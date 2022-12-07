Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"), announces that Bank has successfully completed the issuance of a Euro 450 million senior preferred bond
Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Alpha Bank S.A. ("Alpha Bank"), announces that Alpha Bank has successfully completed the issuance of a Euro 450 million senior preferred bond [7.12.2022]
