Alony Hetz
General Notes to the Presentation
AMOT Campus, Holon
- This presentation was prepared by Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd. ("the Company"), and is intended solely for investors. It does not constitute an offer to purchase or sell securities of the Company or an invitation to receive bids, as noted, and is intended solely to provide information. The information presented does not constitute a basis for reaching an investment decision, recommendation or opinion and is not a substitute for the investor's judgment.
- The contents of the presentation, in all that relates to an analysis of the operations of the Company and its investees, is merely a summary, and in order to obtain a complete picture of the Company's activities and the risks with which the Company contends, one should review the Company's shelf prospectus, its immediate, periodic and quarterly reports that are reported through the MAGNA system ("the public information"). The presentation includes data and information that are presented and edited differently than the data included in the said reports or such that could be calculated from the data included in the Company's reports. The information presented herein is not a substitute for the public information.
- Forecasts, assessments, estimates, data related to future events, whose materialization is not certain and is not under the control of the Company and its investees, macroeconomic forecasts, development of trends in the real estate and energy markets, changes in rental prices and occupancies, changes in electricity prices and the quantity produced, revenue forecasts, calculations of NOI and FFO forecasts, the calculation of projected NOI and yield rates on a stabilized basis, dividends forecast for 2024, the initiation and construction of projects, including projects in the energy field (expected timetables, construction costs, data related to expected connection of plants to the electricity grids and future revenues), are forward- looking information, as defined in Section 32A of the Securities Law (1968), and such information is based solely on the subjective assessment of the Company, which was conducted in good faith, based on past experience and the professional know-how aggregated by the Company, based on facts and data related to the current state of the businesses of the Company and its investees, and on facts and macroeconomic data gathered by the Company from other sources, all as known to the Company when this presentation was prepared ("forward-lookinginformation").
- The materialization or non-materialization of the forward-looking information will be impacted, inter alia, by risk factors that characterize the operations of the Company and its investees, and by developments in the
economic and geopolitical environment (globally in general and in Israel in particular), and therefore, the
Company's operating results could differ significantly from that provided in this presentation.
CARR, 1700 NY Ave, Washington DC
Alony Hetz
Business Strategy
CARR, One Congress, Boston
Focus on two sectors
- Income-producingproperties
- Renewable energy
The Group companies generate constant, stable and long-termcash flows.
Conservative financial management policy - maintaining a high level of unpledged assets, financial liabilities with long- term durations, diverse credit sources, maintaining unutilized credit facilities and efficient leverage ratios.
The Group companies are engaged in the development of projects in accordance with the scopes determined by the boards of directors of the group companies.
The Group operates with an awareness of the responsibility for and consequences of its activities on the areas of environmental protection, social responsibility and
Alony Hetz
Holdings Structure as of publication date of this presentation
Income-producing properties
Renewable energy
Israel
USA
UK
Israel / USA / Poland
51.1%
Offices, retail, industrial parks and logistics
TASE: included in
TA-35 Index
47.7%
Offices in Washington,
Boston and Austin
(50% joint control with JPM)
55.0%
Offices in Boston (50% joint control with Oxford Properties)
83.7 %
50.3%
Offices and research
Electricity generating
laboratories in London,
systems that use
Cambridge and Oxford
renewable energy
sources
TASE: included in
TA-35 Index
Alony Hetz Investment Portfolio
Investment Portfolio Composition as of
March 2024 Economic (*)
Other
Investments
4% 2%
10% 12.8 33%
NIS Billion
22%
29%
(*) Excludes cash and cash equivalents of NIS 1 billion.
Investment Portfolio Composition as of
March 2024 Accounting (*)
Other
4%
Investments
11%
2%
13% 10.5 43%
NIS Billion
27%
Forecast of Dividends for 2024 (in NIS millions) (*)
29
47
313
676
166
NIS Million
121
In the format of a Dividend
Re-investment Plan
Until the publication date of this presentation,
(**) This is forward-looking information
dividends of NIS 206 million were received.
(see general comments on the presentation).
