  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Alpha Astika Akinita S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ASTAK   GRS331043000

ALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S.A.

(ASTAK)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06/01 09:52:42 am EDT
8.600 EUR   +0.23%
09:52aALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S A : ANNOUNCEMENT (available in Greek)
PU
04/06ALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S A : BANK Group Whistleblowing Policy and Procedures
PU
04/05Alpha Astika Akinita S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Alpha Astika Akinita S A : ANNOUNCEMENT (available in Greek)

06/01/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Alpha Astika Akinita SA published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 120 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 130
Free-Float 8,47%
Alpha Astika Akinita S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georgios Evangelou Poimenidis Managing Director & Director
Themistoklis Ioanni Korkontzelos Chairman
Sarantis Evaggelos Georgiou Lolos Independent Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Omiros Tsakloglou Independent Non-Executive Director
Athanassios Konstantinos Syrrakos Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA ASTIKA AKINITA S.A.-3.05%129
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.66%26 510
KE HOLDINGS INC.-33.40%16 943
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.37%14 783
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-35.78%9 832
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-25.08%9 789