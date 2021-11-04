Log in
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2022 Ended September 30, 2021

11/04/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

The results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2021 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2020

Revenue

 

$

187.0

 

 

$

177.3

 

 

$

151.6

 

Gross Margin

 

34.5

%

 

34.2

%

 

28.1

%

Operating Income

 

$

24.9

 

 

$

22.4

 

 

$

10.3

 

Net Income Attributable to AOS

 

$

23.4

 

 

$

19.5

 

 

$

9.6

 

Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted

 

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.36

 

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison

Quarterly

(in millions, except percentage and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2020

Revenue

 

$

187.0

 

 

$

177.3

 

 

$

151.6

 

Non-GAAP Gross Margin

 

35.3

%

 

34.9

%

 

29.0

%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

 

$

30.8

 

 

$

29.1

 

 

$

15.4

 

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to AOS

 

$

29.3

 

 

$

26.3

 

 

$

14.5

 

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.55

 

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above and under the section “Financial Results for Fiscal Q1 Ended September 30, 2021” below exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangible, legal costs related to government investigation and income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in each of the periods presented, and production ramp up costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q1 Ended September 30, 2021

  • Revenue was $187.0 million, an increase of 5.5% from the prior quarter and an increase of 23.4% from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP gross margin was 34.5%, up from 34.2% in the prior quarter and up from 28.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 35.3%, up from 34.9% in the prior quarter and up from 29.0% in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating expenses were $39.6 million, up from $38.2 million in the prior quarter and up from $32.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.1 million, an increase of $2.3 million from last quarter and an increase of $6.5 million from the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP operating income was $24.9 million, up from $22.4 million in the prior quarter and up from $10.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $30.8 million as compared to $29.1 million for the prior quarter and $15.4 million for the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.85, compared to $0.71 net income per share for the prior quarter and $0.36 net income per share for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $1.06 compared to $0.95 for the prior quarter and $0.55 for the same quarter a year ago.
  • Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $80.6 million, compared to $44.2 million in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow provided by AOS alone (excluding the JV Company) was $84.4 million, compared to $32.6 million in the prior quarter.
  • The Company closed the quarter with $252.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $20.9 million cash balance at the JV Company.

AOS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Chang commented, “Today, we celebrate an important milestone for AOS. For the first time in our history, we earned more than $1 a share on a non-GAAP basis in a single quarter. This demonstrates the effectiveness of our business strategies to deliver shareholder value, which we believe has enabled us to reach a sustainable level of earnings power of more than $4 per share annualized on a non-GAAP basis. This belief is supported by the earnings momentum we have established over the past two years and our prospects for even more growth in the years ahead. Our earnings power is underpinned by our outstanding teams that have demonstrated our sophistication in product development, sales and marketing effectiveness, and production acumen.”

Dr. Chang continued, “I am proud and thankful for our team’s execution, as we delivered double-digit growth in each of our market segments with record revenue, excellent profitability, and outstanding bottom-line performance. We have the right foundation for sustainable growth and the right technology in place to ensure that our earnings power grows even more in the years ahead. We are on track to achieve our mission of being a trusted technology partner and a global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors."

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q2 Ending December 31, 2021

The following statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Our expectations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 are as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be approximately $188 million, plus or minus $3 million.
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 34.8% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 35.5% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes $0.8 million amortization of acquired IP and $0.6 million of estimated share-based compensation charge.
  • GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $39.3 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $34.5 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $4.3 million of estimated share-based compensation charge and $0.5 million of estimated professional fees related to the government investigation.
  • Income tax expense is expected to be approximately $1.2 million to $1.4 million.
  • Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be approximately $0.5 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AOS plans to hold an investor teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2021 today, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 877-683-1095 (or 647-689-5445 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada). The conference ID number is 5562789. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website. In addition, a copy of the script of management's prepared remarks and a live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to anticipated earnings power and EPS on an annual basis, the valuation of our company and stock price, our growth opportunities and new markets, our ability to achieve sustained shareholder value, projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), noncontrolling interest, and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, tax expenses, and non-GAAP loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, our objectives to achieve long-term success, our ability to gain new customers and design wins, strategic partnership with customers, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q2 Ending December 31, 2021”. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our ability to successfully operate our joint venture in China; our ability to develop and succeed in the digital power business; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; new tariffs on goods from China; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment and government investigation; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; decline of PC markets; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income (loss), net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income (loss), diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, legal and profession fees related to government investigation, amortization of purchased intangible, as well as production ramp up costs related to the JV Company. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We believe that these historical and forecast non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income of reconciliation table for all periods presented as the management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

