such information is based solely on the subjective assessment of the Company, which was conducted in good faith, based on past experience and the professional know-how aggregated by the Company, based on facts and data related to the current state of the businesses of the Company and its investees, and on facts and macroeconomic data gathered by the Company from other sources, all as known to the Company when this presentation was prepared ("forward-lookinginformation").
  • The materialization or non-materialization of the forward-looking information will be impacted, inter alia, by risk factors that characterize the operations of the Company and its investees, and by developments in the

economic and geopolitical environment (globally in general and in Israel in particular), and therefore, the

Company's operating results could differ significantly from that provided in this presentation.

Focus on two sectors

  • Income-producingproperties
  • Renewable energy

The Group companies generate constant, stable and long-termcash flows.

Conservative financial management policy - maintaining a high level of unpledged assets, financial liabilities with long- term durations, diverse credit sources, maintaining unutilized credit facilities and efficient leverage ratios.

The Group companies are engaged in the development of projects in accordance with the scopes determined by the boards of directors of the group companies.

The Group operates with an awareness of the responsibility for and consequences of its activities on the areas of environmental protection, social responsibility and

Holdings Structure as of publication date of this presentation

Income-producing properties

Renewable energy

Israel

USA

UK

Israel / USA / Poland

51.1%

Offices, retail, industrial parks and logistics

TASE: included in

TA-35 Index

47.7%

Offices in Washington,

Boston and Austin

(50% joint control with JPM)

55.0%

Offices in Boston (50% joint control with Oxford Properties)

83.7 %

50.3%

Offices and research

Electricity generating

laboratories in London,

systems that use

Cambridge and Oxford

renewable energy

sources

TASE: included in

TA-35 Index

Alony Hetz Investment Portfolio

Investment Portfolio Composition as of

March 2024 Economic (*)

Other

Investments

4% 2%

10% 12.8 33%

NIS Billion

22%

29%

(*) Excludes cash and cash equivalents of NIS 1 billion.

Investment Portfolio Composition as of

March 2024 Accounting (*)

Other

4%

Investments

11%

2%

13% 10.5 43%

NIS Billion

27%

Forecast of Dividends for 2024 (in NIS millions) (*)

29

47

313

676

166

NIS Million

121

In the format of a Dividend

Re-investment Plan

Until the publication date of this presentation,

(**) This is forward-looking information

dividends of NIS 206 million were received.

(see general comments on the presentation).

Changes in Investment Portfolio in Q1 2024 (NIS Millions)

10,584

316

)267(

61

)205(

257

56 Brockton

Fund III

3

)14(10,475

1.1.2024

Investments

Investees

Effect of

Dividends

Change in

31.03.2024

results

exchange rate

received

capital funds

fluctuations

and other

Alony Hetz Equity

Changes in equity

(majority shareholders)(NIS millions)

7,638

7,710

6,402

5,002

4,659

12.2020

12.2021

12.2022

12.2023

03.2024

Changes in Equity in First Quarter of 2024 (NIS millions)

5,002

)340(

)32(

29

4,659

London, FORA Borough, Brockton

Changes in equity per share

(majority shareholders) (NIS)

43.9

42.9

37.0

1.1.2024

Loss for the

Dividend

Effect of

31.03.2024

27.8

25.9

period

exchange rate

fluctuations and

other

The Company has a policy of partially hedging

currency exposure in respect of its investments.

12.2020

12.2021

12.2022

12.2023

03.2024

Alony Hetz Measurement of Net Assets Value (NAV) based on financial statements vs. Adjusted NAV

Data from financial

Investment from

Adjustment to stock

Adjusted data

Measurement

beginning of April 2024

value as of date of update,

(NIS millions)

as of date of

statements as of

until presentation's

including exchange rate

basis

March 2024

publication date

adjustments

update (*)

Changes in Gross Asset Value (GAV) (in NIS millions)

15,806

15,182

Other investments (mainly in Brockton Funds)

GAV

Net financial debt (**)

4,464

1,113

2,878

1,341

457

222

10,475

(5,963)

-

-

-

-

2

-

2

(2)

(574)3,890

3,1664,279

52,883

-1,341

-459

1223

2,598

13,075

(87)(6,052)

Stock market

price

Stock market

price

Equity (IFRS)

Equity (IFRS)

Equity (IFRS)

Equity (IFRS)

13,774 13,971

13,075

May

2020

May

2021

May

2022

May

2023

May

2024

Changes in Net Asset Value (NAV) (in NIS millions)

10,635

11,630

10,269

9,904

7,023

May

2020

May

2021

May

2022

May

2023

May

2024

Changes in NAV Per Share (in NIS)

66.7

-

NAV(***)

4,512

2,511

7,023

NAV per

25.1

39.1

share (***)

Leverage

56.7%

46.3%

(*) Date of update for calculation of adjusted NAV (including stock market prices and exchange rates) is May 20, 2024. (**) Gross debt after deducting cash (***) Ignores deferred taxes

59.4

61.2

55.1

39.1

May

2020

May

2021

May

2022

May

2023

May

2024

Structure of Financial Debt and Leverage

The Company's bonds are rated "Aa3" negative outlook by Midroog and "ilAA"

Leverage, net (%)

(Company solo expanded)

negative outlook by Ma'alot.

39.2

54.1

56.7

The Company is in compliance with all the financial covenants of the bonds and credit facilities.

30.2

30.3

22.0

22.1

33.0

42.8

46.4

46.3

The Company has credit facilities in the amount of NIS 550 million, which are unutilized as of the presentation's publication date.

All of the Company's financial debt is non-bank credit.

None of the Company's properties are pledged.

12.2020

12.2021

12.2022

12.2023

3.2024

5.2024

Publication

date of

presentation

In Books (IFRS)

According to adjusted NAV (see Slide 8)

Debt maturity dates (NIS millions)(*)

3,128

589

589

589

801

2029

2025

2026

2027

2028

and

thereafter

FFO (NIS millions)

Washington DC ,901 K Street ,CARR

Year 2023

Company's share in Amot's FFO according to

430

management's approach

Company's share in Energix's FFO according to

184

management's approach

Company's share in Carr's FFO

121

Company's share in Brockton Everlast's FFO

58

Company's share in AH Boston's FFO

40

Real interest expenses

)206(

General and administrative expenses

)6(

(net of management fee income)

Current taxes

)21(

Total FFO according to management's approach

600

Adjustments to FFO according to the Securities Authority's

approach: Expenses of linkage differences on CPI linked debt )178( of the Company and its investees and exchange rate differences

FFO according to Securities

422

Authority's approach

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

107103

5456

3632

1610

109

)47()55(

)3()3(

)5(

)4(

(12%)

168

148

)59()17(

109

20%

131

10

