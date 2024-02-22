Meet with AOS Product Experts and see their latest Applications-Specific Power Semiconductors, Power ICs, and Module Products

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules will showcase its complete line of advanced power management solutions at the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC). The new products are designed to meet key power management challenges in several key application areas and markets AOS focuses on.

Booth highlights-

Computing and Data Center : AOS’ multiphase Vcore solutions are expanding to power Intel, AMD as well as NVIDIA CPU/GPUs and cover applications from personal computers to data centers with a product family that ranges from 4-phase single rail to multi-rail converters of up to 16 phases. When paired with AOS’ industry-leading power stages, AOS controllers offer a complete Vcore solution to power next-generation chipset-based SoCs. AOS has also expanded its EZBuck™ family to cover application-specific rails for Intel and AMD platforms. The newly released AOZ22559QI is for the Intel Meteor Lake platform powering the VNN_AON rail.



In addition, AOS continues to expand its leading portfolio of products in DC/DC, Hot Swap, and Load Switches . AOS recently released the AONZ66412, a 40V XSPairFET™ optimized for 28V Type C EPR for buck-boost application

In addition, AOS released the AONA66916, a 100V AlphaSGT™ MOSFET in a DFN 5x6 double sided cooling package. The new device offers industry-leading Rthjc-top and Rthjc-bottom thermal resistances, allowing for improved thermal designs in demanding telecom, solar, and DC-DC converter applications.

Where: APEC 2024, Long Beach, CA, at the Long Beach Convention Center

When: February 26 to 29, 2024

Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Booth #1345

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

