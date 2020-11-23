Alpha Bank A E : Announcement

Announcement [23.11.2020]

Further to its announcement of 2.11.2020, Alpha Bank S.A. informs investors that its Board of Directors at its meeting of 20.11.2020 assessed the binding offers, submitted in the context of the bidding process for the Galaxy NPL Securitization Transaction and the sale of up to 100% of the shares of Cepal Hellas Financial Services Single Member SA - Servicing of Receivables from Loans and Credits ("Project Galaxy") and declared Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP as preferred bidder.

The Bank, with its financial and legal advisors, embarks into negotiations with Davidson Kempner targeting the finalization of the agreement on Project Galaxy by year-end and, pursuant to all applicable laws and its policies, will inform its investors promptly on its decisions on the said transaction.