Alpargatas S A : Notice to the Market - 1Q22 Earnings Release Schedule

ALPARGATAS S.A.

A Publicly Listed Company

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 61.079.117/0001-05

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.025.270

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

1Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE

Alpargatas S.A. ("Company") announces its 1Q22 earnings release schedule:

EARNINGS RELEASE

Thursday, May 5, 2022 (after market closes)

VIDEOCONFERENCE*

*In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English

Friday, May 6, 2022 9:00 a.m. (BRT) | 8:00 a.m. (EDT) - click here to access

Complying with the best corporate governance practices and our Securities Trading Policy, Alpargatas will be in Quiet Period from April 20, 2022, until May 5, 2022, including. During this period, the Company will be prevented from commenting on information regarding the 1Q22 results.

São Paulo, April 1, 2022.

Julian Garrido Del Val Neto

CFO & Investor Relations Officer