Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:19 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.8342 EUR   +0.26%
11:33aALPHA BANK A E : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of alpha services and holdings s.a.
PU
06/17ALPHA BANK A E : Corporate Governance Investor Engagement Presentation - March 2022
PU
06/15ALPHA BANK A E : Second self-assessment report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Bank A E : INVITATION TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A. (Correct Repetition)

07/01/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVITATION TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ALPHA SERVICES AND HOLDINGS S.A.

01_Invitation_OGM_22.7.2022 EN
02 Draft resolutions OGM 22.7.2022_EN_v2

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:12:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
11:33aALPHA BANK A E : Invitation to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of alpha servi..
PU
06/17ALPHA BANK A E : Corporate Governance Investor Engagement Presentation - March 2022
PU
06/15ALPHA BANK A E : Second self-assessment report
PU
05/26Q1 2022 RESULTS : Reported PAT at Euro 125.4 million; Normalised Profit After Tax of Euro ..
PU
05/26ALPHA BANK A E : First Quarter 2022
PU
05/26Greece's Alpha Bank swings to profit as loan impairments drop
RE
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/26Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/05Credit servicer doValue Greece gets $548 million bad loan mandate
RE
03/24ALPHA BANK A E : Services and Holdings S.A. announces the completion of the Project Orbit ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA BANK A.E.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 786 M 1 858 M 1 858 M
Net income 2022 263 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 958 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Average target price 1,48 €
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-22.75%2 042
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%160 659