    ALPA4   BRALPAACNPR7

ALPARGATAS S.A.

(ALPA4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/01 04:07:44 pm EDT
27.28 BRL   +4.64%
Alpargatas S A : Notice to the Market - 1Q22 Earnings Release Schedule

04/03/2022 | 08:04am EDT
ALPARGATAS S.A.

A Publicly Listed Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 61.079.117/0001-05

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.025.270

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

1Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

Alpargatas S.A. ("Company") announces its 1Q22 earnings release schedule:

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, May 5, 2022 (after market closes)

VIDEOCONFERENCE*

*In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

Friday, May 6, 2022 9:00 a.m. (BRT) | 8:00 a.m. (EDT) - click here to access

Complying with the best corporate governance practices and our Securities Trading Policy, Alpargatas will be in Quiet Period from April 20, 2022, until May 5, 2022, including. During this period, the Company will be prevented from commenting on information regarding the 1Q22 results.

São Paulo, April 1, 2022.

Julian Garrido Del Val Neto

CFO & Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Alpargatas SA published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 12:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 911 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net income 2022 862 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2022 543 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 14 441 M 3 072 M 3 072 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,9%
Managers and Directors
Roberto Funari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian Garrido Del Val Neto CFO, Investor Relations & Strategy Officer
Jorge Luiz Viegas Ramalho Chief Technology Officer
Sílvio Tini de Araújo Director
Alfredo Egydio Setubal Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPARGATAS S.A.-26.31%3 072
PUMA SE-28.45%12 702
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-24.47%7 537
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-5.74%6 384
CROCS, INC.-40.94%4 635
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-17.18%3 553