 

September 30,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

187,035

 

 

$

177,309

 

 

$

151,551

 

Cost of goods sold

 

122,468

 

 

 

116,729

 

 

 

109,028

 

Gross profit

 

64,567

 

 

 

60,580

 

 

 

42,523

 

Gross margin

 

34.5

%

 

 

34.2

%

 

 

28.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

17,812

 

 

 

17,282

 

 

 

14,691

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

21,806

 

 

 

20,935

 

 

 

17,505

 

Total operating expenses

 

39,618

 

 

 

38,217

 

 

 

32,196

 

Operating income

 

24,949

 

 

 

22,363

 

 

 

10,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and other income (loss), net

 

(2,192

)

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

(549

)

Income before income taxes

 

22,757

 

 

 

21,256

 

 

 

9,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

1,320

 

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

1,011

 

Net income including noncontrolling interest

 

21,437

 

 

 

20,015

 

 

 

8,767

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(1,987

)

 

 

476

 

 

 

(807

)

Net income attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

$

23,424

 

 

$

19,539

 

 

$

9,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.38

 

Diluted

$

0.85

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited used to compute net income per share

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

26,365

 

 

 

26,251

 

 

 

25,340

 

Diluted

 

27,638

 

 

 

27,705

 

 

 

26,314

 

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value per share)

(unaudited)

 

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

252,453

 

$

202,412

 

Restricted cash

 

342

 

 

233

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

39,317

 

 

35,789

 

Inventories

 

163,437

 

 

154,293

 

Other current assets

 

17,518

 

 

14,595

 

Total current assets

 

473,067

 

 

407,322

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

441,279

 

 

436,977

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

33,437

 

 

34,660

 

Intangible assets, net

 

12,570

 

 

13,410

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

5,216

 

 

5,167

 

Restricted cash - long-term

 

2,168

 

 

2,168

 

Other long-term assets

 

23,941

 

 

18,869

 

Total assets

$

991,678

 

$

918,573

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

$

81,681

 

$

80,699

 

Accrued liabilities

 

92,207

 

 

69,494

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,004

 

 

2,604

 

Short-term debt

 

57,955

 

 

58,030

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

16,722

 

 

16,724

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

5,537

 

 

5,679

 

Total current liabilities

 

257,106

 

 

233,230

 

Long-term debt

 

75,991

 

 

77,990

 

Income taxes payable - long-term

 

1,332

 

 

1,319

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

3,136

 

 

2,448

 

Finance lease liabilities - long-term

 

8,516

 

 

12,698

 

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

 

29,342

 

 

30,440

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

74,265

 

 

44,123

 

Total liabilities

 

449,688

 

 

402,248

 

Equity:

 

 

Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Common shares, par value $0.002 per share:

 

 

Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 32,996 shares and 26,373 shares, respectively at September 31, 2021 and 32,975 shares and 26,350 shares, respectively at June 30, 2021

 

66

 

 

66

 

Treasury shares at cost: 6,623 shares at September 30, 2021 and 6,625 shares at June 30, 2021

 

(66,052

)

 

(66,064

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

264,321

 

 

259,993

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

2,229

 

 

2,315

 

Retained earnings

 

200,307

 

 

176,895

 

Total Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shareholder's equity

 

400,871

 

 

373,205

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

141,119

 

 

143,120

 

Total equity

 

541,990

 

 

516,325

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

991,678

 

$

918,573

 

Supplemental disclosures of financial information:

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30, 2021

 

As of June 30, 2021

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,508

 

 

$

20,945

 

 

