Alpha Bank A E : Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase following the exercise of stock options rights
Sales 2022
1 811 M
1 786 M
1 786 M
Net income 2022
336 M
331 M
331 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,90x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 207 M
2 177 M
2 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,17x
Nbr of Employees
8 939
Free-Float
83,7%
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
0,94 €
Average target price
1,38 €
Spread / Average Target
46,4%
