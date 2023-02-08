Alpargatas S A : Notice to the Market - Election of New Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

ALPARGATAS S.A.

Publicly-held corporation

CNPJ/MF 61.079.117/0001-05

NIRE 35.300.025.270

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Alpargatas S.A. ("Alpargatas" or "Corporation") informs its stockholders and the market in general that, following a successful structured succession plan, the members of the Board of Directors received the resignation request, effective April 1, 2023, from Mr. Julian Garrido Del Val Neto, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Then, the Board of Directors elected Mr. André Corrêa Natal as Alpargatas' Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, with a term of office starting on April 1, 2023 until the next Board of Directors' meeting to be held after the Annual Stockholders' Meeting of 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Corporation's by-laws.

Mr. André Corrêa Natal has Bachelor's degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro - UFRJ, a Master's degree in Administration from COPPEAD and MBA in Finance from the same institution, in addition to extension courses from The Oxford-Princeton Programme. He has over 20 years of professional experience and held several executive and financial positions, both in industry and in consulting, investment banking, and asset management. In the last 4 years as CFO of Vibra Energia, he has directly led public offerings of stocks totaling more than 20 billion Brazilian reais, cost reduction processes, strategic acquisitions, liability management, among other relevant projects. He was a member of the board of directors of Targus and currently he is also member of the boards of Comerc Energia, Zeg Biogás, Evolua Etanol, and the Brazilian Petroleum Institute.

The Board of Directors thanked Mr. Julian Garrido Del Val Neto for his successful career at Alpargatas and wished Mr. André Corrêa Natal success in conducting the Corporation's business.

São Paulo, February 8, 2023.

Roberto Funari

Chief Executive Officer