Changes in Investment Portfolio in Q1 2024 (NIS Millions)
10,584
316
)267(
61
)205(
257
56 Brockton
Fund III
3
)14(10,475
1.1.2024
Investments
Investees
Effect of
Dividends
Change in
31.03.2024
results
exchange rate
received
capital funds
fluctuations
and other
Alony Hetz Equity
Changes in equity
(majority shareholders)(NIS millions)
7,638
7,710
6,402
5,002
4,659
12.2020
12.2021
12.2022
12.2023
03.2024
Changes in Equity in First Quarter of 2024 (NIS millions)
5,002
)340(
)32(
29
4,659
London, FORA Borough, Brockton
Changes in equity per share
(majority shareholders) (NIS)
43.9
42.9
37.0
1.1.2024
Loss for the
Dividend
Effect of
31.03.2024
27.8
25.9
period
exchange rate
fluctuations and
other
The Company has a policy of partially hedging
currency exposure in respect of its investments.
12.2020
12.2021
12.2022
12.2023
03.2024
Alony Hetz Measurement of Net Assets Value (NAV) based on financial statements vs. Adjusted NAV
Data from financial
Investment from
Adjustment to stock
Adjusted data
Measurement
beginning of April 2024
value as of date of update,
(NIS millions)
as of date of
statements as of
until presentation's
including exchange rate
basis
March 2024
publication date
adjustments
update (*)
Changes in Gross Asset Value (GAV) (in NIS millions)
15,806
15,182
Other investments (mainly in Brockton Funds)
GAV
Net financial debt (**)
4,464
1,113
2,878
1,341
457
222
10,475
(5,963)
-
-
-
-
2
-
2
(2)
(574)3,890
3,1664,279
52,883
-1,341
-459
1223
2,598
13,075
(87)(6,052)
Stock market
price
Stock market
price
Equity (IFRS)
Equity (IFRS)
Equity (IFRS)
Equity (IFRS)
13,774 13,971
13,075
May
2020
May
2021
May
2022
May
2023
May
2024
Changes in Net Asset Value (NAV) (in NIS millions)
10,635
11,630
10,269
9,904
7,023
May
2020
May
2021
May
2022
May
2023
May
2024
Changes in NAV Per Share (in NIS)
66.7
-
NAV(***)
4,512
2,511
7,023
NAV per
25.1
39.1
share (***)
Leverage
56.7%
46.3%
(*) Date of update for calculation of adjusted NAV (including stock market prices and exchange rates) is May 20, 2024. (**) Gross debt after deducting cash (***) Ignores deferred taxes
59.4
61.2
55.1
39.1
May
2020
May
2021
May
2022
May
2023
May
2024
Alony Hetz
Structure of Financial Debt and Leverage
The Company's bonds are rated "Aa3" negative outlook by Midroog and "ilAA"
Leverage, net (%)
(Company solo expanded)
negative outlook by Ma'alot.
39.2
54.1
56.7
The Company is in compliance with all the financial covenants of the bonds and credit facilities.
30.2
30.3
22.0
22.1
33.0
42.8
46.4
46.3
Amot, ToHa, Tel-Aviv
The Company has credit facilities in the amount of NIS 550 million, which are unutilized as of the presentation's publication date.
All of the Company's financial debt is non-bank credit.
None of the Company's properties are pledged.
12.2020
12.2021
12.2022
12.2023
3.2024
5.2024
Publication
date of
presentation
In Books (IFRS)
According to adjusted NAV (see Slide 8)
Debt maturity dates (NIS millions)(*)
3,128
589
589
589
801
2029
2025
2026
2027
2028
and
thereafter
*As of Publication date of presentation
Alony Hetz
FFO (NIS millions)
Washington DC ,901 K Street ,CARR
Year 2023
Company's share in Amot's FFO according to
430
management's approach
Company's share in Energix's FFO according to
184
management's approach
Company's share in Carr's FFO
121
Company's share in Brockton Everlast's FFO
58
Company's share in AH Boston's FFO
40
Real interest expenses
)206(
General and administrative expenses
)6(
(net of management fee income)
Current taxes
)21(
Total FFO according to management's approach
600
Adjustments to FFO according to the Securities Authority's
approach: Expenses of linkage differences on CPI linked debt )178( of the Company and its investees and exchange rate differences
FFO according to Securities
422
Authority's approach
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
107103
5456
3632
1610
109
)47()55(
)3()3(
)5(
)4(
(12%)
168
148
)59()17(
109
20%
131
10
