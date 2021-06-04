Log in
    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor : to Participate in the 13th Annual Virtual CEO Investor Summit 2021

06/04/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that its management team will participate in the 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The CEO Summit is hosted by executive management from participating companies and will feature a virtual “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 14 of the participating management teams from 9:00a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on June 15th.

The Virtual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required. Last day for registration is June 10, 2021.

RSVP Contacts for 13th Annual Virtual CEO Summit 2021

To RSVP for the Virtual CEO Summit, please contact either of the Summit’s co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Guerrant Associates
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: laura@ga-ir.com

Claire E. McAdams
Headgate Partners LLC
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 650 M - -
Net income 2021 55,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 793 M 793 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 978
Free-Float 63,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Chunping Chang President
Yi Fan Liang CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Michael J. Salameh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED28.60%793
MEDIATEK INC.31.33%56 029
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.39%27 608
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.44%19 166
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.20.06%13 353
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.08%12 542