Alper Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros S.A.
Informações financeiras trimestrais
Individuais e Consolidadas em
31 de março de 2024
ÍNDICE DAS DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS
RELATÓRIO DA ADMINISTRAÇÃO
1
RELATÓRIO DE REVISÃO DO AUDITOR INDEPENDENTE SOBRE AS INFORMAÇÕES
FINANCEIRAS TRIMESTRAIS
14
BALANÇO PATRIMONIAL
16
DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO
17
DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO RESULTADO ABRANGENTE
18
DEMONSTRAÇÃO DAS MUTAÇÕES DO PATRIMÔNIO LÍQUIDO
19
DEMONSTRAÇÃO DO FLUXO DE CAIXA (MÉTODO INDIRETO)
20
DEMONSTRAÇÃO DOS VALORES ADICIONADOS
21
NOTAS EXPLICATIVAS
22
DECLARAÇÃO DOS DIRETORES SOBRE ÀS DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS
70
DECLARAÇÃO DOS DIRETORES SOBRE O RELATÓRIO DOS AUDITORES INDEPENDENTES
71