$

252,453

 

 

$

164,933

 

 

$

37,479

 

 

$

202,412

 

Bank borrowings liabilities

$

22,233

 

 

$

136,951

 

*

$

159,184

 

 

$

24,307

 

 

$

141,135

 

*

$

165,442

 

Inventory

$

109,471

 

 

$

53,966

 

 

$

163,437

 

 

$

100,246

 

 

$

54,047

 

 

$

154,293

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

$

175,068

 

 

$

266,211

 

 

$

441,279

 

 

$

174,507

 

 

$

262,470

 

 

$

436,977

 

 

* AOS is not a guarantor of CQJV's (Chongqing Joint Venture) debts.

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

 

AOS

 

CQJV

 

Consolidated

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

84,384

 

 

$

(3,777

)

 

$

80,607

 

 

$

32,646

 

 

$

11,574

 

 

$

44,220

 

 

$

12,701

 

 

$

(2,853

)

 

$

9,848

 

Purchase of property and equipment, net of government grant

$

15,560

 

 

$

8,351

 

 

$

23,911

 

 

$

25,072

 

 

$

7,087

 

 

$

32,159

 

 

$

7,944

 

 

$

3,393

 

 

$

11,337

 

EBITDAS

$

39,866

 

 

$

3,424

 

**

$

45,277

 

 

$

33,602

 

 

$

7,780

 

**

$

40,906

 

 

$

22,156

 

 

$

4,609

 

**

$

27,572

 

 

** CQJV EBITDAS includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

September 30,
2021

June 30,
2021

September 30,
2020

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

64,567

 

$

60,580

 

$

42,523

 

Share-based compensation

 

569

 

 

561

 

 

385

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

812

 

 

812

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

65,948

 

$

61,953

 

$

43,995

 

Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue

 

35.3

%

 

34.9

%

 

29.0

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expense

$

39,618

 

$

38,217

 

$

32,196

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,066

 

 

4,838

 

 

2,491

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

431

 

 

553

 

 

1,107

 

Non-GAAP operating expense

$

35,121

 

$

32,826

 

$

28,598

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income

$

24,949

 

$

22,363

 

$

10,327

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,635

 

 

5,399

 

 

2,876

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

812

 

 

812

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

275

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

431

 

 

553

 

 

1,107

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

30,827

 

$

29,127

 

$

15,397

 

Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue

 

16.5

%

 

16.4

%

 

10.2

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to AOS

$

23,424

 

$

19,539

 

$

9,574

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,635

 

 

5,399

 

 

2,876

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

812

 

 

812

 

 

812

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

135

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

431

 

 

553

 

 

1,107

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

(8

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to AOS

$

29,303

 

$

26,301

 

$

14,496

 

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to AOS as a % of revenue

 

15.7

%

 

14.8

%

 

9.6

%

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income attributable to AOS

$

23,424

 

$

19,539

 

$

9,574

 

Share-based compensation

 

4,635

 

 

5,399

 

 

2,876

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

13,722

 

 

13,251

 

 

12,489

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

2,176

 

 

1,476

 

 

1,622

 

Income tax expense

 

1,320

 

 

1,241

 

 

1,011

 

EBITDAS

$

45,277

 

$

40,906

 

$

27,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to AOS

$

0.85

 

$

0.71

 

$

0.36

 

Share-based compensation

 

0.16

 

 

0.19

 

 

0.11

 

Production ramp up costs related to joint venture

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

Legal costs related to government investigation

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.04

 

Amortization of purchased intangible

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

 

0.00

 

 

(0.00

)

 

(0.00

)

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to AOS

$

1.06

 

$

0.95

 

$

0.55

 

Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

 

27,638

 

 

27,705

 

 

26,314

 

 

 

 

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 708 M - -
Net income 2022 76,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 981 M 981 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 939
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,19 $
Average target price 44,67 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Chunping Chang President
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Wenjun Li Chief Operating Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED57.32%981
MEDIATEK INC.24.23%53 345
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.13.49%28 643
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.31.06%23 342
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.66.21%20 457
SILERGY CORP.98.55%15 738