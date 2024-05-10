Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Informações financeiras trimestrais

Individuais e Consolidadas em

31 de março de 2024

ÍNDICE DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS

RELATÓRIO DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO

1

RELATÓRIO DE REVISÃO DO AUDITOR INDEPENDENTE SOBRE AS INFORMAÇÕES

FINANCEIRAS TRIMESTRAIS

14

BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL

16

DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO

17

DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO ABRANGENTE

18

DEMONSTRAÇÃO DAS MUTAÇÕES DO PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO

19

DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO FLUXO DE CAIXA (MÉTODO INDIRETO)

20

DEMONSTRAÇÃO DOS VALORES ADICIONADOS

21

NOTAS EXPLICATIVAS

22

DECLARAÇÃO DOS DIRETORES SOBRE ÀS DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS

70

DECLARAÇÃO DOS DIRETORES SOBRE O RELATÓRIO DOS AUDITORES INDEPENDENTES

71

