Alpha Bank A E : New appointments to Alpha Bank's Executive Committee

New appointments to Alpha Bank's Executive Committee

Stefanos Mytilineos is appointed General Manager - Chief Operating Officer Spyros Filaretos is appointed General Manager - Growth and Innovation

Moving forward in the implementation of its organizational restructuring program, as announced in November 2019, while aiming at enhancing productivity and offering high quality services to its Customers, Alpha Bank welcomes a new Senior Executive to its Management Team.

Effective December 1st, 2020, Mr. Stefanos Mytilineos is appointed General Manager - Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Bank's Executive Committee.

Mr. Spyros Filaretos is appointed General Manager - Growth and Innovation of Alpha Bank, in order to reinforce the incorporation of innovative solutions to the Bank's operating model, aiming at further enhancing, particularly through digital channels, our Customers' service experience and the Group's profitability.

Artemios Theodoridis is appointed Executive Chairman of Cepal

As announced by Alpha Bank in November 2019, Mr. Artemios Theodoridis, Alpha Bank's General Manager - Non-Performing Loans to date, steps down from the Bank's Management Team, while remaining a Member of its Board of Directors, and is appointed Executive Chairman of Cepal, effective December 1st, 2020. Mr. Theodoridis will lead the Company's growth course, following the carve-out process of Alpha Bank's NPE Management Unit onto Cepal, which is an integral part of the large Galaxy transaction and a decisive step towards rendering Cepal -the first servicer licensed in the Greek Market- as the leading NPE management company in Greece.

The CEO of Alpha Bank, Vassilios Psaltis, made the following statement:

"Alpha Bank evolves and remains the point of reference in the banking system of Greece. Today, we are pleased to welcome Stefanos Mytilineos to Alpha Bank. His long international experience as well as his excellent knowledge of the challenges facing Greece's financial sector, can guarantee the modernization of our operating model, the further improvement of our efficiency and the acceleration of our Bank's transformation program.

Stefanos Mytilineos is called to capitalize on the very significant progress already achieved in this specific area, under the responsibility to date of Spyros Filaretos, who continues his long-term service to Alpha Bank and will henceforth contribute even more actively to the faster introduction of innovative service solutions for our Customers.

At the same time, following his 20 years of contribution to Alpha Bank as a General Manager and a Member of our Board of Directors, Artemios Theodoridis undertakes the responsibility to establish Cepal as the market leader in the developing NPE Management sector. I want to thank Artemios for his outstanding contribution to the entire process of rationalizing the Bank's balance sheet, particularly through Project Galaxy and to wish him best of luck in performing his new duties as Cepal Executive Chairman".