Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-20 pm EDT
31.38 USD   +6.99%
08:03aAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Logo Redesign that Reflects its Commitment to Developing Cutting-Edge Power Management Solutions
BU
06/15Insider Sell: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
MT
05/08ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Logo Redesign that Reflects its Commitment to Developing Cutting-Edge Power Management Solutions

06/21/2023 | 08:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power discretes, ICs, modules and digital power solutions, today announced it has redesigned its corporate logo to better reflect the company’s position as a cutting-edge technology provider and its ongoing commitment to innovations. The updated logo has a fresh, contemporary look but keeps some original elements that reinforce AOS’ history of success and industry stability. The logo redesign was part of the complete upgrade of the AOS website that launched in January 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230621141264/en/

New Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

New Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are excited to reveal the new AOS logo to our customers. It showcases how the company has evolved and grown into the global power management solutions leader it is today, said Stephen Chang, CEO of AOS. “I believe the logo also captures our innovative spirit while representing AOS’ solid industry reputation in delivering design and manufacturing excellence and outstanding customer support.”

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, Gate Drivers, TVS, Power IC, and Digital Power solutions. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on ’management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
08:03aAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Logo Redesign that Reflects its Commitment to D..
BU
06/15Insider Sell: Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
MT
05/08ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/05B. Riley Cuts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Price Target to $28 From $34 on Lower Est..
MT
05/04Transcript : Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Ma..
CI
05/04Alpha And Omega : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Earnings Flash (AOSL) ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED Posts Q3 Revenue $132.6M, v..
MT
05/04Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter of..
BU
05/04Tranche Update on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced..
CI
05/04Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 686 M - -
Net income 2023 2,65 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 523x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 863 M 863 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 451
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,38 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Chunping Chang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yi Fan Liang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mike F. Chang Executive Chairman
Wenjun Li Chief Operating Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED9.84%863
MEDIATEK INC.10.56%35 531
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.19.89%17 077
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.87%11 091
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.57.08%9 286
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.42.31%8 826
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer