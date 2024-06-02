PERIODIC REPORT 2023 ALONY HETZ PROPERTIES & INVESTMENTS LTD. AMOT TOHA1, TEL-AVIV

Description of the General Development of the Corporation and Other Information 1. The Corporation's activity and a description of its business development Alony-Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company") was incorporated on December 20, 1989, and on November 14, 1990 it changed its name to its current name. In November 1990, the Company commenced operations and in January 1993, the Company's shares were first listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "TASE"). The Company does not have a controlling shareholder. The Company and its subsidiaries will be referred to as the "Group". 2. Area of activity The Company and its consolidated companies (hereinafter - the "Group") have two areas of activity: Main area of activity - long-term investments in income-generating property companies in Israel and in western countries. As of the publication date of this report, the Group operates mainly in the following markets: Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Additional area of activity - investment in renewable energies. The Group has income-generating investments in the fields of photovoltaic energy and wind energy, as well as in the development and initiation of electricity generating and storage facilities in Israel, Poland and in the United States. 2.1 The following is a description of the Group's main holdings as of December 31, 2023 Main investments in the income-generatingproperty segment: Activity in Israel Holdings of 51.1% in Amot Investments Ltd. (hereinafter - "Amot"). Amot is a public company listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (the "TASE") that operates directly and indirectly through corporations under its control, renting, managing and maintaining income-generating properties in Israel, as well as initiating, developing and establishing real estate for rental purposes. Amot owns, directly and indirectly, property that includes office buildings, logistics and industry, malls and commercial centers, supermarkets and others. Immediately prior to the publication of this report, the Company's stake in Amot is 51.1%. For additional information regarding Amot, see Chapter B below. Activity in the United States Carr - 47.7% holdings in the capital of Carr Properties (hereinafter - "Carr") and 50% in the control, a private income-generating property company (REIT) whose assets are located in the Washington D.C. area, in Boston, Massachusetts and in Austin, Texas. Carr engages directly and indirectly, through wholly or partly owned companies, in investments in income-generating properties for rental purposes, including the management and maintenance of office buildings under its ownership in the Washington D.C. and Boston metropolitan areas, and in Austin, Texas, as well as in the initiation, development and establishment of real estate for rental purposes in those areas.1 For additional information on Carr see Chapter c1 below. AH Boston - Holdings of 55% in the capital and 50% in the control of three property companies in the Boston metropolitan area, two of in the Boston Central Business District (CBD) and one in East Cambridge. 2 For additional information on the investment in the Boston properties through the three property companies, see Chapter c2 below. 1 The holding in Carr is through joint control with an investment fund managed by the Special Situation Property Fund of JP Morgan Chase Bank (hereinafter - "JPM"). 2 The holding is through joint control with Oxford, which holds the remaining rights in the assets. Oxford is the real estate branch of OMERS (the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System). Description of the Corporation's Business | 4

Activity in the UK Holdings of 83.4% in Brockton Everlast Inc. ("BE"), a private company that engages directly and indirectly through corporations under its control, in the leasing, management and maintenance of income-generating properties, as well as in the initiation and development of income-generating property for rental purposes in the London metropolitan area, Cambridge and Oxford in the UK. Close to the date of publication of this report, the Company's holding is 83.7%. For information regarding the investment in properties in London, Cambridge and Oxford, see Chapter D below and Notes 4b, 4c and 6d to the financial statements. In addition, the Group holds British real estate funds from the Brockton Group that are engaged in the initiation, development, improvement and management of real estate investments in the UK. The funds are in the process of realizing the balance of their portfolio, which is expected to be completed in the coming years. For additional information, see Chapter D below and Note 5(1) to the financial statements. Renewable Energy Investments: Holdings of 50.3% in Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (hereinafter - "Energix"), a public company whose shares are listed for trading on the stock exchange. Energix engages in the planning, development, financing, construction, management and operation of facilities for the generation and storage of electricity from renewable energy sources (photovoltaic systems and wind farms) and the sale of electricity produced in these facilities, with the intention of holding them for the long term. As of the date of the report, Energix operates in Israel, Poland and the United States. The Company's holding rate in Energix close to the date of publication of the report is 50.3%. For additional information regarding Energix, see Chapter E below. The following is the Company's holding structure in the main operating companies as of the date of publication of the report:3 Real Estate Renewable Energies 50.3% (*)47.7% (**)55% 51.1% 83.7% Energix Renewable Carr Properties AH Boston Amot Brockton Energies Ltd. Investments Everlast Ltd. * The Company and JP Morgan (through SSPF Investment Fund, managed by JP Morgan) have joint control in Carr. Joint holdings with Oxford Properties in income-generating properties companies that own office buildings in Boston. The Company and Oxford Properties have a joint control agreement. 3 The above holding structure does not include corporations wholly or partly owned by the Company through which the Company holds the corporations listed in the chart. Description of the Corporation's Business | 5

