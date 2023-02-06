Alpha Bank A E : enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties REIC for the formation of an equity partnership in real estate investment through the sale of a Euro 438 million real estate portfolio (Project Skyline) (Correct Repetition)
02/06/2023 | 10:20am EST
Alpha Bank enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties REIC for the formation of an equity partnership in real estate investment through the sale of a Euro 438 million real estate portfolio (Project Skyline)
