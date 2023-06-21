Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Logo Redesign that Reflects its Commitment to Developing Cutting-Edge Power Management Solutions

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power discretes, ICs, modules and digital power solutions, today announced it has redesigned its corporate logo to better reflect the company’s position as a cutting-edge technology provider and its ongoing commitment to innovations. The updated logo has a fresh, contemporary look but keeps some original elements that reinforce AOS’ history of success and industry stability. The logo redesign was part of the complete upgrade of the AOS website that launched in January 2023.

“We are excited to reveal the new AOS logo to our customers. It showcases how the company has evolved and grown into the global power management solutions leader it is today, said Stephen Chang, CEO of AOS. “I believe the logo also captures our innovative spirit while representing AOS’ solid industry reputation in delivering design and manufacturing excellence and outstanding customer support.”

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, Gate Drivers, TVS, Power IC, and Digital Power solutions. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on ’management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

