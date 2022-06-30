Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Mexico
  Mexican Stock Exchange
  ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V.
  News
  Summary
    ALPEK A   MX01AL0C0004

ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(ALPEK A)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
28.18 MXN   +1.33%
01:13pSAVE THE DATE : Alpek 2Q22 Results
PU
05/31ALPEK B DE C : Concludes Acquisition of OCTAL
PU
04/26ALPEK to Seek M&A
CI
Summary 
Summary

SAVE THE DATE: Alpek 2Q22 Results

06/30/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Alpek will report its 2Q22 results on Thursday, July 20, 2022 and hold its Earnings Webcast on Thursday, July 21 at 10:30am (EST - NY) / 9:30am (CST - MX) via Zoom's Webinar Platform where Management will discuss quarterly results and relevant events.

We invite you to register for the Webcast through the following link: Alpek2Q22 Registration

Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with the different options to join our Webcast.

Disclaimer

Alpek SAB de CV published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 185 B 9 165 M 9 165 M
Net income 2022 12 322 M 611 M 611 M
Net Debt 2022 28 555 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,97x
Yield 2022 4,30%
Capitalization 59 374 M 2 942 M 2 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 476
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 28,18 MXN
Average target price 33,12 MXN
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José de Jesús Valdez Simancas Chief Executive Officer
José Carlos Pons de la Garza Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Armando Garza Sada Director
Francisco José Calderón Rojas Independent Director
Andrés Enrique Garza Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.48%2 942
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-21.64%47 122
BASF SE-32.70%39 219
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-30.27%28 645
SASOL LIMITED47.24%14 745
FMC CORPORATION-1.52%13 629