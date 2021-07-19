Alpha Bank A E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF art.9 L.3556/2007

Announcement of regulated information regarding the amount of the share capital of the Company and the total number of shares and voting rights, according to par. 5 of article 9 of Law 3556/2007 [19.7.2021]

Alpha Services & Holdings SA (the 'Company') announces, in accordance with par. 5 of article 9 of L.3556/2007, as in force, for the purpose of facilitating the calculation of the limits of acquisition or disposal of significant holdings of voting rights by shareholders or holders of voting rights and following the certification of payment of the share capital as verified by the resolution of the Board of Directors that, its share capital currently amounts to €703,794,329.10, divided into 2,345,981,097 common, registered, dematerialised shares with voting rights, with a nominal value of €0.30 each.