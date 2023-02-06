Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Alpha Bank A.E.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPHA   GRS015003007

ALPHA BANK A.E.

(ALPHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:20:01 2023-02-06 am EST
1.240 EUR   -1.20%
03:00aAlpha Bank A E : enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties REIC for the formation of an equity partnership in real estate investment through the sale of a Euro 438 million real estate portfolio (Project Skyline)
PU
02/02Romania's eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility
AQ
01/25Alpha Bank A E : 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alpha Bank A E : enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties REIC for the formation of an equity partnership in real estate investment through the sale of a Euro 438 million real estate portfolio (Project Skyline) (Correct Repetition)

02/06/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alpha Bank enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Dimand S.A. and Premia Properties REIC for the formation of an equity partnership in real estate investment through the sale of a Euro 438 million real estate portfolio (Project Skyline)

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Alpha Services and Holdings SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 15:19:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALPHA BANK A.E.
03:00aAlpha Bank A E : enters into a definitive agreement with the consortium comprised of Diman..
PU
02/02Romania's eMAG building largest logistics hub in CEE, expands credit facility
AQ
01/25Alpha Bank A E : 2023 Financial Calendar
PU
01/20Alpha Bank A E : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
01/16Fitch Affirms Alpha's Covered Bonds at 'BBB-'; off RWP; Outlook Positive
AQ
2022Greek banks to subsidise interest rate rises for vulnerable borrowers
RE
2022Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"..
PU
2022Alpha Bank A E : Services and Holdings S.A., the 100% parent company of Bank S.A. (" Bank"..
PU
2022Alpha Bank A E : S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A., laun..
PU
2022Alpha Bank A E : Exchange offer / Tender offer
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALPHA BANK A.E.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 909 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
Net income 2022 358 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 947 M 3 198 M 3 198 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 8 939
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ALPHA BANK A.E.
Duration : Period :
Alpha Bank A.E. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALPHA BANK A.E.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,26 €
Average target price 1,49 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vassilios E. Psaltis Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lazaros A. Papagaryfallou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Vassilios T. Rapanos Non-Executive Chairman
Spyridon P. Tzamtzis Chief Information Officer & Executive GM-IT
Georgios N. Zois Head-Information Technology Systems Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALPHA BANK A.E.25.50%3 198
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.23%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468