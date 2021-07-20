Aloro Mining : Appoints Dave Cross, CPA, CGA as CFO and Director

July 20, 2021

ALORO MINING CORP. - (the 'Company or Aloro') ALORO MINING CORP. - ('Aloro' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dave Cross CPA, CGA as CFO and Director.

Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant ('CPA'), Certified General Accountant, and is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, a CPA firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010. In total, Mr. Cross has over 23 years of accounting experience.

Aloro also announces that it has accepted the resignation of Logan B. Anderson as CFO and Director.

Thomas A. Doyle, President and CEO stated 'Aloro has worked with Dave since the 4th Quarter of 2020. I look forward to working with Dave in a more expanded capacity going forward.'

About Aloro Mining Corp. Aloro holds the 3199-hectare Los Venados Project (LV) which is located in the Mulatos Gold District and is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. Aloro also shares with Alamos, common borders to the east and north. The western border is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited where it operates the La India open pit. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, high sulfidation mineralized system, with accessory silver and copper.

ALORO MINING CORP.

Per: 'Thomas A. Doyle'

Thomas A. Doyle

President & CEO

http://www.aloromining.com

For further information, please contact:

Thomas A. Doyle

Phone: (604) 689-5722

Email: info@aloromining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.