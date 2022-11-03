Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:35 2022-11-03 pm EDT
0.9160 EUR   -2.55%
12:23pAlpha Bank A E : Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase following the exercise of stock options rights
PU
10/27Greek banks overlooked but on bumpy road to re-rating -Eurobank Equities
RE
10/21Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"), announces that Bank successfully concluded a Euro 400 million Senior Preferred bond issuance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Bank A E : Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase following the exercise of stock options rights

11/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase following the exercise of stock options rights

ΣΧΕΔΙΟ ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΗΣ EN

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 16:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
12:23pAlpha Bank A E : Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase f..
PU
10/27Greek banks overlooked but on bumpy road to re-rating -Eurobank Equities
RE
10/21Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"..
PU
10/20Alpha Bank A E : Decrease of the share capital of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. in kind..
PU
10/07Alpha Bank A E : Nine Month 2022 results announcement scheduled for November 8, 2022
PU
09/19Ideal Group S.A. (ATSE:INTEK) completed the acquisition of Byte C..
CI
09/13JPMorgan upbeat on Greek banks, upgrades Piraeus to 'overweight'
RE
09/12Corporate Liability But No Individual Director Liability For Misrepresenting A Cypriot ..
AQ
08/30Alpha Bank A E : Announcement of regulated information_art.9_L.3556/2007
PU
08/22HSBC ups price targets on Greek banks, with Eurobank, Piraeus top picks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA BANK A.E.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 811 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
Net income 2022 336 M 331 M 331 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 207 M 2 177 M 2 177 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,94 €
Average target price 1,38 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros A. Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Chief Information Officer & Executive GM-IT
Georgios N. Zois Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-14.78%2 177
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.07%372 428
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.88%289 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.68%189 172
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.29%178 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.30%137 089