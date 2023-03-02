Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-01 pm EST
26.62 USD   -0.34%
08:05aAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces a New AlphaZBL™ AC-DC Active Bridge Rectifier Solution
BU
02/24Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces a New AlphaZBL™ AC-DC Active Bridge Rectifier Solution

03/02/2023 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AOZ7203AV Enables Improved Efficiency and Reduces Standby Power Consumption in High Power AC-DC Adaptors and Power Supplies

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, power ICs, and digital power products, today introduced an extension to its active bridge driver, AlphaZBL™ family. Available in an SOP-8L package, the AOZ7203AV is a self-powered dual driver IC for driving external high-voltage MOSFETs to replace two low-side diodes of bridge rectifier. The new device is suitable for use in adapters for high-end laptops and televisions, as well as power supplies for Desktops, Game consoles, and Servers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005209/en/

AOZ7203AV Enables Improved Efficiency and Reduces Standby Power Consumption in High Power AC-DC Adaptors and Power Supplies (Graphic: Business Wire)

AOZ7203AV Enables Improved Efficiency and Reduces Standby Power Consumption in High Power AC-DC Adaptors and Power Supplies (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new AOZ7203AV features a high withstand voltage, a self-powered Vcc supply from the AC line, ultra-low operation current, and X-capacitor discharge (CB safety certified). A break-before-make circuit avoids the overlap of two gate driving while driving the low-side high voltage MOSFETs in an active bridge rectifier circuit. With an input voltage of up to 600V, the AOZ7203AV has a wide operating (-40°C to +125°C) ambient temperature range and driving low RDSON HV MOSFETs to gain more efficiency improvement of AC power supply. These features make the AOZ7203AV an optimal solution for efficient replacement of lossy diodes in the bridge rectifier circuit of an AC-DC power supply.

“Today’s power-hungry gaming laptops, game consoles, and high-performance desktops demand high efficiency from the AC-DC power supply. Using the AOZ7203AV with AOS’ low-ohmic high-voltage external MOSFETs significantly improves the efficiency of the power converter as the typical rectifier-diode forward-conduction losses are reduced by 50 %. Efficiency can improve up to about 0.7 % at 90 V mains voltage,” said Armin Hsu, Power IC Senior Marketing Manager at AOS.

Technical Highlights

  • The AOZ7203AV combined with two High Voltage MOSFETs replaces two low-side diodes in a bridge rectifier
  • Increases efficiency and reduces power consumption
  • Self-powered from AC mains
  • Integrated X-capacitor discharge
  • Low IC power consumption
  • Two drivers in one package enable a more compact design
  • Break-before-make circuit avoids overlapping gate drive signal to HV MOSFETs
  • Very low external part counts
  • Undervoltage lockout
  • Drain-source overvoltage protection for all external power MOSFETs
  • Gate pull-down currents at startup for all external power MOSFETs

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ7203AV is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 14 weeks. The unit price in 1,000-piece quantities is $1.68 USD. AOS products are offered in packages with Pb-free plating and are RoHS compliant.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, Gate Drivers, SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’s portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
08:05aAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces a New AlphaZBL™ AC-DC Active Bridge Rect..
BU
02/24Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08ALPHA & OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/07Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Silicon Carbide License Deal and Supply Agreeme..
BU
02/07Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Announces Silicon Carbide License Deal and Supply..
CI
02/07Benchmark Adjusts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's Price Target to $42 From $50, Keeps B..
MT
02/07B. Riley Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's PT to $34 From $36 After Fiscal Q2 Prin..
MT
02/06Transcript : Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Fe..
CI
02/06Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q2 Results Decline; Sets Q3 Revenue Guidance -- Shares Si..
MT
02/06Alpha And Omega : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 684 M - -
Net income 2023 3,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 197x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 736 M 736 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 451
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,62 $
Average target price 34,33 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Chunping Chang President & Director
Yi Fan Liang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wenjun Li Chief Operating Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED-6.83%736
MEDIATEK INC.26.56%41 212
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.73%17 780
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.79%13 893
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED5.14%9 708
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.45.80%8 382