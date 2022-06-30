Alpek will report its 2Q22 results on Thursday, July 20, 2022 and hold its Earnings Webcast on Thursday, July 21 at 10:30am (EST - NY) / 9:30am (CST - MX) via Zoom's Webinar Platform where Management will discuss quarterly results and relevant events.
We invite you to register for the Webcast through the following link: Alpek2Q22 Registration
Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with the different options to join our Webcast.
SAVE THE DATE: Alpek 2Q22 Results
Disclaimer
Alpek SAB de CV published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 17:12:07 UTC.