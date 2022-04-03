Alpargatas S A : Notice to the Market - 1Q22 Earnings Release Schedule

ALPARGATAS S.A.
A Publicly Listed Company
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 61.079.117/0001-05
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.025.270
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
1Q22 EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULE
Alpargatas S.A. ("Company") announces its 1Q22 earnings release schedule:
EARNINGS RELEASE
Thursday, May 5, 2022 (after market closes)
VIDEOCONFERENCE*
*In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English
Friday, May 6, 2022 9:00 a.m. (BRT) | 8:00 a.m. (EDT) - click here to access
Complying with the best corporate governance practices and our Securities Trading Policy, Alpargatas will be in Quiet Period from April 20, 2022, until May 5, 2022, including. During this period, the Company will be prevented from commenting on information regarding the 1Q22 results.
São Paulo, April 1, 2022.
Julian Garrido Del Val Neto
CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
Alpargatas SA published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 12:03:00 UTC.