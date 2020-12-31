Alpha Bank A E : Approval of the Stock Options Plan Regulation providing for the option right to receive newly-issued shares of the Bank and granting of Stock Options Rights

Approval of the Stock Options Plan Regulation providing for the option right to receive newly-issued shares of the Bank and granting of Stock Options Rights [31.12.2020]

Following the resolution of the Annual General Meeting (hereinafter the "AGM") of its Shareholders dated 31.7.2020, Alpha Bank S.A. (hereinafter the "Bank" or "Issuer") announces that the Board of Directors of the Bank, at its meeting dated 30.12.2020, in the context of the implementation of the Plan on the awarding of Stock Options Rights to Employees of the Bank and its Affiliated Companies, within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014, established by the above resolution of the AGM and providing for the right to acquire newly-issuedShares of the Bank (Stock Options Plan) (hereinafter the "Plan") for the five-yearperiod 2020-2024:(a) approved the Plan's Regulation and (b) awarded Stock Options Rights under the Performance Incentive Program (PIP) for the financial years 2018 and 2019 to identified Material Risk Takers (MRTs) of the Bank and its Affiliated Companies.

In line with the Bank's Remuneration Policy, the Plan's goal is the payment of the variable remuneration's part that is payable in instruments (in kind), while at the same time aligning the Employees' incentives with the long-term interests of the Bank.

The maximum number of Option Rights that can be awarded under the Plan, for the five-year period 2020-2024, is 23,155,490 rights, each of which will correspond to one (1) New Share, i.e. in case all Option Rights are exercised, up to 23,155,490 newly-issued common, registered, dematerialized shares of the Issuer (hereinafter the "New Shares") in total will be allocated, a number corresponding to 1.5% of the Issuer's paid-in share capital. The offer price of each New Share is equal to the nominal value of the share, i.e. Euro 0.30 (hereinafter the Offer Price).

After the timely payment by the Beneficiaries of the value of the shares corresponding to the Option Rights exercised by them, the Board of Directors of the Bank will proceed with a corresponding increase of its share capital in accordance with article 113 of Law 4548/2018.

(Α) Brief Description of the Plan Regulation

1. Awarding of Option Rights: During either July or December of each year the Issuer's Board of Directors, following a respective recommendation by the Executive Committee and an endorsement by the Remuneration Committee, shall determine the Beneficiaries, the number of Option Rights awarded to each Beneficiary, the issue of rights certificates and any other detail related to the implementation of the Plan in general. The allocation of the Option Rights to each Beneficiary is based on the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the Bank's share in the month preceding such decision by the Bank's authorized

