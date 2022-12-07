Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"), announces that Bank has successfully completed the issuance of a Euro 450 million senior preferred bond

12/07/2022 | 11:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Alpha Bank S.A. ("Alpha Bank"), announces that Alpha Bank has successfully completed the issuance of a Euro 450 million senior preferred bond [7.12.2022]

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
11:42aAlpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"..
PU
12/06Alpha Bank A E : S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., laun..
PU
12/05Alpha Bank A E : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
11/28Alpha Finance raises price targets on Greek banks
RE
11/08Q3 2022 Resulsts : Alpha Bank reports profit of 92.7mn in Q3 2022
PU
11/08Alpha Bank A E : ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ
PU
11/08Transcript : Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call..
CI
11/08Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
11/07Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A. announces the completion of the Project Light ..
PU
11/03Alpha Bank A E : Listing for trading of new shares derived from a share capital increase f..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA BANK A.E.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 875 M 1 972 M 1 972 M
Net income 2022 353 M 372 M 372 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 298 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,98 €
Average target price 1,43 €
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros A. Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Chief Information Officer & Executive GM-IT
Georgios N. Zois Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.-9.12%2 418
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 980
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.83%264 740
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%209 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%165 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%154 600