The following are the Company's main investments4 (expanded solo)5 as of December 31, 2023: Other investments 2.2 Changes in the volume of activity in the income-generating property segment and its profitability in the last three years Over the past three years, the Group has operated mainly in its main area of activity (long-term investments in the income- generating property segments), while changing the scope of its activities both in terms of the size of its investment portfolio and in terms of geographic targets. The following is the amount of investments (realizations) carried out by the Company (expanded solo) in the main investees in the field of income-generating property in the years 2021-2023 (in NIS millions): Total Year 2023 2022 2021 2021-2023 Investment in Amot (1) (220) 159 288 227 Investment in BE (2) 274 487 671 1432 Investment in Carr (3) 202 - 202 Investment in AH Boston 51 57 39 147 Investment in PSP (4) - - (216) (216) In the years 2021-2023, the amount of the Group's investments in income-generating property and in land for development in Israel through Amot (not including real estate revaluations) increased by approx. NIS 3.7 billion. For additional information see Section 4 of Chapter B below. In the years 2021-2023, the amount of the Group's net investments in income-generating property in the UK (through BE) (not including property revaluations) increased by approx. GBP 0.5 billion. For additional information, see Sections 4 and 5 of Chapter D below. In 2023, including the conversion of a bridging loan into capital in the amount of GBP 85 million. In the years 2021-2023, the change in the amount of the Group's investments in income-generating property and in land for development in Washington D.C., in Boston and in Austin, Texas (through Carr) (not including property revaluations and net of realizations) was in an insignificant amount. For additional information, see Sections 4 and 5 in Chapter c1 below. The Company realized the balance of its holdings in PSP during 2021. In 2023, the Group recorded net losses from property revaluations, in which the Company's share (after tax) amounts to NIS 2.6 billion (in 2022 - the Company recorded losses from property revaluations, in which the Company's share (after tax) was NIS 0.8 billion). For additional information, see Section 2.3.3 of the Board of Directors' Report. For a summary of the Group's main data for the years 2021-2023, see Section 1.6 of the Board of Directors' Report. 4 Not including cash. 5 For the definition of expanded solo, see Appendix A to the Board of Directors' Report. Description of the Corporation's Business | 6

2.3 Changes in the volume of activity in the renewable energies segment and its profitability The following are the Company's investments in Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. in the past three years: Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. Date (year): Investment amount (in NIS millions): 2021 - 2022 204 2023 - In the years 2021-2023, Energix strengthened and expanded its activities and increased its portfolio of projects in all three of its activity locations - Israel, Poland and the United States. For information regarding Energix's business development in 2023, see Chapter E below. 3. Investments in the Corporation's Capital and Transactions in its Shares Regarding investments in the corporation's capital made over the past two years, see Note 16b to the financial statements. 4. Distribution of Dividends The Company's policy is for its shareholders to share in the Company's profits through the distribution of dividends each year on an ongoing basis, as long as the dividend distribution does not adversely affect the Company's debt service ability, taking into account the Group's future investment plans as they will be from time to time and subject to any law. For additional information regarding the Company's dividend policy, for details regarding the amounts of dividends distributed by the Company in the reporting periods and for the balance of the distributable profits as of December 31, 2023 - see Note 16d to the financial statements. 5. Financial Information regarding the Company's Areas of Activity The Company's expanded solo statements are a summary of the Company's statements presented in accordance with IFRS principles, except for the investments in Amot, Energix and BE, which are presented on an equity basis instead of consolidating their statements into the Company's statements (other investments are presented without change to the statement presented according to IFRS principles). For financial information regarding the Company's areas of activity, see Note 21 to the financial statements. Expanded solo statements do not constitute separate statements within the meaning of International Accounting Standard 27 and Regulation 9C of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970 and are not part of the information required to be published under securities law.. Description of the Corporation's Business | 7