Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros SA, formerly known as BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros SA, is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in the insurance brokerage industry. The Company consolidates brokerage companies, which provide various types of insurance, such as life, health, dental, automotive, fleet, civil liability, industrial, title, foreign trade, consumer and agribusiness policies, among others. The Firm offers its insurance products to individual customers and corporate clients. The Company has a number of subsidiaries, including 4K Representacao e Intermediacao de Negocios Ltda, Almac BI Corretora de Seguros Ltda, Ancora Investe Corretora de Seguros Ltda and Economize no Seguro Administradora e Corretora de Seguros Ltda, among others.