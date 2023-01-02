Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AOSL   BMG6331P1041

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED

(AOSL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
28.57 USD   -1.58%
04:02pAlpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 in New York City
BU
2022Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Chief Executive Mike Chang to Become Executive Chairman
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 in New York City

01/02/2023 | 04:02pm EST
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited ("AOS") (Nasdaq: AOSL) today announced that company management is scheduled to participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Needham institutional sales representative.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 787 M - -
Net income 2023 64,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 2 451
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers and Directors
Mike F. Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Chunping Chang President & Director
Yi Fan Liang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wenjun Li Chief Operating Officer
King Owyang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED0.00%783
MEDIATEK INC.0.00%32 378
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.00%16 238
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.0.00%14 595
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED0.00%9 196
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.0.00%6 249