Alpargatas S A : Rothy's x evian (em Inglês)

Rothy's and evian® Water Debut Limited-EditionTennis-Inspired

Capsule Collection Made With Recycled evian Water Bottles

Together the two brands partnered to collect, recycle and repurpose evian water bottles from New York's

largest tennis tournament in September 2021 furthering a shared mission to keep plastic waste in the

economy and out of nature

NEW YORK, NY (August 23, 2022) - Today, Rothy's and evian® water announced the launch of a limited-edition,tennis-inspired capsule collection made with repurposed evian water bottles, exclusively created by Rothy's. With a shared mission to significantly reduce and repurpose plastic waste, Rothy's and evian collected approximately 72,000 evian bottles from New York's largest tennis tournament last year, and transformed them into a stunning capsule collection using Rothy's signature 3D knitting process.

Each September, nearly ten tons of plastic is generated at this annual tennis event and diverted away from landfills via recycling. In 2021, Rothy's and evian committed to working together to find a circular solution for a portion of diverted waste, equating to approximately 72,000 evian bottles. Together, the brands announced a shared goal of giving evian bottles collected from the tournament a chic second life as part of a capsule collection of court-side essentials, made using Rothy's low waste, circular-focused manufacturing method. Now in 2022, this first-of-its-kind collection where courtside style meets circular production debuts just in time for the height of the 2022 tennis season.

To create the capsule collection, evian bottles were blended with other recycled plastic bottles and then transformed into soft, washable thread, which Rothy's used to knit each item to shape. The limited-edition offerings feature an assortment of durable and washable footwear, tennis gear and accessories including:

The Slip On Sneaker ($125)

The RS01 Sneaker ($175)

The Cap ($95)

The Visor ($75)

The Racket Bag ($325)

The Sling ($195)

The Duffel Bag ($495)

As both Rothy's and evian pursue a closed-loop future, the partnership comes on the heels of both brands' commitments to be circular by 2023 and 2025, respectively.

By designing with recycled materials, circularity is an inherent benefit baked into Rothy's business model. Rothy's builds every product in its wholly-owned workshop, using world-class knitting technology to create footwear and accessories-with nearly no waste. Furthering its mission, in March 2021, Rothy's announced its pledge to reach circular production by 2023, pioneering the shoe recycling technology to incorporate twice-recycled materials into new products. Investing in nature-based carbon reductions for every mile of shipping, Rothy's will also reach carbon neutrality by 2023.