Alpha Bank A E : New appointments to Alpha Bank's Executive Committee

11/27/2020 | 08:11am EST
Press Release

Athens, November 27, 2020

New appointments to Alpha Bank's Executive Committee

Stefanos Mytilineos is appointed General Manager - Chief Operating Officer Spyros Filaretos is appointed General Manager - Growth and Innovation

Moving forward in the implementation of its organizational restructuring program, as announced in November 2019, while aiming at enhancing productivity and offering high quality services to its Customers, Alpha Bank welcomes a new Senior Executive to its Management Team.

Effective December 1st, 2020, Mr. Stefanos Mytilineos is appointed General Manager - Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Bank's Executive Committee.

Mr. Spyros Filaretos is appointed General Manager - Growth and Innovation of Alpha Bank, in order to reinforce the incorporation of innovative solutions to the Bank's operating model, aiming at further enhancing, particularly through digital channels, our Customers' service experience and the Group's profitability.

Artemios Theodoridis is appointed Executive Chairman of Cepal

As announced by Alpha Bank in November 2019, Mr. Artemios Theodoridis, Alpha Bank's General Manager - Non-Performing Loans to date, steps down from the Bank's Management Team, while remaining a Member of its Board of Directors, and is appointed Executive Chairman of Cepal, effective December 1st, 2020. Mr. Theodoridis will lead the Company's growth course, following the carve-out process of Alpha Bank's NPE Management Unit onto Cepal, which is an integral part of the large Galaxy transaction and a decisive step towards rendering Cepal -the first servicer licensed in the Greek Market- as the leading NPE management company in Greece.

The CEO of Alpha Bank, Vassilios Psaltis, made the following statement:

"Alpha Bank evolves and remains the point of reference in the banking system of Greece. Today, we are pleased to welcome Stefanos Mytilineos to Alpha Bank. His long international experience as well as his excellent knowledge of the challenges facing Greece's financial sector, can guarantee the modernization of our operating model, the further improvement of our efficiency and the acceleration of our Bank's transformation program.

Stefanos Mytilineos is called to capitalize on the very significant progress already achieved in this specific area, under the responsibility to date of Spyros Filaretos, who continues his long-term service to Alpha Bank and will henceforth contribute even more actively to the faster introduction of innovative service solutions for our Customers.

At the same time, following his 20 years of contribution to Alpha Bank as a General Manager and a Member of our Board of Directors, Artemios Theodoridis undertakes the responsibility to establish Cepal as the market leader in the developing NPE Management sector. I want to thank Artemios for his outstanding contribution to the entire process of rationalizing the Bank's balance sheet, particularly through Project Galaxy and to wish him best of luck in performing his new duties as Cepal Executive Chairman".

1

Short CV of Stefanos Mytilineos

Stefanos Mytilineos was born in Athens in 1973. He holds a First Class degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Bristol, UK, and an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France. He brings onboard extensive international and Greek experience in technology, operations and business, having assumed managerial positions in Greece and abroad. He has been the Chief Technology Officer at Commercial Bank of Qatar and later on he was appointed General Manager, Digital Business at Piraeus Bank. Previously, he served as the Deputy Group CIO at Eurobank and a business consultant with McKinsey & Company, based in Athens and London.

Further to today's appointment, effective December 1st, 2020, the Executive Committee of Alpha Bank consists of the following Members:

  • Vassilios Psaltis, Chief Executive Officer
  • Spyros Filaretos, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer
  • Spiros Andronikakis, General Manager - Chief Risk Officer
  • Lazaros Papagaryfallou, General Manager - Chief Financial Officer
  • Sergiu Oprescu, General Manager - International Network
  • Nikos Salakas, General Manager - Chief Legal and Governance Officer
  • Ioannis Emiris, General Manager - Wholesale Banking
  • Isidoros Passas, General Manager - Retail Banking
  • Anastasia Sakellariou, General Manager - Chief Transformation Officer
  • Stefanos Mytilineos, General Manager - Chief Operating Officer.

The CVs of the Management Team are available on the Bank's website.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alpha Bank SA published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 13:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
