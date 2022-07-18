Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:34 2022-07-18 am EDT
0.7560 EUR   +1.94%
11:44aALPHA BANK A E : Services and Holdings S.A. announces the successful conclusion of the sale of Bank Albania SHA (Project Riviera)
PU
07/06ALPHA BANK A E : First Half 2022 results announcement scheduled for August 2, 2022
PU
07/05ALPHA BANK A E : Maturity Extension
PU
Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A. announces the successful conclusion of the sale of Bank Albania SHA (Project Riviera)

07/18/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. announces the successful conclusion of the sale of Alpha Bank Albania SHA (Project Riviera)

220718 Riviera ANNOUNCEMENT_EN

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 15:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 807 M 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net income 2022 293 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 741 M 1 757 M 1 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,74 €
Average target price 1,39 €
Spread / Average Target 87,7%
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Manager-Information Technology
Georgios S. Blymakis Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-31.14%1 757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005