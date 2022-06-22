Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-06-22 am EDT
33.45 USD   -1.33%
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ACM to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit on July 13, 2022 in San Francisco
BU
B. Riley Downgrades Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Neutral from Buy, Lowers PT to $42 from $62; Notes Reduced SOX Bottoming Scenario View
MT
B. Riley Downgrades 8 Electronic Components Companies to Neutral from Buy Due to Reduced SOX Bottoming Scenario View
MT
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ACM to Participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit on July 13, 2022 in San Francisco

06/22/2022 | 09:26am EDT
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 14th Annual CEO Summit, being held July 13, 2022 at the St. Regis Hotel, San Francisco, CA.

The presentation material utilized during the CEO Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investor.aosmd.com/events-and-presentations/presentations/default.aspx.

About the 14th Annual CEO Summit
The CEO Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, as well as opportunities to meet with management during the breakfast and lunch networking sessions. The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Camtek Ltd. (CAMT), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Pivotal Systems (PVS.AX), and SkyWater Technology (SKYT).

This year’s CEO Summit is being co-sponsored by Cowen & Co., Intro-act, Jefferies and Stifel. Attendance at the CEO Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is July 1, 2022.

RSVP Contacts for 14th Annual CEO Summit 2022
To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Aspen Aerogels
Phone: (508) 826-4573
Email: loiye@aerogel.com

Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 774 M - -
Net income 2022 453 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 918 M 918 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 939
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 33,90 $
Average target price 50,67 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Chunping Chang President
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Wenjun Li Chief Operating Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-44.02%918
MEDIATEK INC.-27.06%46 425
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.90%17 167
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.93%14 998
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.27%10 370
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-26.62%8 405