SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Alpargatas , the owner of the flip-flop brand Havaianas, said on Wednesday its board had elected Liel Miranda to take over as the firm's CEO, starting in February.

The incoming boss "will play an important role in continuing the transformation process that began in 2023, with a focus on simplification and efficiency," the shoemaker said in a statement.

The executive had previously led the Brazilian unit of snack maker Mondelez International in addition to being chief at cigarette company Souza Cruz, owned by British American Tobacco.

Miranda will replace Luiz Fernando Edmond, who has held the position on an interim basis since April when former CEO Roberto Funari departed. Edmond will remain on the company's board.

