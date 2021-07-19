Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alpha Bank A E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF art.9 L.3556/2007

07/19/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement of regulated information regarding the amount of the share capital of the Company and the total number of shares and voting rights, according to par. 5 of article 9 of Law 3556/2007 [19.7.2021]

Alpha Services & Holdings SA (the 'Company') announces, in accordance with par. 5 of article 9 of L.3556/2007, as in force, for the purpose of facilitating the calculation of the limits of acquisition or disposal of significant holdings of voting rights by shareholders or holders of voting rights and following the certification of payment of the share capital as verified by the resolution of the Board of Directors that, its share capital currently amounts to €703,794,329.10, divided into 2,345,981,097 common, registered, dematerialised shares with voting rights, with a nominal value of €0.30 each.

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
10:02aALPHA BANK A E : ANNOUNCEMENT OF art.9 L.3556/2007
PU
07/16ALPHA BANK A E : named "Best Bank in Greece" for 2021 by the international finan..
PU
07/09ALPHA BANK A E : Announcement οn the commencement of trading of the New ..
PU
07/08ALPHA BANK A E : Announcement οn the completion of the share capital inc..
PU
07/07ALPHA BANK A E : Announcement on the outcome of the public offering (Correct Rep..
PU
07/07ALPHA BANK A E : Announcement on the outcome of the public offering
PU
07/06ALPHA BANK A E : ESG Performance Indicators
PU
07/02ALPHA BANK A E : Successful completion of the Euro 800 million Capital Increase
PU
07/01ALPHA BANK A E : Greek bank rescue fund reduces stake in Alpha Bank to 9%
RE
07/01ALPHA BANK A E : Share Capital Increase - Determination of the Final Offer Price..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 961 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
Net income 2021 -1 126 M -1 327 M -1 327 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 545 M 3 006 M 3 000 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 528
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Average target price 1,29 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.13.71%2 073
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.11%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.93%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.04%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-5.26%202 066